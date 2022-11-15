Read full article on original website
Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton?
The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad. The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall...
Former Patriots: Kyle Van Noy asks, ‘What’s our kicker’s name?’ during game
LB Kyle Van Noy (Chargers) The veteran linebacker has been integrating himself into his new team this season. However, he’s apparently not up to date on all the team’s roster transactions. In the Chargers’ recent win over the Atlanta Falcons, Van Noy was caught on camera going over...
Red Sox Division Rival Swings Major Trade With Mariners
A little over a month after ending the Blue Jays’ 2022 season, the Mariners reportedly have acquired one of Toronto’s better players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Jays are sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, marking the first noteworthy transaction of the Major League Baseball offseason. In exchange for Hernández, Seattle is shipping relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko north of the border, per the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. The Blue Jays confirmed the trade shortly after the reports from Passan and Divish.
Speculation around the league that Celtics are targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true 7-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week (h/t Real GM), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
Robert Griffin III Says Tua Tagovailoa Is A Top 5 Quarterback
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the midst of a breakout season. While some people around the NFL world still aren’t sold on him, others are really to call him one of the best quarterbacks in football. Former Pro Bowler Robert Griffin III fits into the second category.
Bears Sign Taco Charlton Off of Saints Practice Squad
Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
Where would the Broncos pick in the NFL draft if the season ended today?
Denver Broncos fans should root for the San Francisco 49ers to lose out this season. The first-round draft pick that the Broncos acquired through the Miami Dolphins in exchange for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb originally belonged to the 49ers. So where San Francisco ends up in the NFL’s standings this season will determine where Denver will select in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
Red Sox Made Contract Offers To ‘Several Players’ In MLB Free Agency
Is this simply the calm before the Boston Red Sox’s offseason storm?. The Red Sox have yet to strike a significant deal — via free agency or trade — but team president and CEO Sam Kennedy indicated Wednesday at the Major League Baseball owners meetings in New York that Boston is prepared to make waves.
Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
Texans Waive WR Tyron Johnson
Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason. Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had...
LeSean McCoy reveals why Bill Belichick is overrated
Longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has won more Super Bowls than any other coach in league history and is seen by many as the greatest coach in the history of the NFL. But not everyone is quite so impressed with what Belichick has done throughout his coaching career, including former star running back LeSean McCoy.
Patriots Roster Moves: Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Terez Hall Status?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have once again parted ways with scout-team wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. The team announced his release from the practice squad on Tuesday. The 24-year-old initially signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in June. Despite a strong showing during training camp, he...
Retired NFL player compares Patriots’ Bill Belichick to Rex Ryan
One of the most tired conversations involving the New England Patriots over the years has been questioning Bill Belichick’s coaching legacy in the NFL. The debate has only grown duller since Tom Brady left the team nearly three years ago, with people comparing the careers of the quarterback and his former coach.
Cleveland Browns sign defensive tackle Ben Stille
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Stille is a rookie out of Nebraska who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He's played in one game and had two tackles. The Browns also signed defensive tackle Roderick...
At just 27, he’s one of three Patriots assistants named ‘NFL coaches to watch’
Ross Douglas is a year older than Jakobi Meyers. He’s the same age as Kendrick Bourne. Both Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker are two years older than him. Having a 27-year-old coach may be unusual. But it appears to be working. On Thursday, Douglas was named one of three New England Patriots assistants named among “young NFL coaches to watch” by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
Cowboys to add Antonio Callaway to practice squad
Antonio Callaway hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2020, but the NFL hasn’t given up on him. The Cowboys are signing the receiver to their practice squad, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Callaway worked out for the team last week. Callaway attended the Colts’ rookie minicamp in May,...
Giants injury report: Evan Neal returns to practice, Kayvon Thibodeaux sits
The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of a Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Following a Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans, head coach Brian Daboll said his team came out relatively healthy. There were no significant injuries at the time, but safety Dane Belton and wide receiver Kenny Golladay were added to this week’s injury report.
