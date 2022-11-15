Read full article on original website
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation
PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
mainebiz.biz
Boutique hotel to open next summer in Portland’s West End
A wellness-themed boutique hotel that’s under construction in Portland’s West End neighborhood is expected to open next summer with 48 guest rooms, a spa, cafe, bar and gym. The interior of the five-story Longfellow Hotel, at 754 Congress St., was designed by Post Co., of Brooklyn, N.Y., as...
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
Contractor must reopen Free Street by Nov. 23, City of Portland says
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland told the contractor handling ongoing construction on Free Street that the road must be reopened by close of business on Nov. 23, according to officials. Jessica Grondin is the director of communications for the City of Portland. In an email on Wednesday,...
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Longroad Energy starts construction on Maine’s largest solar project
Renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has financed and commenced construction of the Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, Maine. The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years, and upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, will be the largest solar project in Maine. “We...
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires
UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads
Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
WPFO
Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
kitteryme.gov
The Town of Kittery Responds to Threats Reported at Sanford High School
This morning, the Town of Kittery received a report of a potential active shooter situation at Sanford High School. A number of Traip Academy students attend the Sanford Regional Technical Center at Sanford High School. The safety of our students is of utmost importance and the Town of Kittery takes...
A Boil-Water Order Has Been Issued For Some Parts Of Augusta
As of Monday evening, several hundred residents of Augusta were under a boil water order. According to the KJ, the order was issued by the Greater Augusta Utility District at about 6 PM. The order affects residents living on parts of Haskell Street, Malta Street, and people living between 175 and 255 Cony Street. According to the article, Cony High School, which is at 60 Cony Street, was not affected by the boil order.
The Best Tacos in Portland, Maine, Just Keep Getting Better
As someone who used to live in Miami, I have ground to stand on when it comes to opinions on tacos. Maine tries to get the local taco right but I’m sorry to say, the tacos around town just aren’t cutting it. Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland started slinging...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
