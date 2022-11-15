Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants awarded to Del., Md. facilities
DOVER, Del. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that nearly $1.1 million in Emergency Rural Health Care grants is being awarded to healthcare facilities in Delaware and Maryland on National Rural Health Day, which is today. We’re told the Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health...
WMDT.com
“This is just a starting point:” Proposed ordinance to establish city-wide youth curfew in Cambridge, city officials weigh in
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- “We always have the community that reaches out to us to say what are you going to do? What can you do? What actions are you going to take? So, this is just a starting point,” Cambridge Commission President Lajan Cephas said. That starting point, tackling...
WBOC
Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
WMDT.com
Delaware Housing Alliance Report: 1/3rd of homeless in Delaware are children under 18
DELAWARE- A new report from the Delaware Housing Alliance finds that homelessness and eviction have risen in the first state between 2019 and 2022. In Sussex County, the report found that one-third of the population has faced homelessness, with one-third being children under 18-years-old. “That’s not always what people picture...
WMDT.com
Salisbury leaders cite accomplishments, goals to be met in State of the City address
SALISBURY, Md. – Tuesday night, Salisbury Mayor Jake Day delivered his annual State of the City address. He began by asking the question: “What does a better Salisbury look like?”. “A better Salisbury to me means taking a moment to look at where our predecessors wanted us to...
wnav.com
HACA asks Annapolis City Council,
Melissa Maddox-Evans, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, came before the council and presented 90 minutes, reportedly, of ideas as to how the city and HACA can improve communications. During Monday night's council meeting Ms.Maddox-Evans was to present her organization's budget. After her remarks, members of the council reminded her that because the housing authority and the city are both defendants in multiple lawsuits brought by residents and their families, and have filed cross-claims against each other, they have limited options for open dialogue.
WMDT.com
Local musician enters contest, efforts to help women in shelters
MARYLAND – Local musician, Audra Coldiron, better known as ‘Madam Who?’ from Pittsville is on a mission and is asking for publics help. ‘Madam Who?’ has been performing for years, but after a series of life-altering events, she’s shifted her focus when it comes to her music, which is empowering women.
Bay Journal
Tank that ran afoul of neighbors stirs change in Eastern Shore county
A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has moved to restrict the storage of a sludgy, poultry industry byproduct after the construction of an open tank containing the liquid triggered a lawsuit and flood of neighbor complaints. The Wicomico County Council voted 5–2 on Oct. 4 to set new limits...
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
WMDT.com
Local health department offers new funding opportunity tackling tobacco abuse
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department recently announced a new funding opportunity and is looking for community-based organizations to help address tobacco use disparities in the area. The $30,000 comes from tax dollars on tobacco products bought in the state of Maryland and will go to support preventative...
Haire concedes to Pittman in Anne Arundel County Executive race
Incumbent Steuart Pittman tweeted late Tuesday night that Republican challenger Jessica Haire called him to concede the race.
WMDT.com
Beebe Healthcare’s new mobile clinic puts health care services on the road in Sussex County
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Beebe Healthcare is putting their services in motion with a new Mobile Health Clinic, a push to meet those in Sussex County where they are. “You can have the best quality care, but if you can’t get people to it or people can’t get to it, it doesn’t happen,” Beebe Healthcare President/Ceo Dr. David Tam said.
WBOC
Possible New Future And Ownership of Cambridge's Hearn Building
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Hearn building, located on Race Street in Cambridge, has been in disrepair for years. But there could be a new lease on life for it if city leaders make a decision quickly. A company, Green Street Housing, wants to buy the property from the current owners,...
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
WMDT.com
Coastal Hospice ‘Be An Angel’ program returns for 2022, spreading holiday cheer
EASTERN SHORE – Coastal Hospice is kicking off its annual ‘Be An Angel’ campaign, its largest fundraiser of the year. Coastal Hospice serves thousands of patients and their families across Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, and Dorchester counties. Each year, Coastal Hospice encourages Lower Shore Marylanders to be “angels.”...
WMDT.com
OP Mitzvah team hosts food drive
OCEAN PINES, Md. – Members of Ocean Pines Mitzvah Team started a food drive to combat food insecurity in the community. Their goal is to collect enough food for 30 weeks worth of snacks and food that they can give to local teachers for their students. What a great way to give back to the community and make sure our kids are being fed.
WMDT.com
Great American Smokeout offers help, resources, and classes to those looking to quit smoking in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md- Every year on the third Thursday of November, the Great American Smokeout challenges people who smoke to stop for one day and learn about the many tools they can use to help them quit. Here in Wicomico county, that means lessons that are being given by the MDH...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization
BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
