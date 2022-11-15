Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
McLean County Jail worker charged with workers' comp fraud
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said Tuesday he's reviewing workers' compensation claims of current and former workers in his department, after the state's attorney's office filed a fraud charge against a jail guard. Prosecutors said correctional officer Ryan Hitch, 48, made false statements about the severity of an injury in...
wglt.org
The long and traumatic road to exoneration after DCFS wrongfully removes children from home
Patty Krueger and her husband were managing a hectic household in October 2017, keeping up with numerous doctor visits for their seriously ill infant son and caring for his older brother, when a call to the state’s child abuse hotline turned their life upside down. When the baby was...
wglt.org
Sound Health: McLean County sets smoking rate goal of 5%
Seventeen percent of McLean County residents report they smoke, according to the county’s 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) has a goal to reduce that to 5% by 2030. Thursday is the Great American Smokeout, a day designed to bring awareness to how difficult...
wglt.org
As Workers' Rights Amendment nears passage, supporters say it will be 'impactful'
Those who campaigned for Workers’ Rights Amendment are cheering its apparent passage, including support from McLean County voters. The Associated Press had yet to officially call the race as of Monday afternoon, although others in the media have done so. The Vote Yes for Workers Rights campaign says it “remains firmly on track for passage” and has scheduled a media call for Tuesday morning.
wglt.org
Candidate focuses on safety and economic opportunity in Bloomington council bid
An insurance analyst has announced plans to run for Bloomington City Council next year. Kent Lee has worked at State Farm for 22 years. He lives in Ward 8 that will cover much of southeast Bloomington, between Mercer Avenue and Hershey Road, when new ward maps take effect after the spring municipal election.
wglt.org
Despite 50% jump in cost, Bloomington OKs $1.5M contract for water pump station work
The Bloomington City Council on Monday approved a $1.5 million contract to cover the Fort Jesse Road water pump station project, despite a 50% cost hike over the original proposal. “It’s the pandemic. The supply chain issue is driving up the cost for equipment,” Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said...
wglt.org
Talkington 11/17/22
Today's programming is made possible in part by WGLT Day Sponsor Charlotte Talkington inviting you to the Festival of Trees at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, November 17-19. Enjoy a selection of homemade goodies at the Bake Shop. Learn how you can become a WGLT Day Sponsor.
wglt.org
WGLT's My Playlist: Kate Browne
WGLT's My Playlist is a recurring series where you get to know a Bloomington-Normal resident by learning what they would put on their life playlist. Each participant in the series gets to compile a playlist that connects with the core of who they are, such as a personal theme song or your love story, and much more.
wglt.org
Unit 5 proposes $139M tax levy with a lower property tax rate
Unit 5 is proposing a nearly $139 million-dollar property tax levy — about 5% more than last year’s proposal, while the tax rate is projected to drop more than 10 cents. During its meeting Wednesday at Normal Community West High School, the board discussed the proposed levy with district finance staff. A public hearing and a board vote is set for Dec. 4.
wglt.org
Normal unveils final Uptown South design concept
Contracted by the Town of Normal, Doug Farr of Farr Associates Architecture and Urban Design Tuesday night presented the final design concept for redeveloping Uptown South to generally positive reviews. Based on public input from a series of meetings this summer, the eight-acre area bounded by the train tracks, Constitution...
Comments / 0