Louisville Water Company sends 'swimming robot' to check Prospect water main
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company sent a 6-foot-long robot down a water main to look for problems Thursday morning. The robot checks for leaks and evaluates the strength of the pipe. It started at Louisville's water treatment plant in Prospect and went all the way to North...
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich to speak at IUS next month as part of Sanders Speaker Series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Environmental activist Erin Brockovich will speak at IU Southeast in New Albany next month. Brockovich is the keynote speaker for the Sanders Speaker Series at the university. Made famous in the Oscar-winning 2000 film named after her, Brockovich used her legal background to influence the largest...
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Some snowflakes Wednesday, winterlike feel settles in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After an ugly weather day across the area, we’ll see another weak disturbance slide through the region Wednesday while bringing more chances for some flakes to fly. Tuesday night, areas of drizzle linger at times with cold temperatures in the low to mid-30s....
Did You Know There is a Cryptid Con Happening in Kentucky This Weekend?
Crypto-enthusiasts unite at this unique convention. Kentucky is no stranger to legends of cryptids. From reports of sasquatch sightings to the Hopkinsville Goblins, there is no shortage of cryptid lore from the bluegrass state. But before we get into Cryptid Con, it's important to know what exactly cryptids are. Merriam-Webster...
Topgolf opens in Louisville on Friday; 500 new jobs created
From dividing our city to a hole in one, Topgolf is set to open for business in Louisville on Friday. The popular attraction is one of 82 worldwide but the first in Kentucky. And to say it's taken a while to complete would be the understatement of the year or four to be exact. This project has weathered a lot of controversy in the last four years — in the courtroom and in the court of public opinion.
Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. FOX 56's Krista Spadaccini travels to Elmwood Stock Farm to see how Thanksgiving turkeys make it from the farm to your table. East...
Despite Neighbors’ Opposition, Planning And Zoning Approves Cell Tower
Despite hearing a lot of static from some of the neighbors, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning And Zoning Commission approved the construction of a cell phone tower on Kennedy Bridge Road. At last week’s meeting, the planning and zoning commission held a public hearing on an application submitted by WC22-01 CellCo....
Officials: 3 students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus. Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus. One of the three...
UofL Health holds community event to celebrate new hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People living in Bullitt County left their mark on the area's new hospital on Tuesday. Construction on U of L Health's South Hospital started last year. The $75 million expansion project will create a full-service hospital with expanded care, including 40 in-patient beds and an intensive care unit.
Nicholasville couple trades the battlefield for a landscaping business
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Nicholasville couple started Bladez of the Bluegrass one year ago. It’s a veteran-owned and operated landscaping service. Geoff and Branda Blanks both served in the United States Army for more than two decades. For most soldiers, they noticed acknowledging difficulties was intimidating, so while stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, it was their duty to watch for any signs of suicide.
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
Indiana announces 1st confirmed monkeypox-related death in the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health confirmed the first death of an Indiana resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor on Wednesday. The person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death, according to a news release. The department of health didn't provide any additional information about the patient due to privacy laws.
GE Appliances to cut 5% of salaried workers amid soaring costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville-based GE Appliances will cut about 5% of its salaried workforce amid “historic(ly)” high manufacturing and operating costs, according to the company. A subsidiary of China’s Haier, GE Appliances makes household appliances such as dishwashers, refrigerators and freezers at Louisville’s Appliance Park as...
Ireland Clinic to Break Ground on 101,373-Square-Foot Medical Facility
Ireland Army Health Clinic will host a groundbreaking for its new facility at the corner of Wilson Road and Spearhead Division Avenue on Fort Knox at 10 a.m., Nov. 9. The event marks the start of construction for a new 101,373-square-foot state-of-the-art medical facility that will replace the existing building, which was built in 1957 and is the Army’s oldest such facility. The new clinic is expected to be open by winter 2020.
Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday
Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
Jeffersontown mayor-elect, Carol Pike, wants to lead growth for city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown will be transitioning to a new mayor after 12 years under the leadership of Bill Dieruf. Jeffersontown mayor-elect Carol Pike will take office in January. The first female mayor of Jeffersontown will oversee plenty of changes, including the construction of new police headquarters and a new amphitheater.
How To Watch | No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky TV time, point spread, what's at stake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is not the season the University of Kentucky football team expected, especially the last seven weeks. Once ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25, the Wildcats have disappeared in the rankings while losing several games they were favored to win. Kentucky is not...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
