kotatv.com
South Dakota to issue new license plates
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting with Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota will begin issuing a new license plate as people work on titling or renewing registrations. The new plate is similar to the current one; and it continues to promote South Dakota. The reissue includes standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
kotatv.com
You ain’t seen stuffing yet, holiday travel this year is one of the busiest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sleigh it isn’t so, it’s that time of year again when the holiday travel begins. Gas prices are trending down, but driving is expected to be one of the most expensive we have seen. Last week, gas prices in South Dakota were down five cents a gallon. However, we are 24 cents over what the prices were from 2012 when the national average was $3.44 a gallon.
dakotafreepress.com
Republican Legislator Not Keeping Party Chairman’s Marijuana Out of South Dakota
Representative and theocrat Fred Deutsch (R-4/Florence) says he’s getting tons of thank-yous for his role in fighting Initiated Measure 27, the marijuana-legalization proposal that South Dakota voters rejected last week:. “Thank you for all you did to keep marijuana out of South Dakota!” writes Marj in her psalmy note....
gowatertown.net
Titles for vehicles in South Dakota not being printed due to paper supply issues
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division will not print paper titles, effective immediately, due to paper supply issues. The department will not print paper titles until mid-February 2023, unless a person makes a request online that is approved by the department. Reasons for requesting a printed paper title include the titled owner moving out of the state or the vehicle ownership needing to be transferred.
kotatv.com
Google settlement a windfall for South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota will get $4,244,505 from a 40-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, according to a release from the state Attorney General’s Office. The money is part of a $391.5 million agreement, the largest multistate AG privacy settlement in U.S. history.
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota to receive $4.2M settlement over Google location tracking practices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Google and 39 states, including South Dakota, have reached a nearly $400 million settlement over Google’s location tracking practices. South Dakota is set to receive $4.2 million of the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in U.S. history. The attorneys general opened the...
South Dakota voters approved Medicaid expansion, but implementation may not be easy
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted Tuesday to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators will...
kotatv.com
A future change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
kotatv.com
Cold and snowy today; even colder by Thursday.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light snow will fall this morning as a disturbance drops southeast across the area. Roads are slick and hazardous across much of western South Dakota and most all of northern and northeastern Wyoming this morning. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination!. Wednesday we’ll...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota breweries with the most highly ranked beers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota to receive $4.2 million from Google in multistate settlement
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota will receive more than $4.2 million from Google as part of a multistate settlement with the giant technology company. South Dakota’s share won’t go into its general fund, however. “The money will go into the attorney general’s...
kotatv.com
Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nationwide, almost once a week, a first responder is killed while clearing a roadway crash, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters. Driving past an accident, most people’s reaction is to slow down and stare at what is happening. Last year, a total...
gowatertown.net
Medicaid expansion in South Dakota could come slowly
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakotans voted last week to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators will rush to...
hubcityradio.com
Lobbyist for the South Dakota Broadcasters Association talks about Governor Noem’s removal of the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The election last week sets the stage for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Long time lobbyist, Steve Willard of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, says the big issue will be pretty basic. Willard says control of that money will be in play. Willard says there is mixed...
kotatv.com
‘It was simply a hug’, says defeated SD House candidate accused of rape
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A failed South Dakota house candidate made his initial appearance in court Tuesday on a charge of second-degree rape. Bud Marty May, 37, of Kyle, was first arrested on Nov. 13 on one count of second-degree rape. This a class 1 felony that could carry up to 50 years in prison and would have May pay up to a $50,000 fine.
q957.com
As cold weather continues, AAA South Dakota says it’s time to get your emergency kit prepared
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With below-normal temperatures continuing, AAA South Dakota advises getting your winter emergency kit in your vehicle. Cold weather means being prepared in the event you break down or slide off the road. Emergency kits should include a blanket, hat, and gloves. Keep a bag of kitty litter in your vehicle to use for traction if you get stuck. Your kit should also include jumper cables, a flashlight with fresh batteries, a cell phone charger, bottled water, and non-perishable food items.
kotatv.com
Keeping up scuba skills even in the winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scuba diving in South Dakota becomes more difficult once the water starts to freeze. Although you can become a certified scuba diver in the Black Hills, once the water gets cold or turns to ice, there isn’t much chance to head to the lake to practice.
