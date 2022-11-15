Read full article on original website
Durham Police investigate after 16-year-old shot and killed
A teenager was shot and killed shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just south of the Durham Freeway.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina woman kills boyfriend then goes to dinner thinking he was faking his death, DA says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is headed to prison after investigators say she killed her boyfriend and then went to dinner to wait for him to wake up because she thought he was faking his death. Natalie Louise Miller, 33, was sentenced on Monday to 30 years...
WRAL
'I beg you:' Durham city council member has message after shooting leaves 16-year-old dead
Durham Police are investigating a shooting that has left a 16 year-old boy dead on Tuesday night. He was shot on the 1500 block of Sima Avenue.
Raleigh police investigating after crash sends RPD officer, teen to hospital
Raleigh police are investigating after crash that injured two people including Raleigh Police officer.
NC will not seek death penalty against man accused of killing a grandmother in gas station shooting
Avion Bell was on probation when he shot and killed Patricia Grant, 72, who was working as a clerk at Speedway, in July 2021, police said.
cbs17
Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
Reidsville police searching for man wanted for ‘felony narcotics violations’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Reidsville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is requesting community assistance in finding a wanted man. According to police, Orek Jaqualle Hooper, 22, is wanted in relation to “felony narcotics violations.” Investigators say that Hooper “is known to frequent Greensboro and the west side of Reidsville.” Anyone with any information regarding […]
WRAL
'Please care:' Memorial set up for 16-year-old shot, killed at McDougald Terrace
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead on Tuesday night. The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Sima Avenue, with calls coming in around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. He was...
State will not seek death penalty against man accused of fatal shooting at Speedway Gas Station in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The state will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing a Speedway Gas Station employee. FOX8 is told Avion Bell, of Greensboro, still faces a first-degree murder charge following the death of 72-year-old Patricia grant in July 2021. Grant was a mother, grandmother, sister and […]
Police: 4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in North Carolina; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection with a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. At about 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
3 arrested in Alamance County facing multiple drug charges, including intent to sell fentanyl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were arrested earlier this month and face multiple drug charges, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ACSO conducted a routine traffic stop on Chapel Hill Road at Maple Avenue in Burlington. The driver was identified as David Allen Tromp, 36, of […]
cbs17
AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway. According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.
durhamsheriff.com
ARREST MADE IN ARMED ROBBERY
Durham, NC (Tuesday, November 15, 2022) --- On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a man entered the Circle K on the 3400 block of US 70 in Durham County where he selected two (2) cases of beer and began to leave without paying for them. The clerk confronted the male subject who then brandished a firearm. He drove away in a Silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a missing right front hub cap.
Suspects plead guilty to armed robbery on Randleman Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men pled guilty after robbing a Greensboro business in December 2020, according to Middle District of NC Attorney Sandra J, Hairston. 26-year-old Deante Tre’Devaughn Cheek and 21-year-old Amir Joseph Marshall pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges. Cheek took a guilty plea on...
WRAL
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A man died Saturday after a hit-and-run crash in Sanford. Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to a crash on N. Horner Boulevard at the intersection of Carthage Street. They found Lance Edward Grames, 44, in the road with serious injuries. Grames...
cbs17
Durham police investigating deadly shooting near Durham Technical Community College
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is currently in an active investigation after a man was fatally shot near Durham Technical Community College on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found one man who had been...
wfncnews.com
Franklin County Mother Hit by Stray Bullet in Her Home Says Accused Gunman Won’t Face Charges
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A Franklin County mother hit by a stray bullet in her home said investigators say the accused gunman won’t face any charges. Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin is a mother of two childr…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information relevant...
Missing 9-year-old boy found safe near Wendell after spending night in a camper
The missing 9-year-old boy in Wake County was found safe just before noon after more than 24 hours of searching.
3 shot in Browns Summit home on Sugar Maple Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were shot in a Browns Summit home on Sunday and taken to a hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 12:34 a.m., deputies from the GCSO responded to a report of a shooting at Sugar Maple Drive in Browns Summit. Arriving deputies found three […]
WXII 12
Guilford County: Silver Alert issued for missing woman
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Guilford County woman who is believed to be endangered. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Keirstin Shiann Williams, 19, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment that affects their judgement.
