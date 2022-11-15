ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How to watch World Cup 2022 in the United States

For the first time in competition history, the 2022 Fifa World Cup will be held in November and December, with Qatar hosting.The United States return after missing out on qualification for the 2018 edition in Russia.It was the first tournament that the United States men’s national team had missed since 1986, but Gregg Berhalter has guided his side back to the World Cup.The USA are in Group B alongside Iran, England and Wales, with every match from the tournament shown live in the United States.Here’s everything you need to know:When is the 2022 Fifa World Cup?The 2022 Fifa World Cup...
NBC Chicago

Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018

It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
BBC

World Cup 2022: Senegal forward Sadio Mane ruled out with leg injury

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Senegal forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad

World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
The Comeback

5 potential sleeper teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

While there are 32 countries playing in the FIFA World Cup, the trophy is usually won by one of a few pre-tournament favorites. In fact, only eight countries have ever won the World Cup, but that doesn’t mean others can’t make a memorable impact. Croatia made the final in 2018. Costa Rica was a penalty Read more... The post 5 potential sleeper teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo hit with harsh reality check by ex-Chelsea star

After his recent public callout of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag, claiming the the club betrayed him, Cristiano Ronaldo has been on the receiving end of a heavy backlash. Now, former Chelsea player Craig Burley continues the criticisms on the Portuguese star as he continues to be a “problem.” Speaking on ESPN, Burley […] The post Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo hit with harsh reality check by ex-Chelsea star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi teases retirement as World Cup approaches

Lionel Messi burst onto the football scene in 2004, when he emerged as one of the best players in the world, and perhaps even the history of the sport after he graduated from the FC Barcelona academy, the highly-touted La Masia. Messi spent 17 years with Barca, breaking records along the way.
NBC Sports

Argentina squad for 2022 World Cup

The 26 players in the Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Lionel Scaloni. Argentina go into the World Cup as the 3rd favorites (+650) to win the trophy as Lionel Messi makes his final appearance (we think) on the world’s biggest stage.
brytfmonline.com

Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)

In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.
BBC

Wales arrive in Qatar for start of first World Cup since 1958

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales have arrived in Qatar as they prepare to play...
