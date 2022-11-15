Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Related
fullertonobserver.com
New Regional HOPE Center Opens
California Governor Newsom was in Fullerton on October 27 to visit the newly opened Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement Center (HOPE) located near St. Jude Hospital. The newly refurbished building is a central command center for case workers, health and outreach providers, and homeless liaison officers working together to address public health issues with an emphasis on services to homeless people for the North OC region.
thedowneypatriot.com
Barricades are “first step” in fixing neighborhood’s complaints with traffic, taco shop
DOWNEY - Residents living on Manzanar and MelDar avenues received their first glimmer of relief Thursday from the traffic and business issues that they say have plagued their neighborhood for years. At their meeting this week, the City Council voted 3-0 (with Mayor Blanca Pacheco and Mayor Pro Tem Catherine...
Man Convicted of Deadly DUI Collision in Huntington Beach
A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted today of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach.
News Channel Nebraska
$500 fine for marijuana
AUBURN – County Judge Rick Johnson fined Amitai Afenjar, 22, of Los Angeles, Calif., $500 for possession of up to a pound of marijuana on Sept. 24. A complaint alleging possession of more than a pound was filed in Nemaha County Court on Oct. 14 and was reduced to less than a pound prior to sentencing 11 days later.
Charges for California driver who led police on wild pursuit
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Prosecutors filed multiple charges against a 33-year-old parolee who stole several cars and rammed police cruisers last week during an hourlong chase across Southern California that ended with an officer shooting at him. Johnny Anchondo faces felony and misdemeanor counts including carjacking, assault with a...
foxla.com
Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
2urbangirls.com
Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
Supervisors extend $10K reward for info in San Dimas killing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
orangecountytribune.com
Four races still remain close
UPDATE: The latest information on close races from the Orange County Registar of Voters:. Ocean View School District (three seats) Yes 37,986 (54.11 percent) No 32,210 (45.89 percent). ––––––––––––––––––– A week after Election...
fullertonobserver.com
Status of North Orange County Groundwater Basin Superfund Project
Experts laid out both dire and hopeful presentations on the state of water in our area at the Fullerton Infrastructure & Natural Resources Committee last session of the year on November 7th. Committee members Vice Chair Ryan Alcantara, and members Munish Bharadwaja , Adel Hagekhalil, Ilse Miranda, Mark Shapiro, Patricia Tutor, and Lisa Wozab were present (Chair Sebourn and member Miranda were absent).
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
fullertonobserver.com
La Habra’s Boulevard of the Bells Honors History
At the corner of La Habra Boulevard and Euclid, there’s a green replica bell set back from the street and mounted within a large piece of a mission-style wall. A plaque placed at an angle at the base of the wall marks this spot as “La Habra’s Birthplace.” The historic bell and plaque caught my attention as I was stopped at the intersection one day, and seeing them made me want to learn more about the city’s history.
irvineweekly.com
Hoag Hospital’s $1 Billion Future In Irvine
In an effort to strengthen healthcare options in Orange County, The Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced a new capital campaign that will bring approximately $1 billion in upgrades to Hoag’s existing facilities in Irvine. Aptly named Boldly Hoag, the multi-hundred million dollar campaign was announced on Thursday, Nov. 10,...
What Kind Of LA County Sheriff Will Robert Luna Be?
Luna, the former Long Beach Police chief promises a “180 degree difference” in how he'll run LASD. Incumbent Alex Villanueva conceded Tuesday.
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
eldonnews.org
Celebrating Victoria Barrios: community members gather to remember
In an empty lot two blocks away from Downtown Santa Ana’s La Cuatro, dozens of people gathered for a fundraiser to commemorate one of the 1,500 victims of violent crime in Santa Ana in 2019. Victoria Barrios was only 18 when she was killed in a drive-by shooting, police...
knock-la.com
LA District Attorney Will Not Prosecute Dijon Kizzee’s Killers￼
The office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón will not prosecute the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s (LASD) deputies who shot and killed 29-year-old cyclist Dijon Kizzee on August 31, 2020, according to a review obtained by Knock LA. “We already know how this system go. We knew...
Solita Tacos & Margaritas Opens in Anaheim
Solita Tacos & Margaritas currently operates three locations in Southern California
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
Comments / 0