ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Houston police shoot man accused of opening fire with 'AK-47 style rifle'

HOUSTON - A suspect was shot by police after opening fire on officers with an "AK-47 style" weapon, according to the Houston Police Department. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured. The incident began just before 1 a.m. near...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards that were taken during…
MONTGOMERY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Armed Suspect in Willis

WILLIS, TX — On the evening of November 15, 2022, Eric Foley was apprehended in Willis, Texas. MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the wooded area behind 15100 block of Crockett Road in Willis. Deputies and MCSO K9 Units arrived on scene and began searching the area. After a short search, K9 deputies located Foley and he was apprehended. Eric Foley is currently in custody and charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.
WILLIS, TX
kurv.com

Accused Killer Of HPD Officer Found Not Guilty

An accused cop killer is a free man after a Harris County jury found him not guilty of murder. The jury acquitted 26-year-old Robert Soliz on Tuesday afternoon. oliz was charged with the road-rage shooting death of 47-year-old HPD Sgt. Sean Rios on the North Freeway two years ago. It was unclear during the trial who had started the road-rage incident. Soliz claimed he acted in self-defense and didn’t know Rios was a police officer.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Identity of dead home invasion suspect revealed

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Houston Forensics Science Center has identified the man who was gunned down by a homeowner during a home invasion last week. The body of Paul Ontiveros was positively identified by his sister. The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. The...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
WILLIS, TX
News Channel 25

Police: Man dies after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler

A 25-year-old man is dead after climbing onto the top of a tractor-trailer that was traveling on a Houston highway, authorities said. Police said the man began dancing on the trailer portion of the vehicle on Monday and possibly began recording himself when the vehicle passed under a bridge. "The...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy