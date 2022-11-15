Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Minot community decorates downtown Christmas tree ahead of lighting ceremony
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold temps didn’t stop crews from getting to work decorating Minot’s downtown Christmas tree Wednesday morning. Crews from SRT used bucket trucks to put the lights and ornaments on the tree, from the top down. The more-than-20-foot-tall evergreen was donated by the...
KFYR-TV
Food pantry running low on supplies as food insecurity rises
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The food pantry at the Minot Salvation Army is low on bakery and some dairy items. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, local stores donate goods. But Salvation Army Captain John Woodard said more than 50 families needed an emergency food box this month and 24 of those families are new to the Salvation Army. Woodard said the number of people needing help is continuing to rise.
Retail companies express interest in Minot
Some companies that have expressed interest in recent months include a national membership-based retail club, a sit-down restaurant, and a Chinese restaurant.
KFYR-TV
Minot cheerleaders win back-to-back state championships in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot High cheerleading team finished as back-to-back state champions in three events this weekend. The team won state championships in timeout, gameday and the cheer/dance categories for the second consecutive year under Coach Vytalli Klimpel. Juniors Macee Barber and Lely Rivera placed in...
KFYR-TV
Honkers hope for third state championship in school history
KENMARE, N.D. (KMOT) – Volleyball is embedded in the tradition of Kenmare High School. Before students enter the school every day, they are greeted with a sign: “KENMARE HIGH SCHOOL... VOLLEYBALL STATE CLASS B CHAMPS... 2007... 2009″. Recently, Kenmare-Bowbells volleyball has dominated Region 8. The Honkers have made...
School bus with children hit near Carpio
All the students on the bus were uninjured, but the bus driver, a 90-year-old woman from Kenmare, and the driver of the Ford, an 89-year-old man from Kenmare, had serious injuries and were transported to Trinity Health in Minot.
KFYR-TV
Velva’s Larry Sandy to retire from coaching, finishes perfect 10-0 in Dakota Bowl games
FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) - After 33 years at the helm of the Aggies program, ten state championships and six undefeated seasons, Velva’s Larry Sandy plans to retire. The Aggies defeated Central Cass 22-20 in the 11B game of Dakota Bowl XXX. Velva’s most recent appearance in a state championship...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Two seriously hurt when car collides with school bus on Highway 52 near Carpio
CARPIO, N.D. (KMOT) UPDATE 8:18 P.M.: Two people from Kenmare suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon when their vehicle struck a school bus crossing highway 52. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said shortly after 4 p.m. the bus had stopped just east of Carpio before begining to cross, and the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
