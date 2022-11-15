ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Hollywood spotlights Madras pilots and planes

By Pat Kruis
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6YdD_0jC5TUOD00 Local pilots and vintage aircraft from Madras collection star in new movie 'Devotion'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8CpC_0jC5TUOD00

A new Hollywood release coming out this Thanksgiving features vintage aircraft from the Erickson Aircraft Collection with local pilots behind the controls.

Pilot Mike Oliver does all the flying for the leading character, Jesse Brown, who made history as the first African American Naval aviator in the United States.

"I'm just the pilot. I'm not the hero," said Oliver, who's appreciation for Brown began long before Sony Pictures decided to make a movie about the Distinguished Flying Cross recipient.

An African American himself, Oliver admires Brown's achievements after Brown grew up in poverty and experienced racial discrimination as a child and in the flight academy.

Brown flew a Corsair, one of the vintage airplanes in the Erickson Aircraft Collect in Madras. Oliver manages the collection, and before Brown's story was even a screenplay, Oliver had painted the Corsair in Jesse Brown colors in honor of the Naval aviator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSU46_0jC5TUOD00

"Devotion" tells the story of Jesse Brown and his wingman, Tom Hudner, who, despite risking court martial, won a Medal of Honor for his actions portrayed in this movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jC5TUOD00

When the movie's aerial coordinator, Kevin LaRosa Jr., called Oliver and asked him if he wanted to fly the Jesse Brown Corsair in the movie, Oliver jumped at the offer.

"It was awesome. I want to do it again," said Oliver. "I can see why people do this for a living."

In case you don't recognize that name, LaRosa also did the aerial coordination for this summer's release, "Top Gun: Maverick."

LaRosa also tapped another Erickson pilot, Jim Martinelli, to fly the Skyraider for the movie.

Oliver flew 100 hours in the Corsair over the 100 days of shooting from January to April 2021. Anytime Brown's plane goes across the silver screen, that's Oliver flying it.

Movie goers will see multiple shots of Skyraiders on the screen, and Martinelli is behind the controls every time, even when multiple Skyraiders appear in the same shot. That's movie magic.

LaRosa put Oliver and Martinelli through a different kind of flying for these two veteran pilots.

"It was fun because it was challenging to put the plane at a certain angle at a specific time," said Martinelli.

Translating a three-dimensional scene for a two-dimensional screen sometimes involved flying in unnatural ways, Martinelli said. LaRosa flew the camera plane and, an experienced pilot himself, made sure all of the maneuvers were safe.

Shooting took the crew from Wenatchee, where the Washington Cascades mimic the Korean mountainsides, to Georgia. The Madras pilots met the stars of this movie, Jonathan Majors, who plays Jesse Brown, and Glen Powell, who plays Brown's good friend Tom Hudner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAl1n_0jC5TUOD00

They also met Brown's daughter, Pamela, who spent almost every day on the movie set. Brown's daughter told Martinelli watching the filming was like seeing family home movies. She didn't get a chance to know her father, but she heard the stories. Reenacting the scenes put audio and video to tales she's heard all her life.

Bringing the story home to Madras, Jesse Brown's daughter signed her name, Pamela Brown, on the Corsair decorated in her father's honor at the Erickson Aircraft Collection, the largest privately owned flying World War II aircraft collection in the world.

Oliver has long admired Jesse Brown and his place in history and feels honored to take part in bringing his story to the millions of people who will see the movie "Devotion."

"The thing that matters to me is all the untold stories about what these guys went through," said Oliver. "Not just Jesse Brown, but there are so many people who sacrificed their life and time. There are a lot of heroes that go forgotten."

"We're in a unique time in history. There are still people alive who participated in the story," said Martinelli. "We're the keeper of the story and it's our job to tell that story properly going forward. One hundred years from now this will be the account of what happened because there will be no people alive who lived through that."

Martinelli and Oliver planned to attend the premier event for "Devotion" in (Hollywood) Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Jesse Brown Corsair will join them on the Red Carpet.

"Devotion" comes to the Madras Cinema 5 Tuesday, Nov. 22. The first showing is at 2 p.m., second showing at 4:50 p.m. and third showing at 7:30 p.m.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 1

Related
The Madras Pioneer

Award-Winning playwright meets with MHS drama students

John Cariani meets with the cast of his play, 'Almost, Maine,' to answer questions and provide insight. The Madras High School drama students had a rare opportunity last week to meet with award-winning playwright John Cariani. Cariani, who is the writer of their fall production, "Almost, Maine," met with the students via zoom thanks to a donation from the Tower Theater in Bend. The students were able to ask Cariani questions about their characters and discuss his inspiration for the play. Cariani, who grew up in rural Maine, sees the play as a more diverse depiction of people in...
MADRAS, OR
bendsource.com

What to Eat in Bend

If you've read my articles over the past 20 years, you know I love to tell anyone who will listen my great-grandparents moved to Powell Butte in 1917, my Irish cousins started the D and D bar in the 1930s, and I survived the halls of Crook County High School in the 1980s.
BEND, OR
KDRV

Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event

BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bird E-bikes came to Bend in June and has caused some mixed reviews. The company issued a "Going Concern" disclosing it may not have enough money to keep going for another 12 months. "When we see news like this, we reach out to our contact at Bird and ask them 'Hey, The post Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns

A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
BURNS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Focusing on the light in darkness

'Even in darkness it is possible to create light.' Elie Wiesel, Holocaust Survivor We had some dark news last week. Someone gunned down and killed a young man in a Madras neighborhood full of costumed trick-or-treaters. At the time of this writing, police have not yet found the shooter. The victim, Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera, 24, apparently was a father. Sad, scary, disturbing — it's all those things. People ask me how I maintain a positive outlook with all the negative things I encounter as a reporter. Because good people show up in even the darkest situations. On Halloween night, Brandon McMahon ran...
MADRAS, OR
kbnd.com

Redmond Mayor Makes Recommendation For Homelessness Solution

REDMOND, OR -- The city of Redmond is looking outside the area for ideas on how to address the homeless crisis. Mayor George Endicott says there are plausible ideas out there, including creating a “safe camping” area. “I personally am most intrigued with the Seaside one, especially since the county has already agreed to about 10 acres on the edge of Redmond for us to use for homeless activities,” said Endicott who explained Seaside’s approach, “What they’ve done is actually set aside a designated area where the homeless can go and camp: either RV or tents. And then, once a week they have to clear out so the area can be cleaned up; and the city provides port-a-potties, sanitation stations, water.”
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat

Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Some sheriffs won't enforce new gun restrictions

Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 but opposition still remains in official quarters.Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock says his office will not enforce Measure 114, joining a growing number of sheriffs statewide who are pushing back against the state's newest gun-control bill. One of the nation's strictest gun-control measures, Measure 114 bans the sale of firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds and requires safety training and a permit for purchasing a gun. Its narrow passage in last week's election was applauded by gun-control proponents who say it can help curb a rise in gun violence and was derided by...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Jury convicts Ian Cranston of manslaughter in Bend nightclub shooting

Your browser does not support the audio element. A Deschutes County jury Wednesday found Ian Cranston guilty of first-degree manslaughter, more than a year after he shot and killed Barry Washington, Jr., an unarmed Black man, outside a bar in downtown Bend. The jury found him not guilty of the...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Search and Rescue saves elderly angler near Trout Creek

Angler stranded while fishing near Trout Creek cause rescue mission out until 1 a.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Search and Rescue Team were called Wednesday night to the Lower Deschutes River near Trout Creek Campground in search of a stranded angler. According to the JCSO, at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two elderly anglers stopped to fish on a small island near the Trout Creek Campground boat ramp north of Madras. While they were on the island, the boat became free and began floating away. One of the anglers was able to get into...
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend City Councilors discuss Measure 114 and vote on the Camping Code

(Update: Adding video, comments from councilors) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend City Councilors met Wednesday night with a packed agenda starting off with Measure 114's updates and implications, and ends with a public hearing on the lengthy process of the Camping Code. Measure 114 recently passed during the election to establish a Permit-to-Purchase Program, limits The post Bend City Councilors discuss Measure 114 and vote on the Camping Code appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested

RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
RICHLAND, WA
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 26 Fatal, Jefferson Co., Nov. 15

On November 12, at approximately 7:23PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 26, near NE Poplar St, in Madras. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon Chevrolet Impala, operated by Stuart Smith (22) of Warm Springs, was northbound on Highway 26 when it struck a pedestrian, Albert Lloyd French III (70) of Madras, in the northbound “B” lane near the intersection with NE Poplar St. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The occupants of the Impala were not injured. The cause of the crash is being investigated. Hwy 26 was closed for approximately 4 hours due to the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Madras Police Department and ODOT.
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Businesses go Halloween Wild

Scary hilarity wins prizes in the annual Chamber of Commerce costume contestThe Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Halloween costume contest among local businesses las week. Prizes were awarded in six categories. The Dreams Realty Team won the Chamber's best costume award, dressing as the iconic members of Scooby Doo's gang, complete with a mystery machine background. The most original costume award went to the City of Metolius, who dressed up and gave an '80s Jazzercise class, complete with stretch bands and exercise balls. Best decorations went to the Jefferson County Library, which decorated a haunted tree and sprinkled spooky décor throughout the building. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below The funniest costume award went to Madras Medical Group, who dressed up in neon '80s attire. Payne West Insurance brought a spooky crew, dressing up as characters from The Addams Family, complete with a haunted mansion backdrop. Scariest costumes went to Central Oregon Insurance who dressed as characters from Nightmare Before Christmas. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Sheriff responds to passage of gun control measure

Jefferson County Sheriff calls Measures 114 unconstitutional, refuses to enforce it Jason Pollock, Jefferson County Sheriff, released a statement Nov. 13 about the passage of Measure 114. The measure mandates permits and applications for gun owners and prohibits magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Pollock has stated he does not agree with the measure. "Measure 114 does not address the issues we face; it puts a blanket over everyone." As sheriff, he has decided his office will not enforce Measure 114. "The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will not enforce Measure 114," states the letter. "I do...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

War wounds create a veteran's veteran

Madras vet transforms his combat experience into service to other veterans Brad Payne, 47, wears his Purple Heart not on his sleeve, but on his hat, because being high profile about his experience gives him the connection he needs to help other veterans. Payne comes from a military family. His father served in Vietnam. His father's father was a POW in Bataan. His mother's father served under Gen. George Patton. Despite questions, they never talked about their military experience. When Payne come home from his first deployment his father and grandfather looked him in the eye and said,...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

New commissioner speaks for agriculture

Mark Wunsch, 33, will be the newest and the youngest on the Jefferson County Commission Newly elected Mark Wunsch will take office as a Jefferson County Commissioner in January. At 33, Wunsch will be the youngest of the three commissioners by a couple of decades. "I feel like a mature 33-year-old who has experienced a lot of things in life," said Wunsch. "Some days I feel like an old man because I roll out of bed and I'm sore and I'm tired." Wunsch adds that his physical profession sometimes makes him sore and tired beyond his years. Wunsch...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
929
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy