Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather across northern Michigan Thursday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY today and tonight for Mackinac, Otsego, Kalkaska, Cheboygan, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee, Mason, Oceana, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, and Wexford Counties. Snow totals will be up to 8 inches. Be careful on the roads. WINTER STORM WARNING today and tonight for Charlevoix and...
UpNorthLive.com
'Business as usual,' road crews prepared to handle snowstorm
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The National Weather Serviced has predicted a snowstorm that could bring nearly a foot of snow to parts of northern Michigan. But despite staff shortages at some road commissions, they're ready to meet the challenge. Another story: NFL moves Bills vs Browns game to Detroit due...
UpNorthLive.com
Grawn woman charged in connection to 29 cats abandoned at Leelanau County vet
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn woman has been arrested and will face charges in connection to the 29 cats that were abandoned at a Leelanau County veterinary office in October, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Kathy Jasinski, 51, has been charged with abandonment and cruelty...
UpNorthLive.com
Where you can go for a warm Thanksgiving meal in northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers will be gathering on Thanksgiving to make sure everyone has a warm meal. If you know of other places that will serve free community meals, let us know by sending an email to newsroom@upnorthlive.com. Benzie County. Papa J's in the Honor Plaza on US 31. Noon -...
UpNorthLive.com
The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa undergoing renovations
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is in the final phase of its $13 million renovations. Last week, the resort started construction of its original six-story hotel that hasn't been updated in more than a decade. The $10 million renovation is gutting more than...
UpNorthLive.com
Police locate suspects who allegedly dropped puppy over bridge
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department has located two suspects who they say dropped a puppy over the Spruce Street Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie. The department has not yet released any identifying information on the suspects. The department said in a Facebook post...
UpNorthLive.com
Michiganders getting help to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. Her office says additional assistance is expected to help more than 1.3...
UpNorthLive.com
AG reiterates punishments for school threats after increase in reports
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video that outlines the potential punishments for making threats against schools. The Michigan Department of Attorney General said this reissuing is in response to a "recent increase in reported incidents." Another story: Increased police presence at Oxford...
UpNorthLive.com
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an...
UpNorthLive.com
AG Nessel joins coalition in efforts to prevent alleged illegal student debt collection
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General joined a bipartisan coalition Thursday, that filed an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, also known as, CFPB, filed a...
Comments / 0