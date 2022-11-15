ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Herald Republic

Washington won't renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound. Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle...
