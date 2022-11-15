Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Related
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Joining This Team Is ‘Realistic’
It sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander soon makes his first foray into the Senior Circuit. Verlander, the 2022 American League Cy Young Award frontrunner, is one of the top starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The Mets reportedly could kick the tires on Verlander if Jacob deGrom departs Queens, but New York might not be the only National League club with deep pockets in pursuit of the star right-hander.
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks
The Mets may be without one of their top pitchers from last season, but New York reportedly has some contingencies in mind. Jacob deGrom was among three other Mets players to decline their qualifying offers Tuesday. Those others included Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt. The move is not much of a surprise as the trio hopes to sign multi-year deals this offseason.
1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason
The New York Yankees are hoping to rebuff the roster ahead of the 2023 MLB season and stage a run to the World Series. While the primary task in the offseason will be re-signing Aaron Judge on a mega deal, the Yankees will need to do much more than that if they want to return […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Verlander drops cryptic hint on whether there is a chance for him to return to Astros
Justin Verlander is still one of the best pitchers today, and he cemented that with a 2022 Cy Young Award which he won in unanimous fashion. With another Cy Young in the bag, the focus on Verlander now shifts to where exactly will the future Hall of Famer play next. Verlander is a free agent […] The post Justin Verlander drops cryptic hint on whether there is a chance for him to return to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Hot Stove: 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Justin Verlander
Two-time World Series champion, two-time American League Cy Young and nine-time All-Star Justin Verlander is a free agent, seeking to receive a contract similar to the three-year, $130 million contract the New York Mets gave Max Scherzer last winter. Which team will shell out the money for Verlander? Here's a list of five potential free agent destinations for JV.
Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge awaits AL MVP announcement today
And now we play the waiting game. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will find out tonight if he is the 2022 American League MVP. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The other finalists are Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez.
Braves’ chances of signing star shortstop other than Dansby Swanson in free agency
The Atlanta Braves are working to re-sign Dansby Swanson after the shortstop’s breakout season. The franchise isn’t looking to break the bank after locking down so many of its key players on long-term deals. They are still looking to keep Swanson, but if not, they will look for in-house options. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic […] The post Braves’ chances of signing star shortstop other than Dansby Swanson in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees
Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo is reportedly receiving a 2-year deal with a club option for 2025, per Mark Feinsand. In total, he will make at least $40 million. The first 2 seasons will be worth a total of $34 million. The club option is worth $17 […] The post Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Dodgers are perfect fit for Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander is still one of the best pitchers in baseball even though he will turn 40 ahead of the 2023 season. The right-hander, fresh off of a World Series victory with the Houston Astros, is already receiving attention in free agency. Teams such as the Astros, Mets, and Yankees have been mentioned as fits […] The post 2 reasons Dodgers are perfect fit for Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Mariners linked to Brewers’ infielder after Teoscar Hernandez trade
The Seattle Mariners swung a trade for Toronto Blue Jays slugger Teoscar Hernandez, though some MLB rumors indicated that they weren’t done targeting outfielders. Now, it seems like the club isn’t done with the trade market either. The Mariners have inquired with the Brewers on infielder Kolten Wong,...
The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
Rangers getting 2024 MLB All-Star Game proves Greg Abbott is full of it
In two years, the Texas Rangers will bring the party back to Arlington. The Rangers will host the 2024 MLB All-Star weekend in Globe Life Field, according to a Thursday statement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred during the league’s owner meetings. “The Texas Rangers are honored to be awarded...
Rob Manfred drops eye-opening take on Pete Rose’s Hall of Fame eligibility
Pete Rose is currently on the MLB’s permanently ineligible list, and despite his best efforts to get off that list, it seems like MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has no intentions of letting him off the hook anytime soon. While that may be true, Manfred didn’t sound nearly as convinced that Rose shouldn’t be allowed into the Hall of Fame, and it looks like the door may be slightly opened for Rose to find his way into the Hall of Fame.
Why Yankees must keep Gleyber Torres
The New York Yankees have their work cut out for them this offseason. Their prime goal is going to be re-signing Aaron Judge obviously, but there are lots of other players whose future with the team is up in the air. One such player is starting second baseman Gleyber Torres. Torres isn’t a free agent, […] The post Why Yankees must keep Gleyber Torres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros receive icy new gift on top of World Series rings
The Houston Astros are still enjoying their World Series victory earlier this month over the Philadelphia Phillies and aside from the traditional rings all the players typically get, a local jeweler, IceMan Nick, and rapper, Trae The Truth, wanted to gift all 60 members of the organization with another piece of bling: A $5,000 diamond encrusted pendant of the Astros logo.
Anthony Rizzo’s epic 5-word reaction to Yankees return will hype fans
The New York Yankees might’ve failed to reach their World Series aspirations in 2022, but Anthony Rizzo was brilliant for this team. On Tuesday, he ran it back with the Bronx Bombers, signing a two-year extension worth $34 million. On Wednesday, Rizzo spoke out on his new deal and...
Mets’ Max Scherzer plan for Justin Verlander amid Jacob deGrom uncertainty
The New York Mets are considering all of their options amid Jacob deGrom’s uncertainty. As a result, the Mets may be inclined to pursue Justin Verlander in free agency. And Max Scherzer’s contract could set the path for a Verlander contract, per SNY. “The idea of signing Verlander to a high average annual value contract […] The post Mets’ Max Scherzer plan for Justin Verlander amid Jacob deGrom uncertainty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Verlander free agency: Why teams must fulfill ace’s Max Scherzer wish
There are a lot of top tier free agents on the market around the MLB right now, and Justin Verlander is one of them. Verlander, who capped off an incredible comeback season in which he helped the Houston Astros win the 2022 World Series by claiming his third Cy Young award on Wednesday night, opted out of his deal with the Astros, and is looking to get paid this offseason.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0