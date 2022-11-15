Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Sanford Health & Fairview Health Services agree to merge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Major changes could be on the way for health care in the Midwest. Sanford Health announced it’s planning to combine services with Fairview Health Services in Minnesota. Sanford and Fairview have signed a non-binding letter of intent for the merger. Administrators at both...
KELOLAND TV
How first-time legislators are approaching Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 98th legislative session starts in less than two months, and some of the people heading to Pierre will be serving in the legislature for the very first time. Democrats Liz Larson and Kameron Nelson and Republicans Dennis Krull and Jessica Bahmuller...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
gowatertown.net
Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
kotatv.com
Google settlement a windfall for South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota will get $4,244,505 from a 40-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, according to a release from the state Attorney General’s Office. The money is part of a $391.5 million agreement, the largest multistate AG privacy settlement in U.S. history.
KELOLAND TV
800 pages of public comments largely opposed to social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the November 21 social studies standard public hearing, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards has released more than 800 pages of public comments. The comments, which can be submitted until 2 p.m. CT on Friday, November 18, include current and former...
KELOLAND TV
Inside the shelter offered at Safe Home in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”. “Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said. She’s one...
voiceofalexandria.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Controversy surrounds plan to end food tax by ballot measure rather than through legislature
If Gov. Kristi Noem doesn’t fulfill her campaign pledge to repeal the South Dakota sales tax on food during the 2023 legislative session, voters may get a chance to decide the issue on the 2024 ballot. But there’s already controversy about the wording of a proposed ballot measure and...
KELOLAND TV
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man has another reason to smile
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man received a life changing gift from a local dental practice Tuesday morning. “Without further ado, I’m delighted to announce Siouxland Oral Surgery’s 2022 Second Chance Program recipient who will receive a full arch restoration Mr. Mike Bulick,” oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Lou George said.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
KELOLAND TV
SD’s new railroad plan now needs federal approval
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Railroad Board made the changes that the Federal Railroad Administration wanted in the state’s new four-year rail plan before adopting it Wednesday. Now the 196-page document goes back for final federal approval. How long that might take isn’t clear at this...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls.Business Report: Big changes coming to Sioux Falls Regional Airport, update on construction activity in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY. This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about some big changes that will be coming to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. She also gave us...
No slaughterhouse ban leaves South Dakota pork processors going hog wild
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the state’s largest city rejected the ban […]
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota to receive $4.2 million from Google in multistate settlement
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota will receive more than $4.2 million from Google as part of a multistate settlement with the giant technology company. South Dakota’s share won’t go into its general fund, however. “The money will go into the attorney general’s...
KELOLAND TV
Ordinances restricting casinos in Sioux Falls pass
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city. The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
