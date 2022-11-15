Read full article on original website
Here are some events to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and here is everything you need to know about the holiday. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be slightly below pre-pandemic levels nationally. But AAA expects more than 1. 6 million Georgians to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. Despite high gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive.
Thanksgiving comes a week early with Feast Before the Feast
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Braswell Manigault Foundation is hosting the Feast Before the Feast event Thursday. The Feast Before the Feast is an early Thanksgiving dinner for the community to enjoy for free. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at three locations: McBean Community Center, McDuffie Woods...
In Aiken, ‘One Table’ event brings the community together
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the years, tens of thousands of people have attended Aiken’s “One Table” event. It’s a chance for the community to come together and give thanks with friends and loved ones. The event was on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,...
Learn about Golden Harvest Food Bank's new grant
Augusta Christmas Laser show returning to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds in December
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A night out for the entire family is coming to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds next month. The Augusta Christmas Laser Show will return December 9th, 10th, and 11th. Those in attendance will enjoy a drive-in like experience complete with vendors. There are two action packed laser shows each night at 7pm and […]
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta commission agrees to buy sculpture for $30,000
Augusta commissioners after getting two options decide on which downtown sculpture the city will buy to keep a part of collection
New Aldi, farmers’ market bring grocery options to south Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s some good news for south Augusta – between a new grocery store and an upcoming farmers’ market, there will be more options for fresh produce. A new Aldi grocery store opened on Peach Orchard Road this week. Access to fresh produce and...
Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
Community-wide Thanksgiving feasts to be held in Augusta, November 17th
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Braswell-Manigault Foundation and Augusta Parks & Recreation are inviting the community to celebrate Thanksgiving! “The Feast Before the Feast” is being held November 17th at McBean, McDuffie Woods or Carrie J. Mays Community Centers. The event is open to all members of the community! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., folks […]
Salvation Army announces start of Red Kettle Campaign
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army has announced that the start of its annual Red Kettle Campaign will be Friday. The Salvation Army was founded in 1856 in London. It started as a church to reach low-income families and the bells started as a signal in support for those families.
Local military couple gets married on Veterans Day
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An extra special Veterans Day for two local veterans. Captain KaMona Riley from the Georgia Army National Guard and Captain Jarueben Lee from the Arkansas Army National Guard got married on Friday. The ceremony was held at Christian City of Praise in Augusta. Family and...
Aiken County church donates thousands of gifts to children
LANGLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Langley First Baptist Church is actively involved in the Samaritan’s Purse Shoe Box ministry, this year they have increased their donations by thousands. This year, the volunteers have donated 2,492 boxes, and counting. The Langley church had three packing parties this year that averaged 750...
Augusta city leaders approve $1.07 billion budget for 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission this week approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget totaling $1.07 billion. The budget was approved Tuesday and takes effect Jan. 1. “The acceptance of the FY 2023 budget reinforces our commitment to fiscal stewardship, operational efficiency, and strategic investments to provide cost-effective, high-quality...
Scammers prey on South Carolina SNAP recipients
Augusta University surprises local high school seniors
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Higher education made its way to a couple of high schools Wednesday. Local students were in for a big surprise from Augusta University- Georgia’s health, sciences and medical college. “AU also gave me the offer to apply for their honors program and their nursing scholars program, which I find incredibly amazing- […]
New facility boosts quality of cancer care at AU Health
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. The $10 million project features a radiation treatment that health officials say will allow them to better help cancer patients. AU is one of only three facilities in Georgia with radiation machines that can zero in on moving tumors.
AU doctor offers reassurance to parents about RSV
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - RSV and flu cases have been at an alarming number in both Georgia and South Carolina this fall. Some experts worry that numbers will go up even more during the holidays as people gather with friends and family. But one doctor at Augusta University Health says...
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out in Petticoat Junction in Aiken, there is a house with almost 20 people always sitting on the porch watching the traffic go by. These aren’t real people ... they’re porch people. “It’s very enjoyable sitting out here rocking, and just waving with a...
Commissioners vote to change the name of 5th Street bridge, remove plaques of Jefferson Davis
Jefferson Davis items are heading to a museum and the name of the Fifth Street Bridge is changing to Freedom Bridge after a seven to two commission vote Tuesday
