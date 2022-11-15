ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Food pantry running low on supplies as food insecurity rises

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The food pantry at the Minot Salvation Army is low on bakery and some dairy items. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, local stores donate goods. But Salvation Army Captain John Woodard said more than 50 families needed an emergency food box this month and 24 of those families are new to the Salvation Army. Woodard said the number of people needing help is continuing to rise.
Minot cheerleaders win back-to-back state championships in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot High cheerleading team finished as back-to-back state champions in three events this weekend. The team won state championships in timeout, gameday and the cheer/dance categories for the second consecutive year under Coach Vytalli Klimpel. Juniors Macee Barber and Lely Rivera placed in...
KFYR-TV

Honkers hope for third state championship in school history

KENMARE, N.D. (KMOT) – Volleyball is embedded in the tradition of Kenmare High School. Before students enter the school every day, they are greeted with a sign: “KENMARE HIGH SCHOOL... VOLLEYBALL STATE CLASS B CHAMPS... 2007... 2009″. Recently, Kenmare-Bowbells volleyball has dominated Region 8. The Honkers have made...
KX News

School bus with children hit near Carpio

All the students on the bus were uninjured, but the bus driver, a 90-year-old woman from Kenmare, and the driver of the Ford, an 89-year-old man from Kenmare, had serious injuries and were transported to Trinity Health in Minot.
