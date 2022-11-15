ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers

The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
GREEN BAY, WI
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chiefs get Marquez Valdes-Scantling back at practice

The Kansas City Chiefs are still down multiple receivers in practice on Thursday but the good news is that MVS is on the mend. The Kansas City Chiefs are still down a couple of wide receivers on the team’s injury report, but things are looking rosier than they were one day ago when three of the team’s top receivers were out of practice. Fortunately, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way back after missing Wednesday’s practice session.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills fans are livid after “Snow Bowl” was relocated

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills faithful were hoping to see the two teams battle in the Snow Bowl. Leave it to the NFL to ruin a great opportunity. Worried more about the quality of the contest than the fans’ fun, the NFL has announced that the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will not be playing their regularly scheduled game in Buffalo after all, in a game man called the Snow Bowl. With the city looking at anywhere from three to six feet worth of snow, the NFL has stepped in and moved the game to Detroit, angering fans in the process.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ndamukong Suh significantly increases Eagles chances to win the NFC

Those of you that wanted to see some punch from the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defense following an embarrassing Week 10 loss in primetime, will, no doubt, get your wish now. One day after adding what might have been the second-best option on the free-agent market at the defensive tackle position in six-foot-four, 329-pound Linval Joseph, vice president/general manager Howie Roseman did his team an even larger favor on Thursday. He raised the stakes by adding the best defensive tackle that was available, five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh.
WASHINGTON, PA
The 7 Big Surprises from Vikings Win over Bills

This is Episode 162 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad surprises from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, the Vikings offensive line, Dalvin Cook, and Josh Allen are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings knocked off...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Four takeaways: The Saints' season has reached rock bottom

NEW ORLEANS — I'd call this one rock bottom part two. Last week was rock bottom part one. The Baltimore Ravens destroyed the Saints, although I think you could make the case that this week was worse because unlike the Ravens, the Steelers are not a playoff team. Technically...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
