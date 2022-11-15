Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Related
Former WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki said Donald Trump is a 'loser' who cost seats for Republicans in the midterms
Jen Psaki said former President Donald Trump is a "loser" after Tuesday's disappointing GOP results. Several candidates that Trump endorsed lost their races in the midterms, drawing GOP criticisms. Some have suggested that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be the path forward for the Republican party. Former White House Press...
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Top Republicans are slamming Trump and plotting to get rid of him after the GOP's disappointing midterm results
Some Republicans have turned against Donald Trump after the midterm elections. Several appeared on TV shows Sunday to criticise the former president. They blame Trump and his candidates for the GOP's poor results last Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump has long been regarded as the Republican Party's kingmaker — with...
Washington Examiner
Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll
A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
NBC News
Poll: Majority of Democrats and Independents say Trump should have to testify to Jan. 6 panel
A new poll from Monmouth University finds that 60% of Americans believe that former President Donald Trump should have to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, while 34% say he shouldn’t have to testify. By party, 89% of Democrats and 61% of independents say Trump should testify, versus...
Washington Examiner
Never again Trumpers: Republicans say disappointing midterm elections poor reflection on Donald
The blame game for the Republicans' tepid showing in the midterm elections is in full swing, and many lawmakers are landing on former President Donald Trump as the prime target. Coupled with Trump's tantrum over Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) wipeout reelection and a bizarre swing at Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA),...
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
New Hampshire GOP Candidate Annoyed By Audience Reaction To His Vote Fraud Claim
Don Bolduc, a Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire, scolded a debate audience when members laughed at his bizarre claim about out-of-state voters. Bolduc, a far-right candidate and Army veteran, had peddled false claims about the 2020 presidential election before he distanced himself from them following his Republican primary victory last month.
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu calls 2022 midterm results a 'rejection of extremism'
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the results of the midterm elections are a "rejection of extremism" by the American public. Sununu made the remark Sunday on ABC’s "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after defeating his opponent in the New Hampshire gubernatorial race by more than 15 points.
Sen. Graham expresses disappointment about the midterms: ‘Definitely not a Republican wave’
Sen. Lindsey Graham noted that the midterm election was not the red wave of Republican victories that many expected, but still said it would likely be a good night.
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Democrats Have Seven Weeks to Block Trump From Running for Office
Democratic Representative David Cicilline circulated a letter among party colleagues to invoke the 14th Amendment in anticipation of Donald Trump's announcement to run again for president. Cicilline spokesperson Jennifer Bell confirmed to Newsweek that the letter, titled "Stop Donald Trump from holding federal office again," began being circulated Tuesday evening....
GOP Support for Trump 2024 Bid Drops as DeSantis Surges After Midterm: Poll
A new poll conducted after the midterm election shows GOP support for former President Donald Trump to be the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee dropping as the percentage backing Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has increased substantially. Many Republicans and conservative media have blamed Trump for their party's relatively poor showing...
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Op-Ed: Independents may not like Biden, but they abhor Trump
I thought I was taking crazy pills on the set of CNN’s “Election Night in America” show Tuesday night, leafing through the pages of exit polls just before the returns started rolling in. Nearly half the country said they are “worse off” than they were two years...
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
POLITICO
Many Republicans have urged Donald Trump to wait until after the midterms to announce a 2024 presidential run. Not Matt Gaetz.
“People are really going to be happy one way or another that the election is over come Tuesday. And everyone’s going to want to take a breath,” the Republican governor said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”. “Former President Trump threatened our national security through his flagrant...
Sen. Maggie Hassan Wins Reelection In New Hampshire, Defeating Don Bolduc
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has been projected to win reelection in New Hampshire, beating out Republican Don Bolduc in what was once seen as a strong pickup opportunity for the GOP. Hassan’s victory is key for Democrats in their quest to maintain control of the evenly divided Senate. Bolduc,...
Comments / 0