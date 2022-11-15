ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

fullertonobserver.com

New Regional HOPE Center Opens

California Governor Newsom was in Fullerton on October 27 to visit the newly opened Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement Center (HOPE) located near St. Jude Hospital. The newly refurbished building is a central command center for case workers, health and outreach providers, and homeless liaison officers working together to address public health issues with an emphasis on services to homeless people for the North OC region.
FULLERTON, CA
News Channel Nebraska

$500 fine for marijuana

AUBURN – County Judge Rick Johnson fined Amitai Afenjar, 22, of Los Angeles, Calif., $500 for possession of up to a pound of marijuana on Sept. 24. A complaint alleging possession of more than a pound was filed in Nemaha County Court on Oct. 14 and was reduced to less than a pound prior to sentencing 11 days later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Charges for California driver who led police on wild pursuit

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Prosecutors filed multiple charges against a 33-year-old parolee who stole several cars and rammed police cruisers last week during an hourlong chase across Southern California that ended with an officer shooting at him. Johnny Anchondo faces felony and misdemeanor counts including carjacking, assault with a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase

SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
FULLERTON, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Four races still remain close

UPDATE: The latest information on close races from the Orange County Registar of Voters:. Ocean View School District (three seats) Yes 37,986 (54.11 percent) No 32,210 (45.89 percent). ––––––––––––––––––– A week after Election...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Status of North Orange County Groundwater Basin Superfund Project

Experts laid out both dire and hopeful presentations on the state of water in our area at the Fullerton Infrastructure & Natural Resources Committee last session of the year on November 7th. Committee members Vice Chair Ryan Alcantara, and members Munish Bharadwaja , Adel Hagekhalil, Ilse Miranda, Mark Shapiro, Patricia Tutor, and Lisa Wozab were present (Chair Sebourn and member Miranda were absent).
fullertonobserver.com

La Habra’s Boulevard of the Bells Honors History

At the corner of La Habra Boulevard and Euclid, there’s a green replica bell set back from the street and mounted within a large piece of a mission-style wall. A plaque placed at an angle at the base of the wall marks this spot as “La Habra’s Birthplace.” The historic bell and plaque caught my attention as I was stopped at the intersection one day, and seeing them made me want to learn more about the city’s history.
LA HABRA, CA
irvineweekly.com

Hoag Hospital’s $1 Billion Future In Irvine

In an effort to strengthen healthcare options in Orange County, The Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced a new capital campaign that will bring approximately $1 billion in upgrades to Hoag’s existing facilities in Irvine. Aptly named Boldly Hoag, the multi-hundred million dollar campaign was announced on Thursday, Nov. 10,...
IRVINE, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
eldonnews.org

Celebrating Victoria Barrios: community members gather to remember

In an empty lot two blocks away from Downtown Santa Ana’s La Cuatro, dozens of people gathered for a fundraiser to commemorate one of the 1,500 victims of violent crime in Santa Ana in 2019. Victoria Barrios was only 18 when she was killed in a drive-by shooting, police...
SANTA ANA, CA

