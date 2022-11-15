Read full article on original website
Miami Rescue Mission becomes ‘The Caring Place’ still supporting South Floridians in need
MIAMI – The Miami Rescue Mission has become “The Caring Place,” still supporting South Floridians in need for the last 100 years. The Miami Rescue Mission first opened its doors in the 1920s. A century later, the needs of the poor and hungry remain the same. The vision of “No One is Homeless” is a daily pursuit.
Authorities identify culprits who trashed beautiful Biscayne Bay island
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There are still no arrests from a story Local 10 News exclusively reported on Tuesday about boaters caught on camera illegally dumping trash on a small island inside Biscayne National Park. Local and federal authorities know who the people in the video are, and there...
Residents: ‘Struggling with sleepless nights’ after power outage lasts one week in 17-story Miami building
ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – After one week without power, residents of a 17-floor apartment in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood are still looking for answers as to when it will be restored. The latest power outage began on Nov. 8 and continued on Monday night. at the 17-story apartment building located...
Effort underway to save South Florida’s endangered bonneted bat
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Halloween may be the one time of year that we spend any time at all thinking about bats, but this flying animal some consider creepy is actually very necessary to our South Florida ecosystem and some are on the verge of becoming extinct. Elena Suarez...
Caught on Camera: Elderly Miami man rescued after being lost in Florida reserve
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida wildlife officials rescued a 91-year-old Miami man after he was lost in a preserve in Collier County. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said Antonio Tur was hunting hogs at the Big Cypress National Preserve, when he was separated from his partner, who is also from Miami on Monday.
Judge listens to concerns related to Hammocks HOA crisis
MIAMI – There is a Miami-Dade County court hearing on Thursday related to the Hammocks Community Association’s crisis after arrests earlier this week. The community covers more than 18,000 residents who live in 40 subcommunities, including more than 6,500 single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments from Southwest 88 to 120 streets and from 147 to 162 avenues.
Miami-Dade to identify woman’s body found in small wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities found a woman’s body Wednesday afternoon in a desolated small wooded area, south of the Ronald Reagan Turnpike and east of Red Road in northwest Miami-Dade County. Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the lot neighboring...
Miami-Dade Animal Services gives dog another chance at life as owner faces charges
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A malnourished, abused dog is getting another chance at life thanks to Miami-Dade Animal Services. Police and the animal service center responded to a disturbing report of animal cruelty on August 10. in Homestead. Investigators found a severely emaciated dog chained to a tree with...
Areas of Hollywood, Pembroke Pines to be sprayed to reduce mosquito populations
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Relief is coming to parts of Hollywood and Pembroke Pines whose residents have been complaining about the increasing mosquito populations. On Thursday night, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Broward County Mosquito Control will be spraying larvicide. According to a news release, “Truck-mounted sprayers will...
Grandmother accused of helping to abduct grandson appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was accused of helping her son to abduct her grandson away from his mother was in Miami-Dade County to face charges after her arrest in Canada. Lilliam Morales appeared in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday after she...
Gulliver star overcame obstacles to make it to UVA before shooting death, family friend says
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – In what a family friend described as a quintessential “American story,” D’Sean Perry went from growing up in Miami-Dade’s Richmond Heights neighborhood, to playing football at the prestigious Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, to continuing his athletic and academic careers at the renowned University of Virginia.
Man fatally shot outside Pompano Beach McDonald’s
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a person was fatally shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. It happened outside the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Copans Road and Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach. According to authorities,...
Detectives find woman’s body in Miami-Dade after deputies arrest ‘monster’ for murder in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives who are searching for a Broward County murder victim found the body of a woman on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County’s Carol City area, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities in Miami-Dade County had yet to identify the woman’s body....
Police: Man airlifted after son stabs him in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to a local trauma center after his son stabbed him in a domestic dispute in northwest Miami-Dade late Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The stabbing happened just after 4:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Northwest 61st Street, which is just...
‘It’s despicable’: Fort Lauderdale in post-election turmoil
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – With only one week after the election, uncertainty continues to reign in Fort Lauderdale after the city suddenly decided not to swear in new commissioners’ that voters chose. Questions still remain after the city’s former longtime auditor John Herbst, who says he was blind-sighted...
Teenage couple charged as adults in connection with Miami Gardens stabbing
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A teenage couple is now being charged as adults in connection with a stabbing that occurred in August in Miami Gardens. Lennae Thomas, 15, and Jamari Lamar Tillman, 17, are charged with attempted murder in the first degree. The incident was reported Aug. 12 in...
Family, MDPD pleading for information in case of man found dead in shower
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members of James Alston, who was found dead in his shower with blunt force injuries in October, are pleading for the public’s help in solving his killing. At around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, the 31-year-old was discovered by his roommate bloodied and...
FHP: Road rage incident in Doral led to police chase that ended in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A driver was arrested Thursday morning after he shot at someone during a road rage incident in Doral and then led police on a chase, authorities said. Sources identified the suspect to Local 10 News as 28-year-old Lawrence Collier. According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt....
South Florida economic forecast identifies climate resiliency as ‘biggest concern’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An economic forecast for south Florida was just released, as local leaders look ahead to the next five years. The findings were revealed by the South Florida Regional Planning Council’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy committee. The 135-page report combines data and analysis from local...
Former Hammocks HOA president in court after ‘organized crime scheme’ arrest
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Former Hammocks Homeowners Association President Marglli Gallego, who was arrested last year for misappropriating funds, appeared in court once again Wednesday, one day after prosecutors charged her and four other board members in what they described as an “organized crime scheme.”. Gallego’s husband, Jose...
