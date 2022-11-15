Read full article on original website
Woman slows down traffic riding motorized scooter on I-5
Marysville, WA. – Drivers were slowed down by something many don’t see on I-5 that often: a woman in her 20s riding a motorized scooter on the shoulder heading southbound. The Washington State Patrol says this woman hopped on I-5. “She had entered I-5 and was just riding...
Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business
An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
SDOT removes second ‘unauthorized’ community-painted crosswalk
SEATTLE — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation removed a crosswalk painted by Capitol Hill residents on Monday, angering some who feel the move is unnecessary. The crosswalk, which was painted at East Olive Way and Harvard Avenue East, was removed on Wednesday morning. This is the second...
Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle
SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
Death investigation underway after body found in burned-out trailer
A body was found following a large fire in unincorporated South King County Thursday. Josh Hoffman of PNW Thinline Photography, who shot video of the fire, said firefighters were called to the 30800 block of Military Road South at about 1:36 a.m. near Auburn. Video showed what appeared to be...
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Woodinville crash
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday. King County deputies and firefighters from Eastside Fire & Rescue were called to the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road after an SUV crashed into a tree across from the Woodinville Café, near downtown, at around 3 a.m.
King County deputies find body after fire in Auburn trailer
AUBURN, Wash. — King County investigators said they found a body after a fire at a trailer in Auburn early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called at about 1:30 a.m. for a fire at a house in the 30800 block of Military Road South. The fire was put out when the King County Sheriff's Office found a body inside the trailer. Officials did not provide details on the person's age or gender.
Is there anywhere safe to park a car overnight in Tacoma?
Hi all, I'm driving out to Tacoma end of November, and I'm struggling to find any overnight parking lot online that doesn't seem riddled with reports of cars being broken into. Is there anywhere safe to park a car overnight in the city?
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
While SDOT waits for funding, somebody painted a guerilla crosswalk at E Olive Way and Harvard — UPDATE: Washed away
When it comes to moral quandaries in journalism, reporting on guerilla crosswalk installations is up there with secret all-ages music clubs, unauthorized skate ramps, and unofficial dog parks. But you have to figure the Seattle Department of Transportation would catch wind of a guerilla crosswalk on E Olive Way sooner...
Storm Stats Coming In For Everett And Snohomish County November 4th Windstorm
Starting to see some preliminary statistics from the damage caused by the windstorm that hit Everett, Washington and points north on November 4th. We’ll update here as more information is made available. Snohomish PUD Update Wednesday November 16th 10:00 AM:. Sharing some preliminary stats from our storm response efforts...
WSP: Man causes collisions on I-5 in Kent, carjacks crash victim
KENT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is searching for a man suspected of causing a four-car collision on I-5 near Kent, then carjacking a crash victim and speeding off. Authorities say the carjacking happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a white passenger car reported stolen out of...
6-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe on Saturday. Snohomish County authorities responded to a rollover crash near Woods Creek Road and Yaeger Road at around 10 p.m. A six-year-old with an injured arm as well as a 31-year-old woman were discovered by deputies. It is unclear...
Man accused of attacking several women at Burien Transit Center arrested
BURIEN, Wash. - State and county authorities arrested a man suspected of assaulting several women at the Burien Transit Center. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the 42-year-old man is suspected of offering women a ride at the transit center, so they would not have to wait for a bus. Authorities say once they got into his Prius, the man propositioned them for sex or started inappropriately touching them.
'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River
Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
Employee shot while interrupting Tacoma smash-and-grab burglary
TACOMA, Wash. - An employee was shot while interrupting an apparent smash-and-grab burglary Thursday morning at a Tacoma business, police said. Before 3 a.m., an alarm company was alerted about a burglary at a strip mall in the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. As officers responded, an off-site manager...
Burn scar, landslides pose a threat never before seen in western Washington
There’s a new threat in western Washington, that’s never been here before. It’s from the Bolt Creek fire, burning nearly 15,000 acres, near Skykomish in September. The wildfire left a burn scar that, if hit by a lot of precipitation, could end up causing massive landslides or debris flows.
Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary
TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
