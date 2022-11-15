ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business

An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
ISSAQUAH, WA
q13fox.com

Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle

SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Death investigation underway after body found in burned-out trailer

A body was found following a large fire in unincorporated South King County Thursday. Josh Hoffman of PNW Thinline Photography, who shot video of the fire, said firefighters were called to the 30800 block of Military Road South at about 1:36 a.m. near Auburn. Video showed what appeared to be...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 hurt, 1 critically, in Woodinville crash

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday. King County deputies and firefighters from Eastside Fire & Rescue were called to the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road after an SUV crashed into a tree across from the Woodinville Café, near downtown, at around 3 a.m.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KING 5

King County deputies find body after fire in Auburn trailer

AUBURN, Wash. — King County investigators said they found a body after a fire at a trailer in Auburn early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called at about 1:30 a.m. for a fire at a house in the 30800 block of Military Road South. The fire was put out when the King County Sheriff's Office found a body inside the trailer. Officials did not provide details on the person's age or gender.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Storm Stats Coming In For Everett And Snohomish County November 4th Windstorm

Starting to see some preliminary statistics from the damage caused by the windstorm that hit Everett, Washington and points north on November 4th. We’ll update here as more information is made available. Snohomish PUD Update Wednesday November 16th 10:00 AM:. Sharing some preliminary stats from our storm response efforts...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Man causes collisions on I-5 in Kent, carjacks crash victim

KENT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is searching for a man suspected of causing a four-car collision on I-5 near Kent, then carjacking a crash victim and speeding off. Authorities say the carjacking happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a white passenger car reported stolen out of...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Man accused of attacking several women at Burien Transit Center arrested

BURIEN, Wash. - State and county authorities arrested a man suspected of assaulting several women at the Burien Transit Center. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the 42-year-old man is suspected of offering women a ride at the transit center, so they would not have to wait for a bus. Authorities say once they got into his Prius, the man propositioned them for sex or started inappropriately touching them.
BURIEN, WA
iheart.com

Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River

Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
ARLINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Employee shot while interrupting Tacoma smash-and-grab burglary

TACOMA, Wash. - An employee was shot while interrupting an apparent smash-and-grab burglary Thursday morning at a Tacoma business, police said. Before 3 a.m., an alarm company was alerted about a burglary at a strip mall in the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. As officers responded, an off-site manager...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary

TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
TACOMA, WA

