Cambridge, MD

WMDT.com

Emergency Rural Health Care Grants awarded to Del., Md. facilities

DOVER, Del. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that nearly $1.1 million in Emergency Rural Health Care grants is being awarded to healthcare facilities in Delaware and Maryland on National Rural Health Day, which is today. We’re told the Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
wnav.com

HACA asks Annapolis City Council,

Melissa Maddox-Evans, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, came before the council and presented 90 minutes, reportedly, of ideas as to how the city and HACA can improve communications. During Monday night's council meeting Ms.Maddox-Evans was to present her organization's budget. After her remarks, members of the council reminded her that because the housing authority and the city are both defendants in multiple lawsuits brought by residents and their families, and have filed cross-claims against each other, they have limited options for open dialogue.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMDT.com

Local musician enters contest, efforts to help women in shelters

MARYLAND – Local musician, Audra Coldiron, better known as ‘Madam Who?’ from Pittsville is on a mission and is asking for publics help. ‘Madam Who?’ has been performing for years, but after a series of life-altering events, she’s shifted her focus when it comes to her music, which is empowering women.
PITTSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Journeyswithsteve

Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

OP Mitzvah team hosts food drive

OCEAN PINES, Md. – Members of Ocean Pines Mitzvah Team started a food drive to combat food insecurity in the community. Their goal is to collect enough food for 30 weeks worth of snacks and food that they can give to local teachers for their students. What a great way to give back to the community and make sure our kids are being fed.
OCEAN PINES, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization

BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
MARYLAND STATE

