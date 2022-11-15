ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Q985

Driving in Light Illinois and Wisconsin Snow, WAY MORE Likely to Cause Accidents

This light snow fall we are experiencing, is way worse to drive in than the heavy stuff! WEATHER. As we get to work and home with a "dusting" of the white stuff on the streets, this is a time when we begin to see drivers make crucial errors. Following a car as you normally would, stopping at a stop sign the same way as you usually would...These things will not work with the snow like this.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com

Avoid a deep-fried turkey explosion this Thanksgiving, officials say

Deep frying a turkey can be tempting for Thanksgiving, but the Chicago Fire Department is demonstrating what you shouldn't do, in order to avoid a hot oil fire. Avoid a deep-fried turkey explosion this Thanksgiving, …. Deep frying a turkey can be tempting for Thanksgiving, but the Chicago Fire Department...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford-area gas prices fall to $4.07 a gallon

This week, a gallon of gas will set Rockford-area drivers back $4.07, down more than 12 cents from a week ago. This week, a gallon of gas will set Rockford-area drivers back $4.07, down more than 12 cents from a week ago. 558 Illinois teachers honored at Golden Apple reception.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Rockford City Council committee members addressed the issue Monday evening. They green lit an agreement with the state. The City of Rockford will take Alpine Road off the state’s hands if fully approved. “People expect a road that is that well-traveled […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Wine Wednesday: 2021 Alliance Pinot Noir

We’re back with our favorite day of the week, Wine Wednesday and tonight we’re trying the Alliance Pinot Noir from 2021. The wine has a mix of California and Oregon grapes and has soft notes of cherry and strawberry. You can grab a bottle of this wine at Artale Wine Co. at 6876 Spring Creek Rd 128, Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

What's the state of the Rockford Park District?

A local park district offered up a status report of sorts Wednesday. A local park district offered up a status report of sorts Wednesday. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of forest preserves. Winnebago County celebrated a century of having forest preserves on Wednesday. Illinois veterans get help navigating end of...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal in Illinois to warm up your car?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s cold outside, and ’tis the season for Illinois residents to warm up their cars and trucks before they get out on the roads. Understanding the need warm vehicles up before going to work in the morning, while at the store, or even dining out, the Rockford Police Department is reminding everyone […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable

Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois veterans get help navigating end of life care

Veterans and their families got some help Wednesday on how to better navigate the end of life. Illinois veterans get help navigating end of life …. Veterans and their families got some help Wednesday on how to better navigate the end of life. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of forest...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. 50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday …. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says a 50-year-old man was killed...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Accumulation Snow Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead in DeKalb County after a rear end collision with a farm truck. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. DeKalb County authorities say the driver of a car plowed into the back end of a farm vehicle slowing down to turn into a field on Route 38 near Willrett Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

