New Orleans, LA

long dont
1d ago

it will never be nothing but what it is now. A STAGE FOR MANY MOVIES BEING SHOT AND CITY COLLECTING MONEY THAT WE WILL NEVER SEE. WHERE'S LEE ZURIK FOR THAT....

fox8live.com

ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sixty percent of New Orleans residents who responded to a recent UNO Quality of Life survey said they believe the city is getting worse. The biggest concern among respondents was crime, followed by infrastructure, and a feeling that the city lacks leadership. With the issues, residents might expect to find the mayor spending much of the day at City Hall, but Fox 8 found she spends many hours of the workday outside the office.
ATLANTA, LA
Eater

7 Pies to Pick Up in New Orleans This Thanksgiving

For Thanksgiving, bakeries in New Orleans — which stands on ancestral Indigenous land originally inhabited by the Chitimacha and Chahta Yakni (Choctaw) peoples — are hoping diners will leave the desserts to them. And what better excuse to try out this year’s creations than to free up more time to spend with loved ones? Once you’ve planned your main meal for November 24, consult this guide to seek out the right pie to end with, from the traditional to the unexpected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

InspireNOLA Hosts Annual Turkey and Ham Giveaway

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – InspireNOLA Charter Schools will host its annual drive-through turkey and ham giveaway as part of its NOLALove initiative that launched in early October. Local politicians and community leaders will join InspireNOLA students and volunteers in distributing nearly 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
peaceful prospects

A history of Hubig's pies.

Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
fox8live.com

Fox 8 Defenders: Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit that owns local apartment complexes and pays no property tax is making millions of dollars in revenue every year. Through our Fox 8 Defenders reports, we’ve shown the substandard living conditions residents face at The Willows and Parc Fontaine apartments. Now, one lawmaker says he’s working to strip Global Ministries Foundation of its tax-exempt status, and he has other lawmakers willing to help.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Krewe of Krampus set to roll after NOPD approved route

NEW ORLEANS — Beware, kids, Krampus is coming to New Orleans!. The Krewe of Krampus announces they are set to roll now that the New Orleans Police Department approved the parade route through the Bywater. The parade will roll on Saturday, December 3rd at 7 pm. It will start...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell defends use of Pontalba Apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a press conference Wednesday morning (Nov. 16), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment when questioned about a months-long investigation into possible misuse of city resources and money. Our investigation found a member of her security team, NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Power outage reported in the French Quarter and part of Mid City

NEW ORLEANS — Residents in parts of Mid City and the French Quarter woke up with no electricity on a cold and wet Tuesday morning. At about 7:00 a.m., Entergy New Orleans Outage Map shows more than 2,900 Entergy customers are without power. Residents reported their power went out about 10:30 last night.
WDSU

New Orleans mayor addresses use of Pontalba apartment

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Wednesday to discuss her administration's priorities for the city and to address recent criticism she has faced. Cantrell was questioned about allegations she has misused a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. "The use of the Pontalba...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
myneworleans.com

The Gloriette in Covington Offers Thanksgiving Dining

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Gloriette, situated at the corner of Boston and New Hampshire Streets in the Southern Hotel in Covington, is pleased to announce that it will be open all day for Thanksgiving dining. The warm and charming setting is the perfect location for a family Thanksgiving celebration. Chef Steven Marsella’s three-course menu includes a starter, an entrée, and a dessert for $58 per guest. A children’s menu for $21 is available for children under 12.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

