Fletcher Reveals Plans With Kelsea Ballerini After Sharing Cryptic Hints

Fletcher revealed that after helping her “navigate one of the craziest years of my life,” Kelsea Ballerini is featured on a new version of of one of her Girl Of My Dreams songs. “One of my good friends [Kelsea Ballerini] has helped me navigate one of the craziest...
Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten to Riot After CMA Awards Unveils Entertainer of the Year Nod

Carrie Underwood fans are declaring expectations for their favorite country singer at the 2022 CMA Awards — crown her the Entertainer of the Year ... or else. On October 25, the American Idol alum announced that she'll be performing at the major country music event on November 9. As one of eight performances that night (which include co-hosts Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Wallen) she will sing her latest single, "Hate My Heart" from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
Miranda Lambert Spotlights The Woman Who's 'Never Gonna Be Jolene'

One of the most well-known characters on Miranda Lambert’s latest album got her moment in the spotlight at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). Lambert, busting out a tambourine and rocking stunning black fringe and bell bottoms, delivered a bold performance of “Geraldene” during the awards show, which took place at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]

New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” Scored Song of the Year At CMA Awards 2022

“Buy Dirt,” a collaboration song between Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, won the Song of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022. It bested four other impressive song nominations, including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The trophy was awarded to the songwriters, namely the Davis brothers, Jacob and Jordan himself, and the Jenkins brothers, Josh and Matt. Producer Paul DiGiovanni also made his way to the stage.

