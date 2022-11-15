Read full article on original website
Australia's $800million FIFA World Cup problem: Staggering figures prove just how far Aussies lag behind their French opponents as first game in Qatar looms
If you needed proof of the massive David versus Goliath challenge facing the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup, look no further than a quick comparison of pay packets the Aussie players take home compared to the star-studded French side they are aiming to upset. Australia were dealt a cruel...
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says event should be held in 'football countries'
Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has again questioned the decision...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Senegal forward Sadio Mane ruled out with leg injury
Senegal forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the...
Sporting News
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, bracket picks, odds, draw, predictions: Soccer expert avoiding France in Qatar
France is back to defend their crown as the World Cup 2022 in Qatar gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. With superstar strikers Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading the charge up front and captain Hugo Lloris tending goal, Les Bleus are the obvious favorite in Group D going up against Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. But with some of the world's best teams ready to dethrone the champs from 2018, how does France stand up to the rest of the competition?
BBC
World Cup 2022: England arrive in Qatar ready for 'pinnacle of world football'
England arrived in Qatar on Tuesday night ahead of the...
Ansu Fati shines as Spain wins its final World Cup warmup
Ansu Fati made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team, scoring a goal and showing he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warmup on Thursday. Fati teamed up well some of the other youngsters giving Spain...
Who Are The Dark Horses Of The FIFA World Cup 2022
The FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar in just a few days time, but who will be the dark horse in this years tournament?
Cristiano Ronaldo Unsure If He Will Return To Manchester United After FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is unsure if he will return to Manchester United following the FIFA World Cup.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Hakim Ziyech nets stunner as Morocco and Ghana win warm-up games
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech scored from five yards inside his own...
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad
World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
2022 World Cup: Qatar Players To Watch Out For
Qatar, who are the Asian Champions, will be going into their first World Cup as an unknown quantity with many expecting them to go out in the Group Stage but the hosts will be hoping to prove many wrong.
FOX Sports
Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
Yardbarker
France announce replacement for injured Christopher Nkunku
France have announced their replacement for Christopher Nkunku will be Randal Kolo Munai in their World Cup squad. The RB Leipzig forward was seen colliding with Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga in training and immediately clutching his knee after. Later it emerged that he would miss the tournament due to a knee sprain.
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, picking every game: Lionel Messi leads Argentina to glory; USMNT move on
The World Cup is almost here, and this is the right time to predict every single match of the most important soccer competition. It includes England's path to the final where, in my prediction, we will see a historical rematch of one of the most iconic clashes in the history of the tournament. Where will Cristiano Ronaldo end up in his last tournament with Portugal? What about Lionel Messi with Argentina and Kylian Mbappe with France? We also cannot forget about the United States, who enter with high hopes in Group B.
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
