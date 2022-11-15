LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unseasonably chilly weather has dominated our forecasts since late last week...and the arctic “chill” will continue for a few more days... A northwest flow aloft and an upper-level trough of low pressure have combined to give us reinforcing shots of cold air...and periodic light snow chances over the past week or so. As we head into the latter parts of the work-week and first-half of the upcoming weekend...the December/January-like readings will continue with highs mainly in the 20s and 30s and morning lows in the single-digits and teens. As the latest cold front sweeps across the area on Thursday...look for cold temperatures...gusty northwest winds...and the possibility of some light snow showers through the morning hours on Thursday...with readings falling during the afternoon hours. Friday morning is expected to be the coldest period...with a combination of wind and very chilly temperatures leading to “feels like” temperatures below zero...and may be double-digits below zero in some parts of the state. Weather conditions are expected to improve as we head into the second-half of the weekend and into next week...with high temperatures returning to the mid 40s-to-mid 50s for the Sunday-thru-Wednesday time frame. We’ll also be keeping an eye on a “potential” rain-snow event from late-Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Day Thursday and possibly even into Friday. This possible weather system is still a week away from materializing...so don’t get to excited just yet...but keep an eye on forecast updates later this week and weekend.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO