Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
capecod.com
Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway
WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
whdh.com
No injuries reported after crews put out box truck fire in Avon
AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - No one was hurt after a fire consumed a box truck on Route 24 north in Avon early Wednesday morning. Avon Fire crews and State Police responded to the vehicle fire around 4 a.m. near Exit 35B, where officials found the burning truck. Within half an...
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
whdh.com
Gunshots reported just before car crashes into business front in Fall River, police say
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said there was a call for shots being fired just before a car crashed into a Fall River business front late Sunday night. The Chaves market storefront is being repaired in Fall River after the crash, which police said knocked bricks from the outside wall, leaving a large hole. It also caused several glass panes to crack.
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited for fleeing crash scene in Duxbury
DUXBURY — A 72-year-old man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a crash on River Road at around 8:20 a.m. The complainant told police that a red Toyota Tacoma had attempted to pass him while he was...
nbcboston.com
Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning
A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
2 seriously injured in Cranston crash
Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Cranston Tuesday night.
26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
3 arrested, 1 sought in Fall River shots-fired incidents
Police have arrested three people and are searching for a fourth in connection with two shots-fired incidents in Fall River last week.
whdh.com
3 girls charged after dozens of youths attack transit police officer at Forest Hills station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three girls, ages 14, 15, and 16, were taken into custody Monday afternoon after a transit police officer at the MBTA’s Forest Hills station was violently attacked by dozens of youths, prompting them to call for backup. The officer was working the station for the Boston...
MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge
"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
Worcester Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars Adds Several Gun Charges: DA
A 38-year-old Worchester man faces a laundry list of charges after police say they caught him breaking into cars in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston earlier this month. Antoine Robinson is charged with breaking and entering, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a...
Multiple dogs missing after overnight blaze tears through Bellingham home
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a fire ripped through a Bellingham home overnight on Wednesday. The Bellingham Fire Department says they responded to a home on Stone Street just before 11:30 p.m. and found a house fully engulfed in flames. The blaze was so severe that part...
4 dogs missing after fire engulfs Bellingham home
Firefighters said there were water issues when they first arrived to the scene.
whdh.com
OSHA investigating after worker falls 20 feet at construction site in Wayland
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called in to Wayland after a worker was seriously injured during a fall at a construction site. In a social media post, Wayland Fire said a 27-year-old construction worker fell approximately 20 feet while at a site in...
whdh.com
Overnight fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple fire crews spent Monday night trying to put out a large blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the building at Newton Street and Mariano Bishop Boulevard, where a hardware store, Urgent Care clinic and Subway restaurant were situated.
Ayer man charged in fatal crash that claimed life of 16-year-old girl
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An Ayer man was arraigned in Leominster District Court on Tuesday in connection with an October fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. Christopher Filz, 19, was arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide...
whdh.com
Police report gunshots in Dorchester, no one injured
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said gunshots were fired in Dorchester Monday night. The shots were discharged at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Street and Blue Hill Avenue. No one was hurt, though police inspected what appeared to be bullet holes in a car and a nearby home.
liveboston617.org
Victim Found in Burger King Bathroom after being Struck by Car on COlumbia Road
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 22:20 hours, Boston EMS, Boston Fire, and Boston Police from District B-2 responded to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck near Columbia and Washington Street. Upon arrival, first responders noted that the victim was no longer at the scene of...
Comments / 0