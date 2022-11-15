ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Decatur Mayor admits to violating city short-term rental ordinance

U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber. Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee. Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee. Para-cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville. Updated: 11 hours ago. Para-cycling Road World...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Marine Kills Alleged Multiple Robbery Suspect in Ardmore

Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday. Marine Kills Alleged Multiple Robbery Suspect in …. Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday. Hundreds watch Artemis launch at U.S. Space and Rocket …
ARDMORE, AL
alreporter.com

Report: Decatur mayor caught with short-term rental despite city ban

Despite a city ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling has been renting a guest house behind a Decatur property he owns on the websites Airbnb and VRBO, the Decatur Daily reported Tuesday. Bowling admitted to the Daily that he was in violation of the ordinance, saying that “…...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Commissioners, House Speaker among potential replacements for Strong as Madison chairman

Two Madison County Commissioners and Alabama’s Speaker of the House are among names mentioned as replacements for Dale Strong as Madison County Commission chairman. Strong said he intends to continue as chairman until January, when he will become a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the 5th Congressional District. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint his replacement once he submits his resignation.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Divided Hartselle school board picks Clayton for next superintendent

A narrowly divided Hartselle City Board of Education voted Tuesday to hire a new superintendent. By a 3-2 margin, the school board voted to approve James Clemens High Principal Brian Clayton as the new superintendent, but the two opposing board members said they were not given enough time to make a decision and Clayton’s selection doesn’t reflect the mood of the city’s residents to whom they’ve spoken.
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Remembering the Airport Road Tornado: 33 years later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Redstone workers fill ranks of prep football officials

As usual this year, many of the high school football officials in North Alabama are members of the Redstone workforce. The North Alabama Football Officials Association held its annual end-of-season banquet Nov. 7 in the Rocket City Tavern located at Redstone Gateway. Seventy people attended, including spouses. “We have 90...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: Robbery investigation underway in Athens

The Athens Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday at a Circle K on U.S. 31. "The investigation is ongoing with other law enforcement agencies," police said. More information is expected to be released Tuesday. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Pedestrian seriously injured in Huntsville crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials confirm a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Huntsville. HEMSI emergency crews took the person to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. The crash happened at University Drive and Pulaski Pike. Huntsville Police are investigating the crash.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Madison approves $37 million flyover ramps into Town Madison

The westbound flyovers are coming to Town Madison. The Madison city council on Monday approved through a series of votes the construction of ramps that will connect westbound traffic on I-565 to Town Madison, the sprawling mixed-use development that’s home to Toyota Field as well as an array of restaurants and retail shops.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting

A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
ARDMORE, AL

