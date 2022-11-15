ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County

By Aaron Chatman
 1 day ago

UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here .

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail.

We’re told the Richmond man was last seen at the Madison County Animal Shelter. He’s described as a 54-years-old, 5’5″ tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

“He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots,” says a KSP spokesperson. “Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Darrell Hutchison.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

