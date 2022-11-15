ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

villages-news.com

Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case

A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

79-year-old murder suspect behind bars in Sumter County

A 79-year-old murder suspect is behind bars in Sumter County. Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro of Lakeland was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of homicide. A deceased adult male was found on Oct. 9 at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time for 2021 drunk driving charge

A Leesburg woman has been sentenced to 15 days in the Lake County Jail for a drunk driving charge after her probation was revoked for non-compliance. Samantha Marie Lacey, 30, failed to complete an alcohol evaluation and did not show up for court ordered community service. She also neglected to pay fines and court costs.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens

A mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens at their home in The Villages. The home is located at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified last year during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood police arrest woman after alleged attack on live-in man friend

Wildwood police arrested a woman after an alleged attack on her live-in man friend. Amanda Byram, 44, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at her home in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue after she became “irate” and punched her boyfriend “approximately six times on the left side of his face,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Prior to that, she had texted him photos of damage to his television and a hole in the wall of the home.
WILDWOOD, FL
WESH

One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon woman arrested after relative accuses her of stealing lawn mower

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Dunnellon woman after she was accused of stealing a relative’s riding lawn mower. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9900 block of SW 202nd Circle in Dunnellon in reference to a possible theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michaele Erin-Isom Tidd who was inside a vehicle near the property.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Villager killed in crash after making U-turn into path of SUV

A Villager was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. The 73-year-old Villager was at the wheel of a 2021 Honda CRV at 1:57 p.m. traveling southbound on State Road 44 north of Rory Lane when he attempted to make a U-turn from the southbound lane, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. When he was making the U-turn, his vehicle entered into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male from Eustis. The vehicles collided and a 19-year-old man traveling as a passenger in the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Man arrested after 100-mph police chase in stolen vehicle on County Line Road

HUDSON, FLa.- A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle on County Line Road led to a head-on collision that injured two people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, troopers spotted a stolen 2007 Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Little Road in Hudson. As troopers approached Countyline Road and US-19 the Charger entered the right turn lane and pulled into the 7-Eleven Gas Station parking lot (located at 18934 US 19). Upon entering the parking lot, the Charger failed to pull over and subsequently accelerated through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, which was occupied with vehicles and foot traffic.
HUDSON, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield man with license revoked since 2005 caught back behind wheel

A Summerfield man whose driver’s license has been revoked since 2005 was arrested after he caught back behind the wheel. Richard Bruce Vanjoske, 50, was driving a black Dodge pickup at about 1 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to come to a proper stop at the intersection of Grays Airport Road and Marion County Road, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, a deputy discovered that the Aurora, Ill. native’s driving privileges have been revoked since 2005. He has also racked up four convictions for driving while license suspended.
SUMMERFIELD, FL

