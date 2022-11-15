Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
What will become of St. Luke's Hospital? St. Elizabeth Medical Center?
As the shiny, new, Wynn Hospital continues to take shape in downtown Utica, by contrast, its two predecessors are really starting to look their ages. St. Elizabeth Medical Center was first occupied in 1917. St. Luke's Hospital moved to its current location 40 years later, in 1957. "Our goal and...
Goodbye Great Northern: As doors close, tenants share frustrations of mall’s final days
Clay, N.Y. – When Michelle Gregory moved CNY Gym Centre into Great Northern Mall 11 years ago, she was ecstatic. She loved the 12,000-square-foot space. The location was ideal: a bustling mall in Onondaga County’s most populous town on Route 31, where about 20,000 vehicles pass by each day.
Enjoy New Years' Eve on Genesee Street with a party
UTICA, N.Y. -- The downtown Utica, New Years' Eve celebration was announced by Mayor Robert Palmieri at the Utica Bank Center Thursday. The event will take place on Genesee Street and will include food, live music and ice carvings. The chili cookoff between the Utica Police and Fire Departments will be back for this year's event too. The competition will be open for the public to vote on.
State economic development initiative supporting upgrades to Oneonta Theatre, Utica residence
Two Mohawk Valley art institutions were awarded grant funding in the latest round of New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s regional economic development initiative. The City of Oneonta will receive $500,000 for improvements to the Oneonta Theatre and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica is getting $405,000 for upgrades to an empty residence on Henry Street that has architectural significance.
Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
New fast-food restaurant proposed for eastern Onondaga County on site of former fire station
Manlius, N.Y. – A Syracuse-based restaurant group wants to put a new, drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant where the village’s former fire station sits now. The old Manlius fire station on Stickley Drive would be demolished and a new building constructed, said Mike Decker, the village’s code enforcement officer.
Family fun 'Believe' festival in New Hartford Saturday
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department is hosting it's very first, holiday festival 'Believe' on Saturday. The event kicks off with a parade that runs down Graham Avenue to Oxford Road and ends at the Fire House. There will also be 27 different vendors, food trucks, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there too.
Rome Health opens pharmacy inside new medical center
ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Health Community Pharmacy, located inside the new medical center, officially opened on Monday. The new location will give patients a more convenient way to get prescriptions filled following an appointment. The pharmacy will still provide "Meds to Beds" service for hospital patients. The pharmacy is...
'Welcome to Cooperstown' mural unveiled at visitor center
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Funds donated by local businesses and community members, as well as the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, made the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural possible. "We thought the outside of the visitor center was the perfect location for a mural, The mural is meant to celebrate all the facets of Cooperstown that locals love, and that bring visitors back time and again to enjoy our community."
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
Written exam for corrections officers in Madison County replaced with online questionnaire
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood and Madison County Board Chairman John Becker say the written exam for corrections officers has been replaced with an online questionnaire. Madison County has joined in on the pilot program provided by the New York State Civil Service Department, that has made...
Utica City School District to replace $4 million weapons system following Proctor stabbing
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following a stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system. Interim Superintendent Brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.
Tiring hiring: Recruiting for three hospitals amidst a pandemic, nursing shortage
UTICA, N.Y. -- As workers built the downtown Utica Wynn Hospital, the hospital bolstered the economy. "So, at its peak, we had about 450 people laboring on the project; roofers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers. Right now, we have closer to 325," said Bob Scholefield, executive vice president of facilities and real estate for MVHS.
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Grand opening of two Rome businesses set for Friday
ROME, N.Y. -- On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for two Rome businesses, celebrating their grand openings. The Balanced Chef originally opened back in 2015 with a vision of putting a healthy twist on fast food, with portion-controlled ready-to-eat meals. They started out online, delivering meals to customers' homes. In March of 2021, they decided to open their first physical location in Rome.
Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid (Guest Opinion by Ed Michalenko)
Ed Michalenko, Ph.D., is town of DeWitt supervisor. In response to a recent letter in this paper (”DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful,” Nov. 4, 2022):. The DeWitt Town Board’s decision to join the lawsuit opposing the community grid is based...
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Utica Schools Will Phase out New $3 Million Weapons Detector
The new acting Superintendent of Schools in the Utica City School District says that the Evolv Weapons Detector system purchased for nearly $4 million over the summer will now have to replaced. Brian Nolan said during an interview on Wednesday, that despite what Superintendent Bruce Karam said publicly, and to...
Free Thanksgiving dinner at Frankfort VFW Friday
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club will be hosting a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday at the Frankfort VFW. The club was able to raise funds through donations made by local businesses and community members, to host the free meal. The dinner is the second hosted by the...
