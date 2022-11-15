ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

NBC12

Richmond building blitz: Permit backlog of nearly 1,200 cleared

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Look around the City of Richmond, and you can see the growth. Large cranes dot the skyline. Construction crews work on new residential and commercial buildings from Manchester to Scott’s Addition. “We’ve all seen the impact of inflation and supply chain, so we really want...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon during rush hour traffic, after a tractor-trailer crash. VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m. Images from the scene showed the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58...
SUFFOLK, VA
cbs19news

Jones' previous run-ins with the law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chhsnews.net

Dangerous intersection causes concern

One significant question facing Chesterfield County is whether to improve the intersection of Kelly Green Drive and Genito Road. This intersection near Clover Hill has been a major safety problem for both students and staff. The intersection is the cause of a lot of crashes, including an incident in August...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Petersburg man dies after being struck by van

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Prince George early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 5800 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a car just before 1 a.m.
PETERSBURG, VA

