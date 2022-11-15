Read full article on original website
Triple shooting suspect arrested by MSP & Portage police
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety Police Division have arrested a suspect in the triple shooting that occurred at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 back in August. Authorities took into custody 31-year-old Myquan Deontae Rogers of Kalamazoo for...
Suspect arrested in triple shooting, killing of Western Michigan University student
PORTAGE, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man wanted for the killing of a Western Michigan University student, as well as the shooting of a pregnant woman and her 18-month-old child, has been arrested. The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety issued a joint news release on...
Man faces felony charges for stabbing Grand Rapids K-9 Eli in 6-hour standoff
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 24-year-old was arraigned on multiple felony charges for a six-hour standoff that ended with a police K-9 in emergency surgery, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Terry Junior Warren was a suspect in an assault Saturday that led to the standoff Sunday where...
Man arrested for murder of 22-year-old woman in Portage
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old woman in late August, Portage police said.
Police asking for help in homicide, car theft cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - It's Wednesday and that means another round of Crime Stoppers. In this week's segment, law enforcement officers are asking for help solving two homicides, a car theft case, and one person fled from police.
Suspect in Grand Rapids standoff faces 16 charges, injured K9 released from hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of engaging in a standoff with Grand Rapids police over the weekend has been charged. The standoff took place at a home on Leonard Street Sunday night into Monday morning where 24-year-old Terry Junior Warren shot at officers and stabbed a K9, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
Michigan man pleads guilty to stealing $45K from elderly woman
(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty after authorities say he took $45,000 as well as property from an elderly woman in Kalamazoo County.According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 39-year-old Craig Maccauley pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult -- $1,000 to $20,000. Officials say Macauley stole the money and property from a 77-year-old woman who suffered from multiple medical conditions and relied on others to complete tasks around her home. Macauley used the woman's money to purchase items, maxing out her credit card and overdrawing her bank account.As part of his plea agreement, Macauley waived all rights to a 2011 Chevy Silverado, 2017 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle, 2018 R&R trailer, 2005 GMC Yukon Denali and a 14k yellow gold diamond ring. All of the items were seized by special agents of the Department of Attorney General."We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute crimes committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.Macauley is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Sept. 11, 2023.
‘She brought my daughter home dead’: Mom seeks justice in fatal OD
It's been 18 months since Jill Fox lost her only child to an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Man stole $45K in money, property from 77-year-old woman
A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty to financial elder abuse, accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars for his own use.
Bangor Police Department Warns Residents of Counterfeit Bills
Yet another scam is going around southwest Michigan and keeping us on our toes. Ahead of the weekend, the Bangor Police Department posted this warning on social media,. Bangor community, please be aware there are counterfeit $50 dollar bills being circulated in our area. What to Look For. Authorities went...
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
Greenville man charged in connection with shooting near middle school
The Greenville Department of Public Safety says an active shooting situation happened Wednesday, near a school, which led to the arrest of one person.
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to financial elder abuse
A Kalamazoo County man pleaded guilty to several counts of financial elder abuse, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for PPP fraud
If you cheated taxpayers when it came to collecting federal COVID-19 relief funds, the government is coming for you: That’s the word from Homeland Security Investigations after a Grand Rapids man was sentenced for doing just that.
Jackson police looking for man who pulled an AR-15 style rife on officers Friday
The incident happened Friday just after 11:30 p.m. Police officers responded to the 600 block of S. Mechanic Street on a report of two gunshots in the area.
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repavement project
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of the Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to be closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to the MDOT repaving project on M-37 in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County. Battle Creek: NAACP says complaints about...
Jackson Police: $1,000 reward for information on shooting suspect
Police are trying to track down a shooting suspect in Jackson.
