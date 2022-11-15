ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

McLean County Jail worker charged with workers' comp fraud

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said Tuesday he's reviewing workers' compensation claims of current and former workers in his department, after the state's attorney's office filed a fraud charge against a jail guard. Prosecutors said correctional officer Ryan Hitch, 48, made false statements about the severity of an injury in...
Sound Health: McLean County sets smoking rate goal of 5%

Seventeen percent of McLean County residents report they smoke, according to the county’s 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) has a goal to reduce that to 5% by 2030. Thursday is the Great American Smokeout, a day designed to bring awareness to how difficult...
As Workers' Rights Amendment nears passage, supporters say it will be 'impactful'

Those who campaigned for Workers’ Rights Amendment are cheering its apparent passage, including support from McLean County voters. The Associated Press had yet to officially call the race as of Monday afternoon, although others in the media have done so. The Vote Yes for Workers Rights campaign says it “remains firmly on track for passage” and has scheduled a media call for Tuesday morning.
11/17/22

WGLT's My Playlist: Kate Browne

WGLT's My Playlist is a recurring series where you get to know a Bloomington-Normal resident by learning what they would put on their life playlist. Each participant in the series gets to compile a playlist that connects with the core of who they are, such as a personal theme song or your love story, and much more.
Unit 5 proposes $139M tax levy with a lower property tax rate

Unit 5 is proposing a nearly $139 million-dollar property tax levy — about 5% more than last year’s proposal, while the tax rate is projected to drop more than 10 cents. During its meeting Wednesday at Normal Community West High School, the board discussed the proposed levy with district finance staff. A public hearing and a board vote is set for Dec. 4.
Normal unveils final Uptown South design concept

Contracted by the Town of Normal, Doug Farr of Farr Associates Architecture and Urban Design Tuesday night presented the final design concept for redeveloping Uptown South to generally positive reviews. Based on public input from a series of meetings this summer, the eight-acre area bounded by the train tracks, Constitution...
