The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
travelnoire.com
Business Class Passenger Booted Off Plane After Warning Cabin Crew Not To Look At Her For Nine Hours
Air rage is at an all-time high, and this latest incident is no exception. Daniele De Matos, a software company concierge had plans to fly from Sydney, Australia to Honolulu, Hawaii for work, however, a series of moody moments led to her getting kicked off the Hawaiian Airlines flight. According...
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
Gizmodo
One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again
One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
COVID cases are on the rise again this autumn. Here are the symptoms to look out for
What symptoms should you look for? The short answer: not necessarily the same symptoms that signaled COVID at the pandemic's outset.
Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls
A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
China Has 'No Chance of Winning' Invasion of Taiwan: Official
Taiwan said it saw no signs that China was preparing to attack.
The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know
Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.
Scientists in Japan Reported to Have Discovered Possible Baldness Cure
Following decades of promises and false starts, for the first time hair follicles have been successfully grown in a lab. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned about personal hair growth or hair loss of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingHopkinsMedicine.org, Pulse.ng, and Futurism.com.
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West
NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Fauci says U.S. is at a ‘crossroads’ as COVID kills 2,600 a week and new Omicron variants bloom with winter coming soon
As winter comes, a "variant soup" of Omicron sublineages like XBB, BQ.1, and BQ.1.1 are gaining ground across the country.
Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki
Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns
Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
$1 Billion Worth of Meth Found Inside a Shipment of Coconut Water
Hong Kong customs officials intercepted 1.8 metric tons of liquid methamphetamine—the largest meth seizure in the city’s history—hidden inside cartons of coconut water. The shipment, which is thought to have originated in South America and arrived from Mexico en route to Australia, was stopped on Oct. 23 based on intelligence from Australian police officers in Mexico, according to a statement released over the weekend.
Out of Control Chinese Rocket To Crash on Earth Tomorrow
The core stage of China's Long March 5B rocket, which launched on Oct. 31, 2022, will re-enter Earth's atmosphere soon.Mashable/VCG. China's Long March 5B rocket which launched on October 31, 2022, is out of control after some technical issue and it is now heading toward Earth. The 50,000-pound rocket the size of two trailer trucks is said that it will crash sometime on November 5th, but scientists are not able to track the exact location of the crash.
Hawaii On Alert As Earthquakes Rattle World's Largest Active Volcano
Geologists have reported a spike of earthquakes near the summit of Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
CDC now tracking BN.1, the latest new COVID variant on the rise
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now tracking the rise of another COVID-19 variant known as BN.1, according to figures published by the agency this month, marking the latest new Omicron descendant now spreading around the country this fall. Some 4.3% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide are now...
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
