Shelbyville, KY

wdrb.com

Topgolf opens in Louisville on Friday; 500 new jobs created

From dividing our city to a hole in one, Topgolf is set to open for business in Louisville on Friday. The popular attraction is one of 82 worldwide but the first in Kentucky.  And to say it's taken a while to complete would be the understatement of the year or four to be exact. This project has weathered a lot of controversy in the last four years — in the courtroom and in the court of public opinion.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. FOX 56's Krista Spadaccini travels to Elmwood Stock Farm to see how Thanksgiving turkeys make it from the farm to your table. East...
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Despite Neighbors’ Opposition, Planning And Zoning Approves Cell Tower

Despite hearing a lot of static from some of the neighbors, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning And Zoning Commission approved the construction of a cell phone tower on Kennedy Bridge Road. At last week’s meeting, the planning and zoning commission held a public hearing on an application submitted by WC22-01 CellCo....
HARRODSBURG, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholasville couple trades the battlefield for a landscaping business

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Nicholasville couple started Bladez of the Bluegrass one year ago. It’s a veteran-owned and operated landscaping service. Geoff and Branda Blanks both served in the United States Army for more than two decades. For most soldiers, they noticed acknowledging difficulties was intimidating, so while stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, it was their duty to watch for any signs of suicide.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana announces 1st confirmed monkeypox-related death in the state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health confirmed the first death of an Indiana resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor on Wednesday. The person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death, according to a news release. The department of health didn't provide any additional information about the patient due to privacy laws.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

GE Appliances to cut 5% of salaried workers amid soaring costs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville-based GE Appliances will cut about 5% of its salaried workforce amid “historic(ly)” high manufacturing and operating costs, according to the company. A subsidiary of China’s Haier, GE Appliances makes household appliances such as dishwashers, refrigerators and freezers at Louisville’s Appliance Park as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fkgoldstandard.com

Ireland Clinic to Break Ground on 101,373-Square-Foot Medical Facility

Ireland Army Health Clinic will host a groundbreaking for its new facility at the corner of Wilson Road and Spearhead Division Avenue on Fort Knox at 10 a.m., Nov. 9. The event marks the start of construction for a new 101,373-square-foot state-of-the-art medical facility that will replace the existing building, which was built in 1957 and is the Army’s oldest such facility. The new clinic is expected to be open by winter 2020.
FORT KNOX, KY
wdrb.com

Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday

Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeffersontown mayor-elect, Carol Pike, wants to lead growth for city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown will be transitioning to a new mayor after 12 years under the leadership of Bill Dieruf. Jeffersontown mayor-elect Carol Pike will take office in January. The first female mayor of Jeffersontown will oversee plenty of changes, including the construction of new police headquarters and a new amphitheater.
LOUISVILLE, KY

