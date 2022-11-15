ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Gizmodo

One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again

One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Fortune

The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know

Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists in Japan Reported to Have Discovered Possible Baldness Cure

Following decades of promises and false starts, for the first time hair follicles have been successfully grown in a lab. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned about personal hair growth or hair loss of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingHopkinsMedicine.org, Pulse.ng, and Futurism.com.
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
Terry Mansfield

Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns

Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
HAWAII STATE
Vice

$1 Billion Worth of Meth Found Inside a Shipment of Coconut Water

Hong Kong customs officials intercepted 1.8 metric tons of liquid methamphetamine—the largest meth seizure in the city’s history—hidden inside cartons of coconut water. The shipment, which is thought to have originated in South America and arrived from Mexico en route to Australia, was stopped on Oct. 23 based on intelligence from Australian police officers in Mexico, according to a statement released over the weekend.
Andrei Tapalaga

Out of Control Chinese Rocket To Crash on Earth Tomorrow

The core stage of China's Long March 5B rocket, which launched on Oct. 31, 2022, will re-enter Earth's atmosphere soon.Mashable/VCG. China's Long March 5B rocket which launched on October 31, 2022, is out of control after some technical issue and it is now heading toward Earth. The 50,000-pound rocket the size of two trailer trucks is said that it will crash sometime on November 5th, but scientists are not able to track the exact location of the crash.

