Pete Rose is currently on the MLB’s permanently ineligible list, and despite his best efforts to get off that list, it seems like MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has no intentions of letting him off the hook anytime soon. While that may be true, Manfred didn’t sound nearly as convinced that Rose shouldn’t be allowed into the Hall of Fame, and it looks like the door may be slightly opened for Rose to find his way into the Hall of Fame.

1 HOUR AGO