Driving in Light Illinois and Wisconsin Snow, WAY MORE Likely to Cause Accidents
This light snow fall we are experiencing, is way worse to drive in than the heavy stuff! WEATHER. As we get to work and home with a "dusting" of the white stuff on the streets, this is a time when we begin to see drivers make crucial errors. Following a car as you normally would, stopping at a stop sign the same way as you usually would...These things will not work with the snow like this.
Crash halts traffic on Beltine Road, officials urge caution on slick bridges
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As snow fell on the Rockford area Wednesday morning, police dealt with several crashes, including one that happened on Beltline Road. First responders were called to the scene at 6:32 a.m. in the 7100 block of Beltline Road, at the bridge spanning the Kishwaukee River, near the Falcon Road intersection. Rockford […]
Fire contained in 8th-floor apartment at Rockford’s Faust Landmark hotel
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to Rockford’s Faust Landmark hotel Wednesday for a fire in an 8th-floor apartment. The Rockford Fire Department responded to 630 E. State Street around 2:12 p.m., according to the department. Crews found smoke on the 8th floor of the 11th story building. A fire had occurred in the […]
Avoid a deep-fried turkey explosion this Thanksgiving, officials say
Deep frying a turkey can be tempting for Thanksgiving, but the Chicago Fire Department is demonstrating what you shouldn't do, in order to avoid a hot oil fire. Avoid a deep-fried turkey explosion this Thanksgiving, …. Deep frying a turkey can be tempting for Thanksgiving, but the Chicago Fire Department...
Rockford-area gas prices fall to $4.07 a gallon
This week, a gallon of gas will set Rockford-area drivers back $4.07, down more than 12 cents from a week ago. This week, a gallon of gas will set Rockford-area drivers back $4.07, down more than 12 cents from a week ago. 558 Illinois teachers honored at Golden Apple reception.
Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Rockford City Council committee members addressed the issue Monday evening. They green lit an agreement with the state. The City of Rockford will take Alpine Road off the state’s hands if fully approved. “People expect a road that is that well-traveled […]
Wine Wednesday: 2021 Alliance Pinot Noir
We’re back with our favorite day of the week, Wine Wednesday and tonight we’re trying the Alliance Pinot Noir from 2021. The wine has a mix of California and Oregon grapes and has soft notes of cherry and strawberry. You can grab a bottle of this wine at Artale Wine Co. at 6876 Spring Creek Rd 128, Rockford.
What's the state of the Rockford Park District?
A local park district offered up a status report of sorts Wednesday. A local park district offered up a status report of sorts Wednesday. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of forest preserves. Winnebago County celebrated a century of having forest preserves on Wednesday. Illinois veterans get help navigating end of...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters Respond To A Possible Fire At a Local Truck Stop
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Is it illegal in Illinois to warm up your car?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s cold outside, and ’tis the season for Illinois residents to warm up their cars and trucks before they get out on the roads. Understanding the need warm vehicles up before going to work in the morning, while at the store, or even dining out, the Rockford Police Department is reminding everyone […]
The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable
Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
Illinois veterans get help navigating end of life care
Veterans and their families got some help Wednesday on how to better navigate the end of life. Illinois veterans get help navigating end of life …. Veterans and their families got some help Wednesday on how to better navigate the end of life. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of forest...
'The school board needs to do a better job;' Man who took RPS altercation video reacts
A Rockford Public Schools board member resigned after an altercation was caught on camera. ‘The school board needs to do a better job;’ Man …. A Rockford Public Schools board member resigned after an altercation was caught on camera. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of forest preserves. Winnebago County...
50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. 50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday …. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says a 50-year-old man was killed...
Couple donates massive pine to serve as Rockford’s Christmas tree
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gerry and Carol Davies, say it was sad to see the big pine tree in front of their house go, but can’t wait to see it lit up as the city’s “Stroll on State” Christmas tree. The blue spruce stands 40 feet tall and 16 feet wide. Crews cut the tree […]
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead in DeKalb County after a rear end collision with a farm truck. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. DeKalb County authorities say the driver of a car plowed into the back end of a farm vehicle slowing down to turn into a field on Route 38 near Willrett Road.
