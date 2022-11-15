ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving school bus in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus and a truck at 4666 Rapid Run Road, no injuries. The vehicle struck the stop arm on the bus.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injury on Turfway Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with unspecified injury near BP at 7230 Turfway Road in Florence. Driver of one vehicle can't get door open.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Police: Hamilton Avenue closed after College Hill crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash has closed Hamilton Avenue late Tuesday night. Cincinnati police say the road will be shut down in both directions between South Ridge Drive and Rockford Place. An ambulance appears to have been involved in the crash, though it's unknown what jurisdiction the ambulance is from
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Elmwood Avenue in Elmwood Place

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Elmwood Avenue in Elmwood Place.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Oak Creek Road in Verona

VERONA, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Oak Creek Road in Verona.
VERONA, KY
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Springdale Road in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Springdale Road in Colerain Township.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, OH

