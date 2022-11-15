RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sleigh it isn’t so, it’s that time of year again when the holiday travel begins. Gas prices are trending down, but driving is expected to be one of the most expensive we have seen. Last week, gas prices in South Dakota were down five cents a gallon. However, we are 24 cents over what the prices were from 2012 when the national average was $3.44 a gallon.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO