Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
iheart.com
Fletcher Reveals Plans With Kelsea Ballerini After Sharing Cryptic Hints
Fletcher revealed that after helping her “navigate one of the craziest years of my life,” Kelsea Ballerini is featured on a new version of of one of her Girl Of My Dreams songs. “One of my good friends [Kelsea Ballerini] has helped me navigate one of the craziest...
CMT
CMT Premiere: Jade Eagleson Drops Highly Choreographed, Honkytonk-Made Video "Shakin' In Them Boots"
Popular Canadian country singer Jade Eagleson's foot-stomping "Shakin' In Them Boots" is a readymade honkytonk song, complete with a boot-scooting dance hall video. James Barker, Blake Pendergrass, and Jacob Durrett wrote the song that Todd Clark produced. Silent K produced the video, and Ben Knechtel directed it. "I believe this...
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Prevention
Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten to Riot After CMA Awards Unveils Entertainer of the Year Nod
Carrie Underwood fans are declaring expectations for their favorite country singer at the 2022 CMA Awards — crown her the Entertainer of the Year ... or else. On October 25, the American Idol alum announced that she'll be performing at the major country music event on November 9. As one of eight performances that night (which include co-hosts Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Wallen) she will sing her latest single, "Hate My Heart" from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina is Ready to Marry Her Secret Beau
American Idol season 10 runner up Lauren Alaina says she is ready to get married to her secret partner. Her wish of becoming a soon-to-be bride showed after eagerly grabbing the bride’s tossed bouquet at the recent wedding. Lauren Alaina Plans to Be a Bride Soon. After attending the...
Miranda Lambert Spotlights The Woman Who's 'Never Gonna Be Jolene'
One of the most well-known characters on Miranda Lambert’s latest album got her moment in the spotlight at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). Lambert, busting out a tambourine and rocking stunning black fringe and bell bottoms, delivered a bold performance of “Geraldene” during the awards show, which took place at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Steve From "Blue's Clues" Explained How Hosting The Show Became "Impossible" And Why He's Enjoyed Returning To The Character
Steve notably left Blue's Clues and "went to college" in a 2002 episode, and the decision behind the scenes to leave is something he hasn't opened up about much until now.
Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry Give Dreamy Performance Of 'Where We Started'
The biggest names in country music hit the stage at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
All You Need To Know About 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' Holiday Special Film Featuring Miley Cyrus
We love nothing more than when two stars link up to give us a memorable performance. This time, Dolly Parton and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus are pairing up to bring fans a two-hour holiday special film airing in December on NBC. We will also be gifted with a duet between her and Cyrus on her album A Holly Dolly Christmas.
CMA Awards red carpet: Watch as stars arrive for country music's biggest night
The 2022 CMA Awards are finally here! This year's iteration of the country music's biggest night kicks off at 7 p.m. CST and will air live on ABC from Bridgestone Arena. We got your first chance to watch the stars arrive with The Tennessean's country music reporter Marcus Dowling interviewing them as they arrive on the red carpet. ...
Cole Swindell Joins Jo Dee Messina For CMA Awards Collab Of The Century
The duo we never knew we needed, and now can't get enough of.
Dolly Parton Leads Rock Hall ‘Jolene’ Jam With Rob Halford and More
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton performed her signature hit "Jolene" at Saturday's induction ceremony, leading an all-star ensemble that included fellow inductees Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and many more. Backed throughout her performance by Zac Brown Band, Parton...
Harry Styles collaboration would be a 'dream' for country artist Shania Twain
Harry Styles and Shania Twain shared the stage at Coachella in April and the country singer said she would like to collaborate with the former One Direction member on some music in the future. During Styles' Coachella set, Twain joined him on stage and the two sang a duet of...
CMA Awards Performers to Include Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and a Loretta Lynn Tribute
The initial rollout of performers for the 2022 CMA Awards includes Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, the Country Music Association announced Tuesday, just a little more than two weeks in advance of the Nov. 9 telecast. The show will open with an all-star tribute...
Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” Scored Song of the Year At CMA Awards 2022
“Buy Dirt,” a collaboration song between Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, won the Song of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022. It bested four other impressive song nominations, including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The trophy was awarded to the songwriters, namely the Davis brothers, Jacob and Jordan himself, and the Jenkins brothers, Josh and Matt. Producer Paul DiGiovanni also made his way to the stage.
SFGate
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
Dan + Shay to Perform, Present During the 65th Grammys Nominations Livestream
Dan + Shay are among the presenters helping to announce the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards. That's not all: They're also performing during the announcement livestream, which will take place on Tuesday (Nov. 15) at 12PM ET. The three-time Grammy-winning country duo's appearance was announced on Monday (Nov. 14),...
