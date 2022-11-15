Read full article on original website
WIBW
Thursday forecast: Slightly warmer today, much colder tomorrow
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story continues to be the unseasonably cold air that remains locked in place through Sunday morning before warming up. Temperatures by next week will be at or above average for this time of year. Taking Action:. While a low chance of precipitation exists...
WIBW
Holiday home tour raises money for CASA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tour of three beautifully decorated homes this weekend is benefitting CASA of Shawnee County. CASA’s 35th annual Homes for the Holidays tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 in Topeka. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays.
WIBW
Fire causes substantial damage early Thursday to central Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire on Thursday caused substantial damage to a central Topeka residence. Crews were called around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 1100 block of S.W. Woodward. The blaze caused substantial damage to the residence and crews remained on the scene...
Northeast Kansas prepares for wintery mix
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a wintery mix on the way, the City of Topeka is mobilizing to prep the roads for wet weather and snowfall. Shawnee County Director of Public Works Curt Niehaus said the city is preparing for the possibility of two inches of snow. Niehaus said the city will continue equipment preparations throughout […]
WIBW
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
Little Russia Chili Parlor opens in former Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The diner that fed Topekans for 100 years has reopened its doors under new leadership. In May of 2022 Porubsky’s Deli closed unceremoniously after decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles. A soft launch this week saw the historic diner reopen as the Little Russia Chili Parlor. The diner will be […]
WIBW
Get ready! Important reminders for our first test of the winter season
A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.
WIBW
Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner updates what it needs for the big feast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner continues preparations for their annual feast. It returns in-person this year at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall, after two years of pandemic-related adjustments. Myron Johnson and David Braun visited Eye on NE Kansas to update how donations are going. They...
WIBW
SNEAK PEEK: Topeka Zoo lights up ahead of Zoo Lights opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s almost time once again for Zoo Lights. 13 NEWS got a sneak peek Tuesday night at the annual Zoo Lights display as the Topeka Zoo turned its lights on ahead of this year’s opening. Zoo Lights opens this Friday. Ticket are available for...
WIBW
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
WIBW
New wheelchair-accessible backyard playground built for local family
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mammoth Construction has built a new wheelchair-accessible backyard playground for a local family with a child who has cerebral palsy. Mammoth Construction says that a local family will celebrate the completion of a new accessible backyard playground for Carter Brown at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, with a “move the truck” moment and playtime. First-grade students at St. Marys Grade School will join the fun.
KSNT
Light snow likely through this evening and tonight
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. The best chance for the rain/snow mix to start will happen after dinner time. Most of the precipitation will...
Large water line project will disrupt Topeka intersection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic near 8th Street and Quincy Street will be impacted starting Nov. 20 due to a large, multi-purpose water line and the street project. According to the City of Topeka, during the first phase: The city will fully close northbound Quincy at the intersection. The project will fully close 8th Street est […]
WIBW
Public parking in Downtown Topeka just got more expensive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -For the first time since 2010, parking rates in Downtown Topeka will be going up. This includes all meters, parking lots and city-owned parking garages. Garage rates would increase 14.4 % in 2023, and 3.5 % annually after that. Parking meters will cost anywhere from 50 cents to $3.00 an hour.
WIBW
Topekans race to feed those in need before the holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bicycle riders in Topeka collected over 1,000 pounds of food, for those in need. Sunday was the 10th Annual Cranksgiving event. The goal is to combine a food drive with a bike race, all for a great cause. This year’s food will be going to Doorstep, where...
WIBW
Dozens attend entrepreneurship breakfast in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several dozen people were on hand for a breakfast Tuesday morning that celebrated entrepreneurship in the Greater Topeka area. About 40 people turned out for the event at the Townsite 16 event space, located at the top of the Townsite Tower at 534 S. Kansas Ave.
One person dies in early morning Topeka fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has confirmed one person has died in an early morning fire at 1814 Randolph in Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at a house fire in central Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department received a call about a fire at 4:28 a.m. at the 1800 block of SW […]
WIBW
Lighting ceremony for start of Salvation Army fundraising
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual lighting of the Salvation Army Kettle ceremony was held on Tuesday night. The event took place next to the Westloop/Dillons sign facing Anderson Ave. The giant 18-foot tall Salvation Army kettle will not be available this year as it was damaged in last December’s...
