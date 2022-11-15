Janesville – Linda Katherine Wakefield (nee Van Galder), age 73, of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Monday, November 7th, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Linda was a graduate of Milton High School in the class of 1967 and attended Northland College in her youth. She was an employee of Dean Medical for many years, a Hunter Safety instructor for the State of Wisconsin, and was closely involved in the Rock County 4-H Horse Project. Linda participated in the Bicentennial Wagon Train from Fort Atkinson to Philadelphia in 1976. Linda was truly generous and loved children.

BRODHEAD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO