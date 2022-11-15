Read full article on original website
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers
The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma
The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Chiefs get Marquez Valdes-Scantling back at practice
The Kansas City Chiefs are still down multiple receivers in practice on Thursday but the good news is that MVS is on the mend. The Kansas City Chiefs are still down a couple of wide receivers on the team’s injury report, but things are looking rosier than they were one day ago when three of the team’s top receivers were out of practice. Fortunately, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way back after missing Wednesday’s practice session.
Cowboys & Anthony Barr are Looking to Overcome Improved Vikings in Week 11
In 2014, the Minnesota Vikings took their team in a new direction by hiring Mike Zimmer as their head coach. The team had struggled under Leslie Frazier, so hiring Zimmer was supposed to help. The first pick with Zim as the head coach was used on Anthony Barr, who is now playing for the Cowboys.
Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills fans are livid after “Snow Bowl” was relocated
The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills faithful were hoping to see the two teams battle in the Snow Bowl. Leave it to the NFL to ruin a great opportunity. Worried more about the quality of the contest than the fans’ fun, the NFL has announced that the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will not be playing their regularly scheduled game in Buffalo after all, in a game man called the Snow Bowl. With the city looking at anywhere from three to six feet worth of snow, the NFL has stepped in and moved the game to Detroit, angering fans in the process.
Ndamukong Suh significantly increases Eagles chances to win the NFC
Those of you that wanted to see some punch from the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defense following an embarrassing Week 10 loss in primetime, will, no doubt, get your wish now. One day after adding what might have been the second-best option on the free-agent market at the defensive tackle position in six-foot-four, 329-pound Linval Joseph, vice president/general manager Howie Roseman did his team an even larger favor on Thursday. He raised the stakes by adding the best defensive tackle that was available, five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh.
AFC East: Bill can’t handle the heat or snow, moves game to Detroit
The Miami Dolphins AFC East division rival Buffalo Bills need to be an indoor team because they can’t handle the elements. First it was the sun was too hot and now there is too much snow. The NFL announced that the game between the Bills and Browns is being moved.
Saints' Allen foreshadows potential QB change in Week 11
Quarterback Jameis Winston's return to the Saints' lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal in Week 4
The 7 Big Surprises from Vikings Win over Bills
This is Episode 162 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad surprises from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, the Vikings offensive line, Dalvin Cook, and Josh Allen are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings knocked off...
Atlanta Falcons: Three players who should be starting right now
Three players who should be starting for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. There has been plenty wrong with this Atlanta Falcons team over the past two games. Certain players have just not been playing up to the standard that they should be, while others have shown that they deserve to be starting.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings claim top spot; Chiefs, Dolphins rise; Eagles, Bills fall
Now, things can finally get interesting. A shocking upset on Monday night capped another week in what has been an unpredictable season — even by NFL standards. And now that Philadelphia has lost and the 1972 Miami Dolphins can pop their champagne bottles, we can reset and move forward.
WWL-TV
Four takeaways: The Saints' season has reached rock bottom
NEW ORLEANS — I'd call this one rock bottom part two. Last week was rock bottom part one. The Baltimore Ravens destroyed the Saints, although I think you could make the case that this week was worse because unlike the Ravens, the Steelers are not a playoff team. Technically...
Noles in the Pros, Week Ten: Dalvin Cook Scores in the Game of the Year
This week was full of sacks and game changing plays for former Seminoles.
