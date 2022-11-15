Melissa Maddox-Evans, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, came before the council and presented 90 minutes, reportedly, of ideas as to how the city and HACA can improve communications. During Monday night's council meeting Ms.Maddox-Evans was to present her organization's budget. After her remarks, members of the council reminded her that because the housing authority and the city are both defendants in multiple lawsuits brought by residents and their families, and have filed cross-claims against each other, they have limited options for open dialogue.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO