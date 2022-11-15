ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Great horned owl rescued from truck grille

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgKfh_0jC5TJvS00

A Great horned owl was rescued from a truck grille after a passerby noticed the owl's head sticking out.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The owl was alive and Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued the bird in Colorado Springs.

They believe that the owl was diving for prey when it became sucked up under the truck's grille sometime Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T7LTI_0jC5TJvS00
Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The owl was sent to the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo for rehab.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

MISSING: Mystery still surrounds disappearance of a Colorado Springs mother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado Springs mother went missing, police are reaching out to the public for help with the missing person case. On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department shared a photo of Edith Bernice Lehnerz. She was 38 went she was reported missing in 1995 on Nov. 16. Police say family members reported her missing after she didn’t make it to a friend’s house.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman who was a captain in the Air Force is dead following a head-on crash along I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The law enforcement agency shared some details of the crash that happened in Geary County on Nov. 12 at about 3 in the morning. Early into the investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol believes a vehicle driven by John Wagnaar III was traveling westbound in the eastbound passing lane of the highway. The second car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane, driven by 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead following reported shooting south of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak International Raceway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call from a man and woman tied to a reported “domestic disturbance,” which led to a shooting. The incident happened in an area along Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday morning at about 3:28.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer and a paramedic are both being placed on paid administrative leave following an in-custody death Tuesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, its dispatch center received a 911 call around 4:41 p.m. that a man was experiencing a mental health episode inside a home in the 200 block of Mount View Lane. A member of CSPD’s Crisis Response Team (CRT) was sent to the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Overturned semi-truck along Highway 94 near N. Ellicot Hwy.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple crews responded to a reported crash along Highway 94 in rural El Paso County. Colorado State Patrol said a semi-truck crashed and overturned near. N. Ellicott and Hwy. 94. This is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART OF...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Deer causes 7-vehicle crash on Colorado interstate

A large deer caused seven vehicles to crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The accident occurred at around 8:26 PM, between the Garden of the Gods and Fillmore exits of southbound I-25. The deer reportedly wandered onto the roadway and caused two separate crashes involving seven vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Springs police: Suspected DUI driver causes 3-car crash; stolen car one of the vehicles involved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into a stolen car in Colorado Springs early Thursday morning. According to police, the driver was headed westbound on Palmer Park when he blew through the intersection of North Academy and slammed into two southbound cars, which had a green light. His vehicle flipped over and ended up on its roof just west of the intersection. Police say he sustained some injuries and remained at the scene. Identified as 51-year-old Luis Gutierrez, he was later cited and released for DUI.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Man dead after encounter with mental health team

A man died Tuesday after being handcuffed during a response by a mental health crisis team, police said. A 911 caller described the man as experiencing a mental health episode, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department, which didn't provide any other details about the man's mental state.The Crisis Response Team, which included a police officer, paramedic and health clinician, tried to guide the man out of a roadway and a "struggle" ensued, the department wrote in a summary on their website. After the man was handcuffed he became unresponsive, police said.Medical support was called and the man was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital, police said.The police have not released further information on the incident, including what the struggle entailed.Per the department's protocol, the paramedic and police officer have been put on paid administrative leave as the El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigates the incident.Robert Tornabene, a spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department, declined to comment further and referred questions to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead, 2 seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs; alcohol suspected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and two others injured after a wrong-way crash on I-25 near South Academy this morning. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man driving a Dodge Journey was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-25 when he collided with a Ford F-150. The Dodge driver, from Colorado Springs, died on scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

A BIG cool down and a few snow chances are on the way next week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado. Sunday night, a system moving over the mountains will bring snow to the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado woman charged in Capitol riot sentenced

COLORADO, USA — A Colorado woman whose boyfriend previously pleaded guilty to parading inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the same charge, according to federal court documents. Jennifer Horvath pleaded guilty on August 12 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

21 children become American citizens in emotional ceremony

They come from places like Pakistan, Iraq, Mexico and Syria. 21 children took the oath of allegiance as American citizens Tuesday at the offices of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Centennial. "He's a good kid," said recently naturalized citizen Denise Mauwa, a native of Congo, about her 12-year-old son Terezo Ngamije. "I was waiting for this day but now we're here."Technically the children became citizens when their parents were naturalized, but the ceremony was to put an exclamation point on their status."Nobody can talk with you about anything you do. You have your freedom," said Lojain Al Hariri,...
CENTENNIAL, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
83K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy