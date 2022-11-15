HOUSTON — The mother of a young cyclist killed by a garbage truck is calling for change. Diane Henderson-Francis said her daughter, Bre'Ana Powell, 27, had just gotten her first apartment and was working overnights at Hobby Airport. She would text her mom every morning to let her know she got home, but on the morning of Oct. 8, she never made it.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO