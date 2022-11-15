Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Houston police shoot man accused of opening fire with 'AK-47 style rifle'
HOUSTON - A suspect was shot by police after opening fire on officers with an "AK-47 style" weapon, according to the Houston Police Department. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured. The incident began just before 1 a.m. near...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards that were taken during…
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Armed Suspect in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On the evening of November 15, 2022, Eric Foley was apprehended in Willis, Texas. MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the wooded area behind 15100 block of Crockett Road in Willis. Deputies and MCSO K9 Units arrived on scene and began searching the area. After a short search, K9 deputies located Foley and he was apprehended. Eric Foley is currently in custody and charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
fox26houston.com
Troy Koehler Case: Father of 7-year-old found dead in washing machine appears in court, mother doesn't
HOUSTON - The parents of a little boy found dead in a washing machine were supposed to make their initial court appearances Wednesday, where horrific details came out about the child’s last days alive. However, the boy's mother was not in court. PREVIOUS: Parents charged after 7-year-old Harris Co....
fox26houston.com
Pearland PD officer shoots suspect in southeast Houston, authorities investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities said a chase with a suspect with several open felony warrants Tuesday afternoon in southeast Houston, led to an officer with Pearland PD to fire their weapon. Details are limited but according to the Houston Police Department, it happened at an apartment complex in the 5900 block...
kurv.com
Accused Killer Of HPD Officer Found Not Guilty
An accused cop killer is a free man after a Harris County jury found him not guilty of murder. The jury acquitted 26-year-old Robert Soliz on Tuesday afternoon. oliz was charged with the road-rage shooting death of 47-year-old HPD Sgt. Sean Rios on the North Freeway two years ago. It was unclear during the trial who had started the road-rage incident. Soliz claimed he acted in self-defense and didn’t know Rios was a police officer.
11-year-old boy shot in leg while taking out the trash in west Houston
The boy and his brother were taking trash to the dumpster when the boy felt a stinging injury to his leg. Now police have a man in custody.
Pasadena police searching for man accused of entering Deer Park ISD school
Deer Park ISD admitted what happened was an "error" and said they are going to do additional door checks, security reviews, and staff re-training.
coveringkaty.com
Identity of dead home invasion suspect revealed
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Houston Forensics Science Center has identified the man who was gunned down by a homeowner during a home invasion last week. The body of Paul Ontiveros was positively identified by his sister. The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. The...
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after stabbings, shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON - A woman is dead and two men were taken to the hospital after a stabbing and a shooting in north Houston. Police got a report of a stabbing at a home in the 6300 block of Gay Street on Wednesday morning. When authorities arrived, they found a woman...
'Senseless to me' | Mother of woman killed by garbage truck wants company to be held accountable
HOUSTON — The mother of a young cyclist killed by a garbage truck is calling for change. Diane Henderson-Francis said her daughter, Bre'Ana Powell, 27, had just gotten her first apartment and was working overnights at Hobby Airport. She would text her mom every morning to let her know she got home, but on the morning of Oct. 8, she never made it.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in case of man accused of killing HPD sergeant
Despite being acquitted in Sgt. Sean Rios' death, Robert Soliz remains in jail facing drug and aggravated assault charges from two previous and unrelated shootings.
fox26houston.com
4 hospitalized after crash involving evading suspect in NW Harris County
Four people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash involving an evading suspect, authorities say. The crash occurred near the intersection of FM 1960 Road W and Wunderlich Drive around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, an evading suspect in a stolen...
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance video shows moments before HPD officer and suspect were hit by suspect drunk driver
HOUSTON – A 23-year-old Houston police officer is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Investigators said the officer was in the middle of arresting a man who allegedly fled from a hit-and-run accident near Hilcroft and Bellaire, when the suspected drunk driver crashed into him and the hit-and-run suspect.
‘I want to kill you’, man in custody says to WFPD officers
Police said he made statements such as, "I'm gonna blow up your facility" and "I wish i had a 9-mil to blow your head off."
Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
News Channel 25
Police: Man dies after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler
A 25-year-old man is dead after climbing onto the top of a tractor-trailer that was traveling on a Houston highway, authorities said. Police said the man began dancing on the trailer portion of the vehicle on Monday and possibly began recording himself when the vehicle passed under a bridge. "The...
Brazos detention officer of 14 years arrested for 'intimate inmate relationship'
Officials said they discovered the relationship after a citizen called in to inform them that an inmate had been making calls to them via an unauthorized phone.
