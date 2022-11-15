ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

South Dakota to issue new license plates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting with Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota will begin issuing a new license plate as people work on titling or renewing registrations. The new plate is similar to the current one; and it continues to promote South Dakota. The reissue includes standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

You ain’t seen stuffing yet, holiday travel this year is one of the busiest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sleigh it isn’t so, it’s that time of year again when the holiday travel begins. Gas prices are trending down, but driving is expected to be one of the most expensive we have seen. Last week, gas prices in South Dakota were down five cents a gallon. However, we are 24 cents over what the prices were from 2012 when the national average was $3.44 a gallon.
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

Titles for vehicles in South Dakota not being printed due to paper supply issues

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division will not print paper titles, effective immediately, due to paper supply issues. The department will not print paper titles until mid-February 2023, unless a person makes a request online that is approved by the department. Reasons for requesting a printed paper title include the titled owner moving out of the state or the vehicle ownership needing to be transferred.
WATERTOWN, SD
kotatv.com

Google settlement a windfall for South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota will get $4,244,505 from a 40-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, according to a release from the state Attorney General’s Office. The money is part of a $391.5 million agreement, the largest multistate AG privacy settlement in U.S. history.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

A future change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Cold and snowy today; even colder by Thursday.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light snow will fall this morning as a disturbance drops southeast across the area. Roads are slick and hazardous across much of western South Dakota and most all of northern and northeastern Wyoming this morning. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination!. Wednesday we’ll...
WYOMING STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota breweries with the most highly ranked beers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Medicaid expansion in South Dakota could come slowly

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakotans voted last week to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators will rush to...
MISSOURI STATE
kotatv.com

‘It was simply a hug’, says defeated SD House candidate accused of rape

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A failed South Dakota house candidate made his initial appearance in court Tuesday on a charge of second-degree rape. Bud Marty May, 37, of Kyle, was first arrested on Nov. 13 on one count of second-degree rape. This a class 1 felony that could carry up to 50 years in prison and would have May pay up to a $50,000 fine.
KYLE, SD
q957.com

As cold weather continues, AAA South Dakota says it’s time to get your emergency kit prepared

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With below-normal temperatures continuing, AAA South Dakota advises getting your winter emergency kit in your vehicle. Cold weather means being prepared in the event you break down or slide off the road. Emergency kits should include a blanket, hat, and gloves. Keep a bag of kitty litter in your vehicle to use for traction if you get stuck. Your kit should also include jumper cables, a flashlight with fresh batteries, a cell phone charger, bottled water, and non-perishable food items.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Keeping up scuba skills even in the winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scuba diving in South Dakota becomes more difficult once the water starts to freeze. Although you can become a certified scuba diver in the Black Hills, once the water gets cold or turns to ice, there isn’t much chance to head to the lake to practice.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy