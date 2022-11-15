Read full article on original website
Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
Drivers beware: Snowy blast makes road conditions treacherous in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police responded to multiple crashes Thursday, Nov. 17, on U.S. 131 and I-94 as lake-effect snow hit West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected this afternoon and evening into Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said. Michigan Department of Transportation reported...
At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — At least 17 vehicles were damaged in a crash Wednesday around 6:27 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened on Verona Road overpass on I-94 in Marshall Township, troopers said. Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023. Icy road...
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
Clerks part of underage vaping problem, local prevention director says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Clerks may be contributing to the increased vape use in teens and those under the legal limit for tobacco use, according to a local substance abuse prevention director. Two people from Battle Creek were arrested for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors.
Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repavement project
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of the Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to be closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to the MDOT repaving project on M-37 in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County. Battle Creek: NAACP says complaints about...
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
State officials discuss Kalamazoo air quality investigation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — State health officials answered questions Wednesday about their long-term study of air quality on the city's northside. Representatives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services appeared in Kalamazoo this week, at the request of the City of Kalamazoo Environmental Concerns Committee, to answer resident's concerns about the city's air quality.
Life EMS loses Ascension base services
The exchange of memorandum between Ascension Borgess Allegan and Life EMS Ambulance has opened questions related to area emergency services and ambulance response to 911 calls. On October 21, 2022, John Pinkster, Director of South Operations for Life EMS Ambulance, informed Allegan Area Emergency Services committee members that there was...
Two face charges after vape shop sting in Battle Creek
Two people face charges after police in Battle Creek conducted a sting at vape shops on Tuesday.
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to financial elder abuse
A Kalamazoo County man pleaded guilty to several counts of financial elder abuse, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
2 injured in chase, crash near Zeeland
Authorities say two people were injured after a police chase ended with a crash near Zeeland.
Police searching for suspect who touched multiple women inappropriately in public in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of publicly groping women on two separate occasions in late October. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they received complaints of a man approaching women in shopping centers and touching them inappropriately. Deputies believe the same man was...
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Holidays are approaching and that means festive events will follow. The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is scheduled to kickoff their annual Red Kettle Campaign at Celebration Cinema Thursday at 6:30 p.m. A free showing of "Silver Bells" that was filmed at the Salvation Army of Grand...
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
Slippery roads cause Thursday morning semi-truck crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — An Amazon semi-truck slid off the road due to slippery weather conditions Thursday, according to Van Buren County deputies. The crash happened near eastbound I-94 at M-51 near exit 56 in Van Buren County, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Weather: Heavy lake effect...
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
1 killed in Sprinkle Road crash
Both directions of Sprinkle Road south of I-94 are shut down following a crash.
61-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the single-vehicle accident.
