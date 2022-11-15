Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Madison hosts Yorktown in region football semifinal
Not that they need any, but the host, top seed and two-time defending champion Madison Warhawks will have extra incentive against the Yorktown Patriots in a 6D North Region tournament semifinal football-playoff game. Madison (8-3) will take an eight-game winning streak into the contest and will be seeking revenge for...
sungazette.news
Potomac School wins boys state cross country title
What already was a standout season for the Potomac School Panthers entering the state-championship meet became the best campaign ever when the boys cross country team won the Virginia Division I private-school title for the first time in program history. Potomac School finished first with 72 points in the high-school...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Blue field, orange ball
Things certainly have changed in the world of high-school sports. That was the setup in the championship matches at this year’s Virginia High School League state field hockey tournaments. The contests were played at Courtland High School. The artificial-turf field at the Spotsylvania school is bright blue, not the...
sungazette.news
Flint Hill enjoys a bounce back football season
The Flint Hill Huskies (5-4, 2-2) finished their high-school football season with a wild 47-46 seesaw home loss to the Maret Frogs on Nov. 5 in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference game. The Huskies had a chance to win, but missed a field goal of the 40-yard range on the game’s...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Always a backup
It always happens, no matter what time of the year or even the time of day or night, that any distance of a two-way trip – short or long – via the route 95 corridor between Northern Virginia and any destination south results in getting stuck in heavy traffic.
sungazette.news
Schools & Military, 11/17/22 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. •• Frank Macchiarola of McLean has been inducted into the University of Texas at Austin chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi all-discippline honor society. • Anton Kopti II of McLean was among members of the Oratorio...
sungazette.news
Arlington schools lauded for supporting military families
Eight Arlington public schools have for the first time received the designation of “Virginia Purple Star School” for their commitment to military families. Arlington Career Center, Arlington Traditional School, Key Elementary School, Hoffman-Boston Elementary School, Kenmore Middle School, Oakridge Elementary School, Swanson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School have joined Discovery Elementary School, which in 2019 was the first Arlington public school to receive the Purple Star designation.
sungazette.news
Rarely a dull moment for retiring Park Authority spokesman
In 21 years as Fairfax County Park Authority’s public-information officer, Judy Pedersen visited nearly all of the agency’s 420 sites, hosted countless community meetings about park projects and was the media’s go-to person during natural and human-caused crises. “One thing I will say about this job is...
sungazette.news
Q&A: Thanksgiving effort requires all hands on deck
The Arlington Knights of Columbus is gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving-meal effort, which is expected to feed more than 2,500 people this year. For information on the initiative – a tradition for generations – see the Website at www.bit.ly/thanksgivingarlington. The Sun Gazette recently checked in with Kate...
sungazette.news
New section of I-66 Express Lanes to open over weekend
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners, which operates the new I-66 Express Lanes, announced last week that the westbound I-66 Express Lanes from I-495 to Route 28 in Centreville will open on or about Saturday, Nov. 19. Officials expect the eastbound Express Lanes on this...
sungazette.news
McLean’s Sudow will again chair Airports Authority
William Sudow of McLean on Nov. 16 was re-elected by his colleagues to chair the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors for 2023. Sudow is a Virginia representative on the body. Also at the meeting, Thorn Pozen was re-elected to serve another year as vice chair. He represents...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Book me (get it?) into ‘library jail’
As is my wont, I went onto the fabulous Internet last week and selected some books from various branches of Arlington’s library system that were to be delivered to Shirlington Library and then picked up by yours truly for perusal and enjoyment. (A very good system, by the way,...
sungazette.news
Editorial: MCA does right thing looking at school enrollment
“There ain’t no good guy. There ain’t no bad guy. There’s only you and me, and we just disagree.” Therewith another 1970s song lyric that has relevance all these decades later. Based on our coverage last week, the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) sure does seem to...
sungazette.news
Fairfax History, 11/17/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• A total of 29 Fairfax motorists have been stopped for failing to display the new state inspection decals. •• Fairfax officials are trying to work out a merger between the government’s parks program and its recreation program.
sungazette.news
Just for the day, coffee will be a big bargain at Dulles
On Nov. 17, 1962, President John F. Kennedy and former President Dwight Eisenhower were on hand as the brand-spanking-new Dulles Airport was dedicated, becoming the nation’s first airport purpose-built for the jet age. And had they been asked to pay for their cups of joe that day, it would...
sungazette.news
Commentary: Arlington needs to support communications network
Increasingly, most people rely on their smartphones for daily communication and Internet access. Mobile-network operators report traffic grew 40 percent between 2021 and 2022. Demand grows as we rely on mobile networks to do more and connect more devices – from mobile phones to fitness trackers to the IoT [Internet of Things] devices that help run our cities, and so much more.
sungazette.news
‘Big things are hard’: Former Fairfax board chair lauds Metro extension
Of the many people who have earned the right to take a personal victory lap with the extension of Metrorail service to Washington Dulles International Airport now complete, put Kate Hanley near the top of the list. With decades of service ranging from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to...
sungazette.news
55+ News, 11/17/22 edition
55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. 55+ CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington County government 55+ centers will be closed on Thursday and Friday,...
sungazette.news
Letter: Election results show Arlington embraces Missing Middle
Editor: Many have stated that this year’s Arlington County Board election was serving as a proxy vote for Missing Middle housing. The results are clear: Arlington voters overwhelmingly support Missing Middle housing. County Board member Matt de Ferranti, who takes a middle-of-the-road approach to Missing Middle housing, and independent...
sungazette.news
Arlington to scrap most COVID-testing kiosks
Citing a lack of demand and plentiful alternatives, the Arlington County government plans to shutter all but one of its COVID testing kiosks on Nov. 30. The lone remaining kiosk, at Arlington Mill Community Center, will remain open but only through the end of the year, County Manager Mark Schwartz said on Nov. 15.
