Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
madisoncommons.org
Lack of units in Madison, ever-growing population results in racial disparities in housing
As housing and rent prices continue to rise in Madison, design justice may be the key to affordable housing progress. Madison organization sets an example for affordable housing amidst the city’s growing population to address the housing crisis within low-income communities. University of Wisconsin–Madison urban planning professor Kurt Paulsen...
captimes.com
Student homelessness grows in Madison
In collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, the Cap Times is exploring the issues specific to student homelessness in Madison and surrounding communities in a three-part series. In the 2018-19 school year, 1,061 of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s 26,917 students were reported as homeless, or 3.9%. A year...
Daily Cardinal
Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.
Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
WSAW
UW Health Transplant Center reaches incredible medical milestone
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW Health Transplant Center is one of the few transplant centers in the country that has transplanted more than 12,000 kidneys. The 12,000th transplant, which was performed by Dr. Dixon Kaufman, medical director, UW Health Transplant Center, and professor of surgery, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, occurred in early November.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
Channel 3000
Jeffrey A. Bankes
CROSS PLAINS – Jeffrey A. Bankes, age 59, of Cross Plains, passed away on Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born on Sept. 17, 1963, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, the son of Melvern L. Bankes and JoAnn (Lynch) Bankes. Jeff...
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
In the 608: Cozy Inn, Wisconsin’s oldest Chinese restaurant, celebrates 100 years in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Cozy Inn is celebrating 100 years in business, making this Janesville restaurant the oldest existing Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin and the second oldest in the United States. The general public is invited to join the Fong family of Cozy Inn Restaurant for an anniversary celebration at Olde Towne Mall in downtown Janesville on Monday, November 14 from...
Channel 3000
Jan M. “Janney” Strang
Jan M. “Janney” Strang, age 72, of Black Earth, passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She was born on June 18, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Arlie and Lucille (Amidon) Smith. Jan grew up in Brooklyn, Wis., and graduated from Oregon...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wi & 2nd Oldest In U.S. Turns 100
A Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin has an amazing milestone coming up and you are invited to come to celebrate with them. History Of Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wisconsin and Second Oldest In U.S. According to janesvillecvb.com,. Janesville is home to Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant. It is still located at the...
Channel 3000
Madison On Tap: Beverage trail looks to fill up visitors’ cups
Destination Madison launched Madison On Tap Craft Beverage Trail Oct. 20 to draw visitors to local breweries, cideries and distilleries. The program allows participants to sign up for a mobile guide, then earn prizes and discounts as they explore different venues. “In Madison, it’s more than just the beverage —...
wisconsinlife.org
Madison artist brings painted, wooden flock to east side neighborhood
There’s a street on Madison’s east side that’s dotted with large-than-life birds. A sandhill crane, a red-winged black bird, a pink flamingo. No two are alike — except for a couple of cardinals. Artist Jo Jensen is behind the eye-catching, wooden replicas. She says what started...
MMSD refuses to reinstate fired principal after ‘inappropriate’ comments on voicemail, records show
The Madison Metropolitan School District is refusing to reinstate former Sennett Middle School Principal Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, who was fired on September 26 after an internal investigation.
A southwest Wisconsin town goes above and beyond to honor its veterans
A special unveiling in southwest Wisconsin is honoring veterans decades -- and in some cases, centuries -- after their service.
Channel 3000
Linda K. Wakefield
Janesville – Linda Katherine Wakefield (nee Van Galder), age 73, of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Monday, November 7th, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Linda was a graduate of Milton High School in the class of 1967 and attended Northland College in her youth. She was an employee of Dean Medical for many years, a Hunter Safety instructor for the State of Wisconsin, and was closely involved in the Rock County 4-H Horse Project. Linda participated in the Bicentennial Wagon Train from Fort Atkinson to Philadelphia in 1976. Linda was truly generous and loved children.
nbc15.com
Madison Axe to open on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
Goodman Center asking for help to feed over 4,000 families this Thanksgiving
MADISON, Wis. — The Goodman Community Center said thousands of Dane County families are registered to receive Thanksgiving groceries this year. The center saw over 3,000 families sign up for food on the first day of registration. Now, over 4,000 families have signed up for a Thanksgiving basket as of Oct. 28. The center needs donations to feed all of...
nbc15.com
Hunting-style knife confiscated from student at Sun Prairie elementary school
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a Sun Prairie elementary school Monday after hunting-style knife was confiscated from a second grade student, school officials stated. In a letter to caregivers, Meadow View Elementary School Principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez said one student reported that another student had a knife...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Walworth County, WI
There is an excellent place in Southeast Wisconsin for a vacation. This place is Walworth County, often called WALCO by the locals. It features numerous attractions and lovely green spaces that amaze visitors. Lake Geneva is one of the most well-liked sights in Walworth County. Besides the lake, there are...
nbc15.com
MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said in the last couple weeks of November, it will be conducting extra patrols enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws. In partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, MPD is conducting the extra patrols with the help of traffic overtime grants...
Comments / 0