Related
villages-news.com
Ex-convict living in The Villages jailed after crashing golf cart tied to car burglaries
An ex-convict living in The Villages is being held after crashing a golf cart believed to have been used in a string of car burglaries. Kenneth Andrew Weatherwax, 39, who lives in the Natchez Villas, continued to be held this weekend on $59,000 bond on multiple charges of burglary and theft at the Sumter County Detention Center.
villages-news.com
Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case
A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teens suspected in several shootings arrested
Bodycamera video shows deputies arresting two teenagers who are suspected in several shootings in DeLand. A gun was found on the floor of their car, video shows.
villages-news.com
79-year-old murder suspect behind bars in Sumter County
A 79-year-old murder suspect is behind bars in Sumter County. Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro of Lakeland was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of homicide. A deceased adult male was found on Oct. 9 at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man with prior battery conviction accused of attacking woman in bar
A 58-year-old Silver Springs man with a prior felony battery conviction was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a bar. On Thursday, November 17, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Suite 306, a cigar bar located at 3131 SW College Road in Ocala, in reference to a battery incident.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time for 2021 drunk driving charge
A Leesburg woman has been sentenced to 15 days in the Lake County Jail for a drunk driving charge after her probation was revoked for non-compliance. Samantha Marie Lacey, 30, failed to complete an alcohol evaluation and did not show up for court ordered community service. She also neglected to pay fines and court costs.
villages-news.com
Mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens
A mother and son owe $21,000 in fines over torn lanai screens at their home in The Villages. The home is located at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified last year during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem.
villages-news.com
Wildwood police arrest woman after alleged attack on live-in man friend
Wildwood police arrested a woman after an alleged attack on her live-in man friend. Amanda Byram, 44, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at her home in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue after she became “irate” and punched her boyfriend “approximately six times on the left side of his face,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Prior to that, she had texted him photos of damage to his television and a hole in the wall of the home.
WESH
One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon woman arrested after relative accuses her of stealing lawn mower
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Dunnellon woman after she was accused of stealing a relative’s riding lawn mower. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9900 block of SW 202nd Circle in Dunnellon in reference to a possible theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michaele Erin-Isom Tidd who was inside a vehicle near the property.
73-year-old man dies, another man injured after Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old man has died following a crash on State Road 44, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in Lake County. According to a news release, a Honda was traveling southbound on State Road 44, north of Rory...
villages-news.com
Villager killed in crash after making U-turn into path of SUV
A Villager was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. The 73-year-old Villager was at the wheel of a 2021 Honda CRV at 1:57 p.m. traveling southbound on State Road 44 north of Rory Lane when he attempted to make a U-turn from the southbound lane, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. When he was making the U-turn, his vehicle entered into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male from Eustis. The vehicles collided and a 19-year-old man traveling as a passenger in the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
click orlando
‘Thoughts about killing:’ Kissimmee boy, 17, fatally stabbed teen girl going to school, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy who had been thinking about killing someone was arrested after fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl leaving her Kissimmee apartment for school Thursday, police said. Anas Muhammad was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of Paola Pagan, who was found Thursday...
Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge
An Apopoka police officer has been placed on leave after being arrested on a DUI charge in Orlando.
pasconewsonline.com
Man arrested after 100-mph police chase in stolen vehicle on County Line Road
HUDSON, FLa.- A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle on County Line Road led to a head-on collision that injured two people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, troopers spotted a stolen 2007 Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Little Road in Hudson. As troopers approached Countyline Road and US-19 the Charger entered the right turn lane and pulled into the 7-Eleven Gas Station parking lot (located at 18934 US 19). Upon entering the parking lot, the Charger failed to pull over and subsequently accelerated through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, which was occupied with vehicles and foot traffic.
leesburg-news.com
Jealous girlfriend allegedly starts fight with another woman in Leesburg
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she allegedly started a fight with another woman she accused of talking to a man. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Mike Street shortly after midnight Nov. 8, when they received a call that 32-year-old Renisha Annette Wallace had attacked two women.
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man tries destroying evidence in front of deputy before arrest
After being pulled over for driving a dirt bike down West Grover Cleveland Boulevard without a vehicle tag, a Homosassa man tried emptying a syringe filled with Methamphetamine onto the ground as he walked to the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy was patrolling Friday, Nov. 11, when he saw...
villages-news.com
Summerfield man with license revoked since 2005 caught back behind wheel
A Summerfield man whose driver’s license has been revoked since 2005 was arrested after he caught back behind the wheel. Richard Bruce Vanjoske, 50, was driving a black Dodge pickup at about 1 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to come to a proper stop at the intersection of Grays Airport Road and Marion County Road, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, a deputy discovered that the Aurora, Ill. native’s driving privileges have been revoked since 2005. He has also racked up four convictions for driving while license suspended.
Charges dropped against Florida prison guards accused of beating an inmate
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — WFTV 9 Investigates has learned that the Lake County state attorney has dropped charges against four former corrections officers in a case of inmate beating caught on video. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. WFTV first showed you the cellphone video that captured...
