Being a regular at your favorite coffee shop may well give you joy, but brewing a cup at home can sometimes be the comforting ritual you need to start the day off right—especially if you have the right equipment to make sure it's café-quality. So, how can you achieve that coffee shop-style brew from the comfort of your home? According to a barista, it all has to do with the way you brew it. According to Kyle Stillman, owner of Sociology Coffee Bar, a Bellwether roaster in Folsom, California, it's important to use the best at-home coffee machine if you want to enjoy the best possible at-home coffee.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO