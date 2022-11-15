ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?

NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
retailleader.com

HomeGoods Expanding Homesense Spin-off Concept

Homesense is opening a new location in Virginia. The retailer is owned by TJX Companies and is the sister brand to HomeGoods. It recently opened stores in Virginia, Florida and New York. Homesense, the sister brand to HomeGoods, will open a new location in Virginia later this week. The store...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg named one of the top ‘digital cities’ in US

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg was named one of the nation’s top digital cities for 2022. This year’s Digital Cities Survey from the Center for Digital Government ranked Williamsburg at No. 3 for cities with populations of fewer than 75,000 residents. The study, now in its 22nd...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

'Holiday Lights At The Beach' returns to boardwalk in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Boardwalk will come alive again with holiday joy with this year's annual Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights At The Beach. The display, which is sponsored by Food Lion, allows you to drive your car down the boardwalk and listen to cheerful music with your family and friends while enjoying Surfing Santa, color-changing archways, a 40-foot tall Christmas tree and more.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

City of Norfolk Offices to Close in Observance of Thanksgiving Holiday

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) will close on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All recreation centers, Norfolk Public Library locations and Slover Library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All recreation centers, libraries and NACC will reopen at normal operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

3 Things To Do This Week: November 14-20

How about prepping for Thanksgiving extra early by making room for ingredients and leftovers in your fridge? Tuesday is National Clean Out Your Fridge Day. The National Sanitation Foundation says leaving expired meat and veggies in the fridge can lead to some nasty diseases. Once the fridge cleared out, make sure you give the interior a good scrubbing too.
13News Now

13News Now

