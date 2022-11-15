Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Mitchell Butler signs with the Warriors
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale senior baseball player, Mitchell Butler, signed with East Central Community College on Wednesday. The Warriors commit had a .471 batting average, seven homeruns and 27 RBI’s. ”I would just like to thank God and my family and all my friends,” said Butler. “Thank...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Defending MHSAA Class 4A State Champion Choctaw Central Edges 6A State Title Contender Germantown 57-56 On Last Second Free Throw By Kylinn Bell
Defending MHSAA Class 4A state champions Choctaw Central has been known for its suffocating full court pressure for years and Tuesday night the Warriors kept one of the best players in the country scoreless in the first half to get a big lead. Choctaw Central kept Germantown’s 6-foot-1 senior guard...
Top MS Football Recruit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh Receives All-American Jersey
Top Mississippi football recruit and Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School received his All-American jersey Tuesday. Perkins is one of four Mississippi student-athletes to make the US Army team this year, which coaches say is the most-ever from the Magnolia State in a single season. The other three are Oxford linebacker Alex […]
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Skate Park celebration kick-off
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cold weather didn’t stop skaters from coming out to the Meridian Skate Park Presentation Kick-off Party Wednesday night. The skating community came out to the event at Ben Arthur Davis Park, which will be home to skating activities. The event had music, free food, skateboarding, and roller skating. 23-year-old Jaywaun Johnson said he is excited about the progress the project is making.
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Skate Park Presentation Kick-off Party set for Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is getting closer to having its own skate park as the city council voted to have a skate day celebration open to the public. The skating community is invited to come out to Meridian’s Skate Park Presentation kick-off party Wednesday at Ben Arthur Davis Park, which will be home to skating activities. The event will have music, free food, skateboarding, and roller skating.
Sallis, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WTOK-TV
Mr. James William Jones, III
Services Celebrating the life of Mr. James William Jones, III will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, November 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Meridian with the Reverend Dr. Raymon Leake officiating and service music provided by Reverend David Bishop, Mr. Barry Germany, and Mrs. Miriam Chesney. A memorial will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Cemetery in Macon, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WTOK-TV
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - All students were safely evacuated and dismissed early after a small fire was quickly contained at West Lauderdale Middle School. The fire started in the closet of a 5th grade classroom due to a failure in a heating unit pipe, according to Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.
WTOK-TV
Revive Wellness Spa thriving in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Revive Wellness Spa in Meridian opened its doors back in June but since then, the business has been booming with a one-of-a-kind wellness spa in the city. News 11 showed you the inside of the building when it was being developed. Now, we’re giving you an...
The Extra Point: Sweet Water vs. Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The undefeated Elba Tigers hosted the defending Class 1A state champions, the Sweet Water Bulldogs, in round two play. Sweet Water beats Elba 27-20.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Kenneth W. Kahle
Funeral Services for Mr. Ken Kahle will begin at 2:30 PM, Thursday November 17th, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Kahle, 76, of Collinsville, passed away Sunday, November 13th,...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Albert R. Jarman
Funeral services for Mr. Albert R. Jarman will begin at 2:30 PM Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Dan Lanier and Mr. Stanley Pritchett officiating. Interment will begin at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 16, 2022 with Marine Corp Military Honors at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
A nice cool sunny day awaits
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day closer to Friday, and it was very cold out there to start off the morning. There is high pressure sitting to the west of us keeping us dry from rain and skies clear. High temperatures today are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy, but it remain chilly all day.
WTOK-TV
Coroner Clayton Cobler announces he will not seek re-election
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler has announced he will not run for re-election. Clayton Cobler has given a life of service to the people of Lauderdale County. “I started at Harris Ambulance Service and then went to work at Metro and have been at Metro...
WTOK-TV
Wilbert Jones is the new Civil Service Commissioner for Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has a new face for the Civil Service Commissioner as they confirmed the mayor’s appointment Tuesday night. The CEO of Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Wilbert Jones, is the new Civil Service Commission. The job requires adopting rules for examinations, appointments, promotions, and suspensions. Mayor Jimmie Smith shared why he thinks Jones is the best fit for this position.
WTOK-TV
MSDH lifts Clarkco State Park boil-water notice
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has lifted the “Boil-Water Alert” for customers who get their drinking water from the Clarkco State Park in Clarke County. The water system has been notified that the Boil Water Alert is released based on the Mississippi...
WTOK-TV
Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -An escaped inmate from Oklahoma was arrested in the city of Meridian Tuesday night by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne was taken into custody at a Meridian waffle house. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said authorities were alerted after a car was found...
WTOK-TV
City working with collapsed building owner
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been two weeks since the back of a building in downtown Meridian collapsed into an alleyway. 23rd Ave. is still reduced to one lane near the collapse zone. City officials say they are working with the business owner to determine what exactly will happen to the remaining portion of the building. Community Development Director Crag Hitt said they are actively encouraging building owners to look at their properties.
WTOK-TV
Colder air is settling into our area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The recent rain maker left our area with rainfall amounts that range from .25″ - 1″. Now that we’re behind that system, a NNW wind will gradually usher colder air back into our area. Cloud cover through Wednesday morning will act like a blanket and keep temps from falling below freezing. So, temps will stay in the mid-upper 30s for the start of you Hump Day. Winds of 5-15 mph will lead to wind chills in the low 30s. Therefore, you need to bundle up as you start the day. Wednesday afternoon brings highs only in the low 50s with peeks of sun as the skies start to clear.
