The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills faithful were hoping to see the two teams battle in the Snow Bowl. Leave it to the NFL to ruin a great opportunity. Worried more about the quality of the contest than the fans’ fun, the NFL has announced that the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will not be playing their regularly scheduled game in Buffalo after all, in a game man called the Snow Bowl. With the city looking at anywhere from three to six feet worth of snow, the NFL has stepped in and moved the game to Detroit, angering fans in the process.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO