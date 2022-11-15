Read full article on original website
Route 301 southbound lanes in Petersburg will close on Thursday for bridge repair
Drivers in Petersburg should prepare for delays and tours this week as the southbound lanes on Route 301 under I-95 will be closing on Thursday.
Chesterfield commission rejects massive suburban development near River Road
The Chesterfield Planning Commission has rejected a plan to turn 230 acres of untouched rural land into a sprawling suburb, citing a staff report that found pervasive issues with the proposal.
Lanes back open after crash on I-95 North in Chesterfield
According to 511Virgnia, the crash took place at mile marker 60.9, just before the West Hundred Road exit. The northbound left shoulder, as well as the left lane and center lane are all currently closed.
NBC12
Richmond building blitz: Permit backlog of nearly 1,200 cleared
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Look around the City of Richmond, and you can see the growth. Large cranes dot the skyline. Construction crews work on new residential and commercial buildings from Manchester to Scott’s Addition. “We’ve all seen the impact of inflation and supply chain, so we really want...
Virginia State Police investigate school bus crash in Dinwiddie, traffic impacted
Traffic on Butler Branch Road in Dinwiddie is being impacted after a minor crash involving a school bus early Thursday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 Parham Road exit ramps to close intermittently starting Nov. 16
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that alternating ramp closures will be implemented on sections of Interstate 95 at Parham Road in Henrico County on Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, and from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, due to maintenance work in the area.
Crash on I-85 North causes 3-mile backup in Dinwiddie County
A vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North is causing significant delays for drivers in Dinwiddie County.
Three new housing developments get green light in Chesterfield County
The Chesterfield County Planning Commission gave its approval to three new residential developments across the county Tuesday.
All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash causes I-64 West closure in New Kent County
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 westbound is causing delays for drivers in New Kent County.
WAVY News 10
Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon during rush hour traffic, after a tractor-trailer crash. VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m. Images from the scene showed the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58...
Renovation of Southside Speedway could cost $10 to $15 million
At a board meeting Wednesday night, an expert hired by Chesterfield County said transforming Southside Speedway into a viable racetrack again could cost up to $15 million.
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
chhsnews.net
Dangerous intersection causes concern
One significant question facing Chesterfield County is whether to improve the intersection of Kelly Green Drive and Genito Road. This intersection near Clover Hill has been a major safety problem for both students and staff. The intersection is the cause of a lot of crashes, including an incident in August...
Two juveniles shot in Petersburg neighborhood, just streets apart
The investigation continues for two juveniles who were shot in a Petersburg neighborhood earlier this week. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Body found in truck in Henrico identified as missing Richmond man
According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Ratcliffe Avenue at around 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 10 and found 54-year-old Michael Cooper, Sr. of Richmond dead in a 1986 Chevrolet Truck.
Pursuit from New Kent to JCC tops 100 mph
The pursuit was initiated near Exit 211 in New Kent and continued until Exit 246.
Charges dropped against shuttered Virginia assisted living facility officials
The same day residents began moving out of the bedbug-infested Fillmore Place at the center of a months-long 8News Taking Action Investigation, a city fire marshal found cause to file a complaint against Brenda Seal and Saifullah Niazi. New court documents reveal why.
King William closes due to staffing shortage from sicknesses
There are so many staff members out sick from King William County Public Schools, officials have closed all schools on Thursday and Friday.
33-year-old pedestrian killed in crash near army base in Prince George County
The Prince George Police Department is currently investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian near Fort Lee.
NBC12
Petersburg man dies after being struck by van
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Prince George early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 5800 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a car just before 1 a.m.
