‘It’s about time’ - Rafael Nadal gives verdict on ATP Finals loss
Nadal was defeated in his first ATP finals match against Taylor Fritz, but he says that shouldn't be considered a shock.
Felix Auger-Aliassime achieves rare Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic first
Felix Auger-Aliassime just made incredible tennis history. By taking down Rafael Nadal in group play in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, he became just the first person born after 2000 ever to defeat the holy tennis triumvirate of Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, per TENNIS Magazine. It’s unlikely that...
CBS Sports
Novak Djokovic will be granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open
After missing the 2022 Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will be able to participate in 2023. Djokovic will be granted a visa to enter the country, the Australian government confirmed on Wednesday. Australian immigration minister Andrew Giles has chosen to overturn the decision...
Rafael Nadal’s ATP Finals hopes all but over after loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime
Rafael Nadal’s qualification hopes at the ATP Finals were all but ended with a straight-sets loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin.Nadal began the week with a chance of finishing the year ranked world number one but he suffered an opening loss to Taylor Fritz and was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Canadian Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday.The Spaniard still has a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals should he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets in his final group match and all other results go his way, but Nadal has been well below his best so far.A win to remember! 👏The moment @felixtennis...
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs on Djokovic's Australian Open ban being rescinded: "Can we please just play tennis this year, thanks!"
Novak Djokovic will play at the 2023 Australian Open as his visa was reinstated this week and Rennae Stubbs is happy about it. The former player who is from Australia is happy about the decision because she wants to see tennis succeed. The situation in Australia earlier this year is still puzzling with Djokovic deported at the end of it. This year hopefully will see everything go smoothly as Stubbs wrote on Twitter:
Yardbarker
Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news
Patrick McEnroe responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic on Wednesday. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Watch Novak Djokovic's son Stefan hit an amazing backhand winner against Goran Ivanisevic in practice session
World No.8 Novak Djokovic has been entertaining the tennis world for more than a decade and now his son Stefan appears to be setting the groundwork to carry the legacy forward. In a heartening video that was put out on social media on Tuesday, Stefan was spotted playing with Djokovic's...
tennismajors.com
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
NBC Sports
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy – Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals. Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters. “All the matches...
Tennis-Djokovic downs Tsitsipas, Rublev overcomes Medvedev at ATP Finals
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic continued his dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-4 7-6(4) win after Andrey Rublev battled back to defeat fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(7) in group stage play at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday.
tennisuptodate.com
Rune likes tweets thinking he should've played ATP Finals over Nadal, tennis fans react
Holger Rune liked tweets suggesting he should have played ATP Finals instead of Nadal and tennis fans reacted. Holger Rune won the ATP 1000 event in Paris last week sensationally beating Novak Djokovic in the final. He made a tremendous jump on the ATP Rankings becoming the first alternative for the ATP Finals and he's in Turin hoping to get a chance.
Yardbarker
Roddick impressed by Alcaraz's rise but considers Djokovic best player in the world
Andy Roddick talked to the Tennis Channel where he discussed the rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. After Rafael Nadal suffered his second loss at the ATP Finals in Turin, Alcaraz was officially crowned the year-end number one. With his meteoric rise that Roddick mentioned, Alcaraz has been one of the most reliable performers this year.
Sporting News
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
Rafael Nadal suffers group-stage exit as Carlos Alcaraz ends year at number 1
Rafael Nadal has been eliminated at the group stage of the ATP Finals in Turin and his 19-year-old compatriot Carlos Alcaraz confirmed as the youngest season-ending world number one.Nadal’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals were all but ended with a straight-sets loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday, and Casper Ruud’s later win over Taylor Fritz confirmed the Spaniard’s fate.Nadal began the week with a chance of finishing the year ranked world number one but he suffered an opening loss to Fritz before his 6-3 6-4 loss to the Canadian.A win to remember! 👏The moment @felixtennis recorded a first career win...
atptour.com
Tsitsipas, Medvedev Meet Again In Turin
After Rafael Nadal became the first man to be eliminated from semi-final contention at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, Wednesday's action will see Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev playing to avoid the same fate. An evening defeat for either man would deal a major dent in his hopes to progress...
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm not really that much in a rush, to be honest" - Tsitsipas relaxed on World No.1 hunt after Djokovic defeat
Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted that he's not in a rush to become number one after that chance was snatched away by Djokovic. Tsitsipas needed to win all of his matches in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals but he lost his first match played against Djokovic. The Greek player could not overcome Djokovic who once again proved better in a match that wasn't as close as their Paris clash recently.
