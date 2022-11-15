ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

Michigan feels the cold as snow falls all over Berrien County

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - Welcome to winter weather across Michiana. Several communities north of the state line got several inches of snow overnight and the flurries just kept on falling. Benton Harbor was one of the first, but most of the snow from Wednesday morning was melted and gone by the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19

The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Total snow accumulation could reach 15″ in parts of Berrien County

Northern LaPorte and St. Joseph, Southwest and Central Berrien counties looks to be the bullseye of greatest snow potential. Travel impact could last through the morning drive Thursday. Light lake effect snow showers continue Thursday and Friday, with accumulation near the state line and throughout southwest and western Michigan into...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Heavy snow Wednesday night

The heaviest lake effect snow fall Wednesday evening into Thursday. Northen Laporte and St. Joseph, Southwest and Central Berrien counties looks to be the bullseye of greatest snow potential. Travel impact could last through the morning drive Thursday. Light lake effect snow showers continue Thursday and Friday, with accumulation near...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Tracking road conditions across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WZZM 13

Multi-Day, High-Impact Snowfall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Significant accumulating lake-effect snow is expected through early Sunday morning. Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility are the main concerns. Slow down, give extra driving room, and prepare your vehicles and homes for winter weather. Have a 30-second video or photo to share? We'd love to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues into Thursday morning

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Michiana. WHERE: St. Joseph, Northern LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass counties. WHEN: Now through 10AM ET Thursday. WHAT: Heavy Lake Effect Snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times. Snow totals of 6-10″+ of snow are likely in these areas.
CASS COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

School closings in Michigan due to Wednesday morning’s snow

THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. JOSEPH, LAPORTE, BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SIX INCHES OF SNOW OR MORE POSSIBLE IN THE LAKE EFFECT BANDS. RIGHT NOW, SNOW FALLING, HEAVY IN SPOTS IN BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY, AS WELL AS NORTHERN ST. JOSEPH AND ELKHART COUNTIES. ROADS WERE MAINLY WET, TO SLUSHY IN SPOTS, ON THE INDIANA SIDE OF THE BORDER.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ELKHART, IN
WOOD

Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The Watch (which will likely become a Warning) will be in effect from Thursday morning to late Friday night. They say:. Total snow accumulations of...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

First Alert Weather Day: Isolated lake effect snow band developing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Snow showers will begin the day very light. Some slick spots will be possible during the morning commute on the roadways. The on and off snow showers will taper by the middle of the day. Just a little break before the northwest winds begin to take over and the lake effect snow machine begins cranking again by the late evening. Several inches of lake effect snow are possible in the traditional areas between Wednesday night and Friday. Travel impacts are possible. High of 38 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
99.1 WFMK

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
