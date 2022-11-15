Following decades of promises and false starts, for the first time hair follicles have been successfully grown in a lab. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned about personal hair growth or hair loss of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingHopkinsMedicine.org, Pulse.ng, and Futurism.com.

15 DAYS AGO