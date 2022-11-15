ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

FOX 43

Project SHARE gears up for thanksgiving distribution event

CARLISLE, Pa. — Project SHARE in Carlisle geared up for Thanksgiving by distributing turkey and turkey dinners for around 500 families on Wednesday. The organization provides food supplies and recipes, allowing families cook their meals in their homes for the holiday. Bob Weed, CEO of Project Share, said that...
CARLISLE, PA
millersville.edu

Pennsylvania Dutch foods that are worth trying

A delicious slice of Shoofly Pie waits to be devoured. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA COMMONS. Whether you are from Lancaster County or so not, I am sure you are familiar with the Pennsylvania Dutch. If not, then the best place to start would be with the food. Coming from someone born and raised in Lancaster County, there are some foods that I have grown up loving and eating. While there are also some dishes that I still can’t wrap my head around, here are some foods that are worth trying at once.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Christmas tree displayed in Penn Square, Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A sign of the season has arrived in Lancaster City. The Red Rose city's Christmas tree was hoisted into place in Penn Square on Wednesday morning. The 33-foot-tall tree, from Lititz, will now be decorated ahead of the mayor's tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, or the day after Thanksgiving.
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure

Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure. Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening …. Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure. SOBER CAMPAIGN. 1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign. 1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign. Ballot counting continues in Luzerne...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Student-led coat drive warms thousands in York

YORK, Pa. — Hundreds of people in need filled Union Lutheran Church in York to shop for winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves. There were no receipts, no transactions and no questions asked; just armfuls of warmth and hope. 9th grader Tristan Rankin started Coats of Friendship when he...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Alligator found malnourished in a bin in Dauphin County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On a Sunday afternoon, John Fitzwater with Triple J Reptiles and Rescue got an unexpected call from an old friend. “[He] said he was down along (Route) 441 in the Red Hill Dam entrance where he goes fishing and he noticed a blue bin," Fitzwater said. "He decided to walk over to it and use a stick to open it up and low and behold, there was a 3-foot alligator alive in the bin."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
EPHRATA, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
talkhouse.com

I Could Stay Here a While

I was in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for an undergrad’s thesis shoot. Or, I was somewhere near Lancaster. Already a farm town where one could drive acres seeing more livestock than people. So I was on the edge of an almost-town, where someone believed that if they kept driving toward the horizon, they’d reach a promising bustling somewhere that isn’t a used car lot, a fast food chain, a strip mall where half the shops are boarded up. I lost track of the number of silos we passed. A late winter sun bloomed and retracted behind frail tree branches. People, a few years younger, were talking about a movie I hadn’t seen. “Have you seen it?” the assistant director asked me. “No. I haven’t.” She turned away from me. She played a game on her phone. My body was growing accustomed to the car’s silence, the air particles doing a slow dance around my head. I kept thinking, I am person, I am person, I am person.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park

TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season. The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail. Attendees...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant

A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road

The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Apple, the dog!

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend comes to us from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue!. Apple is 45 pounds of sweet and gentle disposition, with some of that lab personality, according to rescue staff. She just turned nine months old in October. Apple was found as a stray...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
