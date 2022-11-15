The bus driver doesn't need retraining, the bus driver should NEVER be permitted to drive a school bus again -- it's clear that he doesn't use good judgment or common sense. This child is FIVE. If he had gotten off at the wrong stop and the bus pulled away, that would be one thing, but he realized he'd gotten off at the wrong stop, and the bus driver prohibited him from getting back on? I cannot fathom any excuse that the bus driver could make, that would make this UNacceptable situation acceptable. So many bad things could have happened to him on that 20 minute walk... he could have been kidnapped, hit by a car crossing the street, gotten lost.. the list is endless (and terrifying). No retraining would ever be enough for someone who doesn't utilize good judgment with children, he needs to be fired.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Comments / 4