Mayor Battle appoints three new City departments, City Council to approve on Nov. 17
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s City Council will confirm Mayor Tommy Battle’s appointments of three new department heads on Nov. 17. The three new department heads that will be added to Mayor Battle’s administrative team will be for the City’s police, traffic engineering and cemetery departments.
Decatur Mayor admits to violating city short-term rental ordinance
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber. Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee. Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee. Para-cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville. Updated: 11 hours ago. Para-cycling Road World...
Decatur Mayor Bowling operated prohibited Airbnb
A city ordinance in Decatur doesn't allow for short-term rentals like Airbnbs within city limits, but that didn't stop Mayor Tab Bowling.
‘State is not in control’: Former officer warns of dangerous conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility
A former corrections officer who resigned after 13 years is speaking out about unsafe conditions inside one of Alabama's largest prisons.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
Marine Kills Alleged Multiple Robbery Suspect in Ardmore
Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday. Marine Kills Alleged Multiple Robbery Suspect in …. Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday. Hundreds watch Artemis launch at U.S. Space and Rocket …
Report: Decatur mayor caught with short-term rental despite city ban
Despite a city ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling has been renting a guest house behind a Decatur property he owns on the websites Airbnb and VRBO, the Decatur Daily reported Tuesday. Bowling admitted to the Daily that he was in violation of the ordinance, saying that “…...
Commissioners, House Speaker among potential replacements for Strong as Madison chairman
Two Madison County Commissioners and Alabama’s Speaker of the House are among names mentioned as replacements for Dale Strong as Madison County Commission chairman. Strong said he intends to continue as chairman until January, when he will become a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the 5th Congressional District. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint his replacement once he submits his resignation.
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
Divided Hartselle school board picks Clayton for next superintendent
A narrowly divided Hartselle City Board of Education voted Tuesday to hire a new superintendent. By a 3-2 margin, the school board voted to approve James Clemens High Principal Brian Clayton as the new superintendent, but the two opposing board members said they were not given enough time to make a decision and Clayton’s selection doesn’t reflect the mood of the city’s residents to whom they’ve spoken.
Remembering the Airport Road Tornado: 33 years later
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people […]
Madison City Schools program helps bus driver shortage
Alabama's school bus driver shortage continues — and the Alabama Community College System is working with local schools to try and help.
Redstone workers fill ranks of prep football officials
As usual this year, many of the high school football officials in North Alabama are members of the Redstone workforce. The North Alabama Football Officials Association held its annual end-of-season banquet Nov. 7 in the Rocket City Tavern located at Redstone Gateway. Seventy people attended, including spouses. “We have 90...
ALEA: 3 teens killed in Cullman County wreck were attempting to elude police
ALEA confirmed three minors killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident.
Police: Robbery investigation underway in Athens
The Athens Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday at a Circle K on U.S. 31. "The investigation is ongoing with other law enforcement agencies," police said. More information is expected to be released Tuesday. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Huntsville crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials confirm a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Huntsville. HEMSI emergency crews took the person to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. The crash happened at University Drive and Pulaski Pike. Huntsville Police are investigating the crash.
Madison approves $37 million flyover ramps into Town Madison
The westbound flyovers are coming to Town Madison. The Madison city council on Monday approved through a series of votes the construction of ramps that will connect westbound traffic on I-565 to Town Madison, the sprawling mixed-use development that’s home to Toyota Field as well as an array of restaurants and retail shops.
Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting
A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducting death investigation in north Alabama
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation Monday night in north Alabama, according to the Limestone County Sheriff Office. The sheriff’s office is assisting Ardmore police in the probe in the 26000 block of Main Street in Ardmore. Further details were not released other than the sheriff’s...
$1.1 billion solar facility to open in Lawrence County
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday afternoon that First Solar will be opening a facility in Lawrence County that's expected to be commissioned sometime in 2025 and could create over 700 jobs.
