Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Oregon Grapevine: John Frohnmayer-Art, Ethics, and Rowing.
Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback, speaks with the former chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. John Frohnmayer and Barbara touch on arts in education, making ethical choices, going home again, and competitive rowing.
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right
Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?
Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes
Measure 114 will go into affect in January; Legislature could affect changes Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn't keep her from constantly refreshing the online vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried. "It's just so surreal to know that Oregon is one of the states that's taking a first big step to creating a safer place for all people," Rook said....
KXL
Oregon Voters Pass Measure 111, Making Healthcare A Right
(Portland, OR) — Oregon is now the first state in the nation to make affordable healthcare a fundamental right. Measure 111 was passed by voters and Oregon will change its constitution to explicitly say healthcare is a right. The amendment says “It is the obligation of the state to...
WWEEK
Not All the Winners and Losers of Oregon’s Election Were on the Ballot
Nov. 8 was a day of reckoning for many Oregonians—and not just those whose names appeared on the ballot. Here are the people and movements that got a boost from election results, or saw their fortunes crater. WINNERS. Politicians in exile. Voters’ approval of city charter reform, including four...
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
Oregon recession now ‘most likely’ scenario, state forecasters say
Oregon economic forecasters say the state is likely headed for a recession next year, downgrading their outlook because of persistently high inflation. The recession is likely to cost the state 24,000 jobs and push unemployment up to 5.4% in 2024, according to the Oregon Office of Economic analysis. That’s up from 4.1% in October. The job losses are likely to fall most heavily on the construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors.
kptv.com
Andrea Salinas wins election to Oregon’s 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Associated Press is reporting Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the race for the US House of Representatives 6th District nearly a week after voting ended. Salinas currently holds 50 percent of the vote with 92 percent of votes reported. Republican candidate Mike Erickson carries...
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon voters pass all state initiatives on ballot
SALEM, Ore.- According to the Associated Press all four ballot measures on the midterm election ballot in Oregon have passed. With 99% of all ballots counted, Oregon saw a voter turnout of 61.79%. Measure 111 will amend the Oregon State Constitution and require the state to ensure affordable healthcare access...
These Oregon counties voted against punishing legislators for unexcused absences
In Tuesday’s election, the majority of Oregonians said they want lawmakers to show up to work and do their jobs – and if they don’t, there should be consequences.
Tina Kotek, Oregon’s governor-elect, vows state help to address homelessness, public safety during Portland City Hall visit
Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek swung through Portland City Hall on Wednesday, where she doubled down on her pledge to help the city tackle its most pressing problems and promised to meet regularly with its elected leaders. Kotek, a Democrat, spent an hour with Mayor Ted Wheeler and his staff discussing...
Oregon’s gun safety initiative will challenge the state’s Democratic leadership
It will now be up to the Democratic leadership in Salem to determine the fate of Oregon’s gun safety initiative, Measure 114 – a measure that was strongly supported by voters in Democratic precincts and just as strongly rejected by voters in the rest of the state. Measure 114 was never a major issue for […] The post Oregon’s gun safety initiative will challenge the state’s Democratic leadership appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon voters mixed on guns, health care measures
While most eyes are on candidate races, two of the statewide measures on Oregon's ballot got mixed results from voters.
Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos – whose first name is pronounced “WINS-vay” – has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected...
The Best Free Camping in Oregon
We are always on the search for new and fun free camping spots in Oregon. All of these spots are on public land that is free to anyone to use for a specific amount of time. Usually these places have a max stay of 14 days. Remember that these spots stay open to the public as long as we respect them. We have cleaned up locals and tourists trash.
kptv.com
Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
KATU.com
Lincoln Co. Sheriff will enforce new Oregon gun control measure 'regardless of my opinion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As voters narrowly pass Ballot Measure 114, which looks to implement several changes to the state's firearm laws, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers says his office plans on enforcing the law. "Yes, we do plan on enforcing the law if it is ruled constitutional by any...
klcc.org
Oregon governor issues order to help hospitals address rising pediatric cases of RSV
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals the flexibility to staff beds for children, and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, among other steps.
Comments / 0