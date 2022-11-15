ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
capecod.com

Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway

WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
whdh.com

No injuries reported after crews put out box truck fire in Avon

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - No one was hurt after a fire consumed a box truck on Route 24 north in Avon early Wednesday morning. Avon Fire crews and State Police responded to the vehicle fire around 4 a.m. near Exit 35B, where officials found the burning truck. Within half an...
newportdispatch.com

Driver cited for fleeing crash scene in Duxbury

DUXBURY — A 72-year-old man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a crash on River Road at around 8:20 a.m. The complainant told police that a red Toyota Tacoma had attempted to pass him while he was...
nbcboston.com

Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning

A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
Boston 25 News WFXT

26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
Boston

MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge

"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
whdh.com

Overnight fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple fire crews spent Monday night trying to put out a large blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the building at Newton Street and Mariano Bishop Boulevard, where a hardware store, Urgent Care clinic and Subway restaurant were situated.
whdh.com

Police report gunshots in Dorchester, no one injured

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said gunshots were fired in Dorchester Monday night. The shots were discharged at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Street and Blue Hill Avenue. No one was hurt, though police inspected what appeared to be bullet holes in a car and a nearby home.
