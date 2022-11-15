ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

92 Moose

Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!

It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation

PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Boutique hotel to open next summer in Portland’s West End

A wellness-themed boutique hotel that’s under construction in Portland’s West End neighborhood is expected to open next summer with 48 guest rooms, a spa, cafe, bar and gym. The interior of the five-story Longfellow Hotel, at 754 Congress St., was designed by Post Co., of Brooklyn, N.Y., as...
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine

The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
solarpowerworldonline.com

Longroad Energy starts construction on Maine’s largest solar project

Renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has financed and commenced construction of the Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, Maine. The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years, and upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, will be the largest solar project in Maine. “We...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires

UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
UNION, ME
Q106.5

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads

Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
BERWICK, ME
WPFO

Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
PORTLAND, ME
kitteryme.gov

The Town of Kittery Responds to Threats Reported at Sanford High School

This morning, the Town of Kittery received a report of a potential active shooter situation at Sanford High School. A number of Traip Academy students attend the Sanford Regional Technical Center at Sanford High School. The safety of our students is of utmost importance and the Town of Kittery takes...
KITTERY, ME
B98.5

A Boil-Water Order Has Been Issued For Some Parts Of Augusta

As of Monday evening, several hundred residents of Augusta were under a boil water order. According to the KJ, the order was issued by the Greater Augusta Utility District at about 6 PM. The order affects residents living on parts of Haskell Street, Malta Street, and people living between 175 and 255 Cony Street. According to the article, Cony High School, which is at 60 Cony Street, was not affected by the boil order.
AUGUSTA, ME
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE

