Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
ARDX, healthcare business, brings $2.4 million investment, 15 new jobs to Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday morning, a group of Virginia politicians announced ARDX, a government healthcare management and technology consulting firm, would be expanding in Norfolk. Olivia on 21st represents a $2.4 million investment in the city, and is expected to hire more than 15 people to fill jobs. The...
MAKING A MARK: Emanuel's Hope Foundation helps senior citizens one lawn at a time
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — 93-year-old Margarette Patton lives in Portsmouth. She said she's unable to get outside much these days, and that includes working in her front and back yards. "I was trying to get my yard back," Patton said. "I couldn't do it myself." Patton's sister, Evelyn Britt-Smith, is...
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?
NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
The cost to fix Thanksgiving dinner is sure to be steep, but there are workarounds
NORFOLK, Va. — Not only are the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving meal going to cost more this year, but prices for supermarket staples are also on the rise as well. "This has got to be one of the greatest percentage increases in decades for Thanksgiving," said retired Tidewater...
retailleader.com
HomeGoods Expanding Homesense Spin-off Concept
Homesense is opening a new location in Virginia. The retailer is owned by TJX Companies and is the sister brand to HomeGoods. It recently opened stores in Virginia, Florida and New York. Homesense, the sister brand to HomeGoods, will open a new location in Virginia later this week. The store...
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg named one of the top ‘digital cities’ in US
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg was named one of the nation’s top digital cities for 2022. This year’s Digital Cities Survey from the Center for Digital Government ranked Williamsburg at No. 3 for cities with populations of fewer than 75,000 residents. The study, now in its 22nd...
'Holiday Lights At The Beach' returns to boardwalk in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Boardwalk will come alive again with holiday joy with this year's annual Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights At The Beach. The display, which is sponsored by Food Lion, allows you to drive your car down the boardwalk and listen to cheerful music with your family and friends while enjoying Surfing Santa, color-changing archways, a 40-foot tall Christmas tree and more.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
City of Norfolk Offices to Close in Observance of Thanksgiving Holiday
NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) will close on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All recreation centers, Norfolk Public Library locations and Slover Library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All recreation centers, libraries and NACC will reopen at normal operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Norfolk police promote E-Commerce Exchange Zones ahead of holiday season
NORFOLK, Va. — With the holidays quickly approaching, you're probably working on crossing items off your gift lists or thinking of doing so soon. In recent years, thrifting and buying items second-hand has been on the rise, according to Forbes. This year, with inflation at such a high rate,...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces community partnership with local food banks
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is partnering with two local food banks for a special food drive ahead of Thanksgiving. The casino is joining the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive, the favorite event of the year for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.
WAVY News 10
City could set aside $2M to help support the 2023 Something in the Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach’s proposed sponsorship of the 2023 Something in the Water music festival allows organizers to keep more of their revenue than they did for the inaugural festival, while allowing for the free use of city property and staff. The...
Virginia Beach residents give input for Something In The Water 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The anticipation is high for the next Something In The Water Festival. Tuesday night, Virginia Beach city leaders heard from the public on what they believe the festival should look like. Several residents showed up to Virginia Beach City Hall to voice their support and...
The Mayflower Marathon is back -- and this year, the need for donations is critical
NORFOLK, Va. — It's that special time of year when communities start pulling together to take care of families that need an extra boost. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive collects food to fill pantry shelves during the holiday season and money for pantry organizers to buy healthy, fresh produce as the need arises.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
The lack of affordable housing becomes a growing crisis in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For six months 52-year-old Richard of Newport News has been trying to find a place to live and just can't afford it. "I've been homeless for a long time and a lot of people helped me out," said Richard. He works at a car repair...
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore receives over 13,000 pounds of food at Franklin location
FRANKLIN, Va. — With the holidays just around the corner, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore received a large donation at one of their newest branches. In September, the Foodbank opened to provide assistance in Franklin. On Friday, International Paper's Franklin Mill team completely stocked its...
Rising real estate costs force Norfolk restaurant to search for new location
Fine food without the fuss: "We spent a lot of time and effort making sure that anybody from all walks of life can come in here, not just the upper crust."
WTKR
3 Things To Do This Week: November 14-20
How about prepping for Thanksgiving extra early by making room for ingredients and leftovers in your fridge? Tuesday is National Clean Out Your Fridge Day. The National Sanitation Foundation says leaving expired meat and veggies in the fridge can lead to some nasty diseases. Once the fridge cleared out, make sure you give the interior a good scrubbing too.
13News Now
