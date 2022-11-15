ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
captimes.com

Student homelessness grows in Madison

In collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, the Cap Times is exploring the issues specific to student homelessness in Madison and surrounding communities in a three-part series. In the 2018-19 school year, 1,061 of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s 26,917 students were reported as homeless, or 3.9%. A year...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.

Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
MADISON, WI
WSAW

UW Health Transplant Center reaches incredible medical milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW Health Transplant Center is one of the few transplant centers in the country that has transplanted more than 12,000 kidneys. The 12,000th transplant, which was performed by Dr. Dixon Kaufman, medical director, UW Health Transplant Center, and professor of surgery, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, occurred in early November.
MADISON, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Jeffrey A. Bankes

CROSS PLAINS – Jeffrey A. Bankes, age 59, of Cross Plains, passed away on Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born on Sept. 17, 1963, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, the son of Melvern L. Bankes and JoAnn (Lynch) Bankes. Jeff...
CROSS PLAINS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Cozy Inn, Wisconsin’s oldest Chinese restaurant, celebrates 100 years in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Cozy Inn is celebrating 100 years in business, making this Janesville restaurant the oldest existing Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin and the second oldest in the United States. The general public is invited to join the Fong family of Cozy Inn Restaurant for an anniversary celebration at Olde Towne Mall in downtown Janesville on Monday, November 14 from...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Jan M. “Janney” Strang

Jan M. “Janney” Strang, age 72, of Black Earth, passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She was born on June 18, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Arlie and Lucille (Amidon) Smith. Jan grew up in Brooklyn, Wis., and graduated from Oregon...
BLACK EARTH, WI
Channel 3000

Madison On Tap: Beverage trail looks to fill up visitors’ cups

Destination Madison launched Madison On Tap Craft Beverage Trail Oct. 20 to draw visitors to local breweries, cideries and distilleries. The program allows participants to sign up for a mobile guide, then earn prizes and discounts as they explore different venues. “In Madison, it’s more than just the beverage —...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Madison artist brings painted, wooden flock to east side neighborhood

There’s a street on Madison’s east side that’s dotted with large-than-life birds. A sandhill crane, a red-winged black bird, a pink flamingo. No two are alike — except for a couple of cardinals. Artist Jo Jensen is behind the eye-catching, wooden replicas. She says what started...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Linda K. Wakefield

Janesville – Linda Katherine Wakefield (nee Van Galder), age 73, of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Monday, November 7th, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Linda was a graduate of Milton High School in the class of 1967 and attended Northland College in her youth. She was an employee of Dean Medical for many years, a Hunter Safety instructor for the State of Wisconsin, and was closely involved in the Rock County 4-H Horse Project. Linda participated in the Bicentennial Wagon Train from Fort Atkinson to Philadelphia in 1976. Linda was truly generous and loved children.
BRODHEAD, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Axe to open on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Goodman Center asking for help to feed over 4,000 families this Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. — The Goodman Community Center said thousands of Dane County families are registered to receive Thanksgiving groceries this year. The center saw over 3,000 families sign up for food on the first day of registration. Now, over 4,000 families have signed up for a Thanksgiving basket as of Oct. 28. The center needs donations to feed all of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Walworth County, WI

There is an excellent place in Southeast Wisconsin for a vacation. This place is Walworth County, often called WALCO by the locals. It features numerous attractions and lovely green spaces that amaze visitors. Lake Geneva is one of the most well-liked sights in Walworth County. Besides the lake, there are...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said in the last couple weeks of November, it will be conducting extra patrols enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws. In partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, MPD is conducting the extra patrols with the help of traffic overtime grants...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy