WAAY-TV
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama
If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
WAFF
Why Huntsville loves Domaine South
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
WDEF
Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant
SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, Alabama
Downtown Athens, Alabama, on the SquareWikicommons. My family and I have lived in Athens, Alabama, for almost two years. My wife and I have three small children (all under the age of eight), so we know about family-friendly ways to spend time together in Athens, Alabama.
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wbrc.com
Brand new veterans facility is headed to the city of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 50 acres will be used to give veterans the contacts and services they need to get back on their feet. Alana Centilli serves as president of the facility and she says she wished there was something like this when here son returned him. Daniel served in the Marines in Afghanistan when he struck by explosive device in 2012.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
Little House, Waltons cast to visit Rogersville Christmas event
If you grew up watching the classic favorites, "Little House on the Prarie" or "The Waltons," you're definitely not going to want to miss a Christmas event in Lauderdale County.
Fire engulfs home in Madison County
A fire engulfed a large home in Madison County on Friday afternoon.
Budweiser Clydesdales bring Christmas season to Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands packed into Cullman’s Warehouse District and surrounding area to get a glimpse of something special Sunday. The three-day Christmas in the Warehouse District event culminated along First and Second Avenues, which were lined many people deep as the Budweiser Clydesdales bestowed their colossal and graceful presence along the historic streets of Cullman. The famous horses were in Alabama from Nov. 10-13, with stops in Birmingham, Hoover and Cullman. Merchants along the route held their holiday open houses, highlighting Christmas décor and displaying gift selections. Warehouse District shop owners reported a huge turnout for the early shopping season. Some, like Kernel Kullman, even found it necessary to close on Monday to replenish supplies. Christmas in the Warehouse District was sponsored by Byars Wright Insurance, First Federal Mortgage, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Platform, Monograms Plus and Nomadic Threads and is just the first of many holiday events coming to Cullman. Look for our holiday edition of Community Matters magazine for a list of upcoming holiday events. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAAY-TV
33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado
Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
WAFF
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Magistrate is now out of a job. WAFF 48 News confirmed Daniel Cranor is no longer employed with the city of Huntsville. This comes after Cranor being on paid administrative leave since July after he violated city policy. Multiple sources told WAFF 48...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Whataburger to break ground on new location
Burger chain Whataburger will host a groundbreaking for its newest location in Scottsboro on Thursday.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue
Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
Madison County Commission votes against including Juneteenth on 2023 county schedule
Madison County Commission postponed the inclusion of Juneteenth on its holiday calendar for the third consecutive time.
WAFF
Huntsville mom wants accountability from the city after daughter was allegedly injured during Parks & Rec camp
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a young girl is looking for answers as she feels that Huntsville City officials may have mishandled an injury that happened over the summer. In July, Alfreda Howard picked up her daughter from a summer camp program at the Brahn Spring Recreation Center....
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2013 – Maggie Coan
A Russellville High School alumnus, Maggie Coan said she was attracted to the Distinguished Young Women competition based on her cousin’s experience – Addie (Pickett) Harbin was the 2005 county Junior Miss winner. “It was really rewarding on the local and the state level. I got to meet...
