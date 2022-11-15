The Kiroli Foundation to host a Media Preview

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 5:30 pm The Kiroli Foundation will host a Media Preview at Kiroli park. On Friday, November 25, 2022, with a preview of the Christmas lights at the Bandstand. The ULM Brass Band will perform a free “Christmas Brass in the Park”. Visit Kiroli Events to learn more about this year’s Christmas.

*Please note – the Christmas lights will be turned on approximately at 5:40 pm that evening.