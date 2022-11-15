Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Makeup Artists Call Green Concealer Your ‘Secret Weapon’ for Making Facial Redness Instantly Invisible During the Colder Months
When you're prone to redness, you may notice that your face flushes far more easily during the winter months. Everything from cold air to high wind to low humidity can cause your skin to turn crimson, plus, "our skin also goes through quick temperature changes from the cold outdoors to the heat indoors, which can also activate a flush in the skin," explains Neil Scibelli, a celebrity makeup artist in New York City.
Oprah’s Favorite Leggings Are Secretly on Major Sale Right Now—Grab a Pair Before the Rest of the Internet Catches On
It's no surprise that the Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging made Oprah’s esteemed Favorite Things list. The Pocket Legging is one of those buttery-to-the-touch types of athleisurewear that puts other to shame because of its high-performance, comfort, and fit (plus: POCKETS). Not only is the quality of the fabric durable and sustainable (made from 79 percent recycled plastic bottles), but in addition to being eco-conscious, it’s also one of the most size-inclusive activewear brands on the market. So when we learned the leggings were finally on sale, we added several to cart.
2 Makeup Mistakes That Are Drawing Attention To Wrinkles
While wrinkling is inevitable and normal with age, many of us would rather not emphasize fine lines with the help of makeup, but rather, to highlight our favorite features and experiment with fun looks. With that said, we checked in with professional makeup artists to learn about two common (and easy to do) mistakes many makeup users make over 40, how they might draw attention to wrinkles, and how to avoid them. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artists and experts, Mary Winkenwerder and Mandie Brice.
I Got My Lips Professionally Tattooed To Add A Subtle Color And I'm So Mad I Didn't Do This Sooner
Yep — I got a permanent tattoo on my face, and I have no regrets.
Princess Diana Reportedly Swore by This Rejuvenating Moisturizer for Her Sensitive Skin & Radiant Glow
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who doesn’t love a Royal-approved skincare routine? We’ve daydreamed about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s routines, investigating until we get clues to the products they adore most. But what if we told you we found another Royal-approved product but from the late Princess Diana’s routine? It’s true. Despite passing on over two decades ago, Princess Diana has stayed a fan-favorite Royal throughout the entire world for her grace, heart, and glamour. Now it’s reported that Princess Diana had rosacea for most of...
Derms Can’t Get Enough of This Calming Moisturizer That Leaves Skin Super Soft
Irritated skin is more than just uncomfortable—it's a sign that something is off. Maybe it's caused by a change in weather, the introduction of a new skin-care product, or a flare-up of a skin condition like eczema. No matter the cause, if your skin is feeling itchy, red, flakey, or scaly, it means your barrier is compromised and you want to do something about it. The Tula Skincare Super Soothe Moisturizer is a great place to start.
New York Post
We tested 75 mascaras to find the 42 best for all lashes in 2022
The variety of mascaras is quite astounding. You have your lengthening and volumizing ones, with tubing, waterproof, drugstore and curling having prime seats at the beauty counter, too. And, there’s no arguing about it — a good mascara will become a must-have in your makeup bag, your work tote and...
This $12 Drugstore ‘Glotion’ Is an Affordable Alternative for the Always-Sold-Out Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter
Out of all the viral makeup trends that have graced my social feed recently (soap brows, anyone?), glowy, dewy skin might just be my favorite. My acne-prone complexion has been thanking me again and again for swapping my heavy, matte foundations with light, breathable BB creams. It seems that plenty of makeup fans have hopped on the glow wagon with me, considering my favorite sun-kissed product hasn’t been in stock for a hot minute.
How a Dermatologist Would Soothe Dry, Flaky Skin on the Face and Body for Less Than $10
The key to managing dry, flaky skin is using products that will nourish, moisturize, and strengthen it—and finding options that work doesn't have to cost that much. According to Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida, you can do it for under $10. "I believe in affordable skin care—you don't have to spend a ton of money if you don't want to," she says. Amazing news, indeed.
The Famous Lululemon ‘Align’ Leggings That Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Are Steeply Discounted—If You Act Fast
The brand Lululemon is almost as synonymous with the word “leggings” as Kleenex is with tissues; you say one thing and you mean the other. Lululemon is arguably the biggest household brand name when it comes to leggings. Your coolest artsy friend who lives in Seattle lives in her Lulus, and your oldest Aunt in Wichita always wears Lululemon leggings while walking her elderly chihuahua. Bottom line? It’s a massive brand.
rsvplive.ie
An anti-ageing smoothing concealer can blur crows feet and fine lines
The eye area is delicate and the skin is thinner, meaning it's more prone to wrinkles and fine lines. It can often be the first place on the face that we begin to show age. While there's nothing wrong with this, it can be frustrating when makeup starts settling into these fine lines, making them appear more pronounced.
Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
dcnewsnow.com
Freshen up your holiday wardrobe this season with these 10 cozy sweater dresses
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What we wear is important. It’s the first thing others see. It’s how people get a quick preview to learn who you are before meeting you. In a diplomatic setting, it can reveal your status. In day-to-day life, something as simple as a sweater dress can put people around you at ease and make you more approachable. This season, sweater dresses are plentiful, so it’s good to know which one is best for your style and body type.
These $22 Firming Eye Masks Help Me Look Wide Awake—Even When I’m Running On 5 Hours of Sleep
No matter how much water I drink before bed or how many hours I sleep, I've had little success reducing the puffiness around my eyes in the morning. That is until I tried the Live Tinted Rays Copper Eye Masks ($22) a few weeks ago. And ever since then, I’ve been able to cheat my way into looking wide awake as soon as I hop out of bed at 6:30 a.m.
Squats Are Not Fun. But This New Device Turns Them Into Games—And I Played for So Long I Had To Walk Down Stairs Sideways
Most people are at least vaguely aware that squats are one of the most effective lower-body strengthening exercises out there. But let’s face it, they are not fun to do. For me personally, it’s always been somewhat of a mystery to me that as much as I’m very serious and disciplined about my running workouts and I know squats would augment my training and improve my performance, I just can’t get myself to do them with any regularity.
Found: 7 Cooling Eye Serums To Help You Instantly Look More Awake
You know you're truly tired when your eyes start to feel heavy. And while the best solution is undoubtedly a nap, sometimes you need an on-the-go refresh. To perk up your eyes in a way that will make you look—and feel—more awake, turn to cooling eye serums. You can use them in your regular routine but also keep one in your purse or your glove compartment for a pick-me-up whenever you need it.
Wake Up to Glowing Skin With This Luxury Sleep Mask
Before going to sleep, put on this intense hydration mask from LANEIGE so that your skin is radiant by the time you wake up — details
8 Group-Friendly Hotels That Are Ideal for a Wellness Getaway With a Few Friends
Taking a wellness trip with a few friends might sound like an oxymoron, at least to travel aficionados. Group travel is notoriously stressful to plan and execute, and stress is antithetical to wellness. But at the same time, the idea of relaxing in a spa whirlpool or doing sun salutations on a beach in the company of close friends is certainly appealing—particularly in the wake of a pandemic that took both travel and IRL face time with friends off the table. As both friend-cations and wellness travel rebound in popularity, the question remains: Is it possible to combine them for a best-of-both-worlds trip... without needing another vacation to decompress?
‘I’m a Barista, and This Is the Only Coffee Machine I’ll Brew With at Home’
Being a regular at your favorite coffee shop may well give you joy, but brewing a cup at home can sometimes be the comforting ritual you need to start the day off right—especially if you have the right equipment to make sure it's café-quality. So, how can you achieve that coffee shop-style brew from the comfort of your home? According to a barista, it all has to do with the way you brew it. According to Kyle Stillman, owner of Sociology Coffee Bar, a Bellwether roaster in Folsom, California, it's important to use the best at-home coffee machine if you want to enjoy the best possible at-home coffee.
I’m a Chef, and This Is the Type of Oven That Will Give You the Most Perfectly-Cooked Dishes Every Time
With practicality at the center of nearly everything we do these days, most gadgets in our homes are meant to do much more than just one task. Take our cell phones, for example: Growing up, they were good for getting in touch with our BFFs to invite them over for pizza and capture the flag. Today, they’re built with 48-megapixel cameras capable of shooting high-quality TikTok masterpieces and even have a built-in virtual assistant. Hey, Siri.
