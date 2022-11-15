ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

WAAY-TV

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama

If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Why Huntsville loves Domaine South

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Brand new veterans facility is headed to the city of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 50 acres will be used to give veterans the contacts and services they need to get back on their feet. Alana Centilli serves as president of the facility and she says she wished there was something like this when here son returned him. Daniel served in the Marines in Afghanistan when he struck by explosive device in 2012.
LINCOLN, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Budweiser Clydesdales bring Christmas season to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands packed into Cullman’s Warehouse District and surrounding area to get a glimpse of something special Sunday. The three-day Christmas in the Warehouse District event culminated along First and Second Avenues, which were lined many people deep as the Budweiser Clydesdales bestowed their colossal and graceful presence along the historic streets of Cullman. The famous horses were in Alabama from Nov. 10-13, with stops in Birmingham, Hoover and Cullman.  Merchants along the route held their holiday open houses, highlighting Christmas décor and displaying gift selections. Warehouse District shop owners reported a huge turnout for the early shopping season. Some, like Kernel Kullman, even found it necessary to close on Monday to replenish supplies.  Christmas in the Warehouse District was sponsored by Byars Wright Insurance, First Federal Mortgage, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Platform, Monograms Plus and Nomadic Threads and is just the first of many holiday events coming to Cullman.   Look for our holiday edition of Community Matters magazine for a list of upcoming holiday events.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado

Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue

Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Franklin County Times

Distinguished Through the Decades: 2013 – Maggie Coan

A Russellville High School alumnus, Maggie Coan said she was attracted to the Distinguished Young Women competition based on her cousin’s experience – Addie (Pickett) Harbin was the 2005 county Junior Miss winner. “It was really rewarding on the local and the state level. I got to meet...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL

