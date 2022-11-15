Read full article on original website
it will never be nothing but what it is now. A STAGE FOR MANY MOVIES BEING SHOT AND CITY COLLECTING MONEY THAT WE WILL NEVER SEE. WHERE'S LEE ZURIK FOR THAT....
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sixty percent of New Orleans residents who responded to a recent UNO Quality of Life survey said they believe the city is getting worse. The biggest concern among respondents was crime, followed by infrastructure, and a feeling that the city lacks leadership. With the issues, residents might expect to find the mayor spending much of the day at City Hall, but Fox 8 found she spends many hours of the workday outside the office.
From eyesore to historic property: How a neglected N.O. East hotel beat the odds
NEW ORLEANS — For 17 years, people driving into New Orleans East have been greeted with one word: Caveman. Abandoned since Hurricane Katrina, what used to be a Holiday Inn became a nine-story billboard advertising the neglect and decay in New Orleans East. It was a daily reminder for...
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
Eater
7 Pies to Pick Up in New Orleans This Thanksgiving
For Thanksgiving, bakeries in New Orleans — which stands on ancestral Indigenous land originally inhabited by the Chitimacha and Chahta Yakni (Choctaw) peoples — are hoping diners will leave the desserts to them. And what better excuse to try out this year’s creations than to free up more time to spend with loved ones? Once you’ve planned your main meal for November 24, consult this guide to seek out the right pie to end with, from the traditional to the unexpected.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Concerns about when Mayor Cantrell chooses to have security and when she doesn’t
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - So far in 2022, taxpayers have paid more than $50,000 for members of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s security team to travel with her on trips across the country and around the world. In the past, Cantrell said her reason for flying first class was for safety.
myneworleans.com
InspireNOLA Hosts Annual Turkey and Ham Giveaway
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – InspireNOLA Charter Schools will host its annual drive-through turkey and ham giveaway as part of its NOLALove initiative that launched in early October. Local politicians and community leaders will join InspireNOLA students and volunteers in distributing nearly 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with a...
theadvocate.com
From early horrors to present day: The 121-year history of a Canal Street landmark
It’s called the Macheca Building, and even if you don’t know that particular seven-story Canal Street building by name, most New Orleanians of a certain vintage almost certainly know it by sight — and definitely by reputation. Consider its myriad claims to Crescent City fame — and...
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
Artemis Rocket, partly built in New Orleans, launches into space, making those who worked on it proud
FLORIDA, USA — As NASA’s most powerful rocket left planet Earth from its Florida launchpad, Ryan Roberts couldn’t help but smile, as the rocket got a little blurry. “My legs were shaking. It was incredible,” Roberts said. “I can’t say there weren’t probably a few tears in my eyes.”
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit that owns local apartment complexes and pays no property tax is making millions of dollars in revenue every year. Through our Fox 8 Defenders reports, we’ve shown the substandard living conditions residents face at The Willows and Parc Fontaine apartments. Now, one lawmaker says he’s working to strip Global Ministries Foundation of its tax-exempt status, and he has other lawmakers willing to help.
Krewe of Krampus set to roll after NOPD approved route
NEW ORLEANS — Beware, kids, Krampus is coming to New Orleans!. The Krewe of Krampus announces they are set to roll now that the New Orleans Police Department approved the parade route through the Bywater. The parade will roll on Saturday, December 3rd at 7 pm. It will start...
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell defends use of Pontalba Apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a press conference Wednesday morning (Nov. 16), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment when questioned about a months-long investigation into possible misuse of city resources and money. Our investigation found a member of her security team, NOPD...
Power outage reported in the French Quarter and part of Mid City
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in parts of Mid City and the French Quarter woke up with no electricity on a cold and wet Tuesday morning. At about 7:00 a.m., Entergy New Orleans Outage Map shows more than 2,900 Entergy customers are without power. Residents reported their power went out about 10:30 last night.
WDSU
New Orleans mayor addresses use of Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Wednesday to discuss her administration's priorities for the city and to address recent criticism she has faced. Cantrell was questioned about allegations she has misused a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. "The use of the Pontalba...
WDSU
Organizers behind recall effort of New Orleans mayor providing signature update
Organizers behind the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be holding a news conference on Tuesday. The news conference will be held on the steps of City Hall. Organizers plan to provide an update on the signatures needed in the recall effort. The news conference begins at...
WDSU
Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
Dare to Stay in This Charming yet Haunted B&B in New Orleans
It's got a spooky history!
myneworleans.com
The Gloriette in Covington Offers Thanksgiving Dining
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Gloriette, situated at the corner of Boston and New Hampshire Streets in the Southern Hotel in Covington, is pleased to announce that it will be open all day for Thanksgiving dining. The warm and charming setting is the perfect location for a family Thanksgiving celebration. Chef Steven Marsella’s three-course menu includes a starter, an entrée, and a dessert for $58 per guest. A children’s menu for $21 is available for children under 12.
Kenner Mayor pushes for return to City Hall from Esplanade Mall
The city office complex was damaged by Hurricane Ida, and Glaser says some city offices may not be able to return to the building -- for years.
Endymion 2023 changes parade route
The Krewe of Endymion will roll mostly on its tradition Mid City route this February, but the krewe today announced a change to the latter part of the route.
